Nerdy Holiday Movies and TV Shows to Make the Holiday Geeky and Bright

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, nerds everywhere longed for their favorite movies and TV shows to celebrate the holidays their way. They wanted to combine their love of sci-fi and superhero franchises with the Yuletide spirit. For a long time, it seemed they would never see their wish come true.

Then one of the biggest fandoms gifted its loyal fans with their first holiday special. It got the ball rolling (eventually, at least) on other franchises trying to get into the holly-jolly spirit. Now, fans have the perfect set of nerdy holiday movies and TV shows for a Christmas Eve binge!

Star Wars Holiday Special (YouTube)

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special holds a unique place in the hearts of fans. Its re-introduction of iconic characters from Star Wars IV: A New Hope excites them. Mostly, though, the actual movie itself leaves them confused about how Lucasfilm could possibly have produced such wildly different movies. Still, gift-giving ends up the most holiday-coded aspect of this movie. The rest features random song performances, Bea Arthur as a bar maiden, and Diahann Carroll playing an AI girlfriend. Anyone looking for nerdy holiday movies and TV shows probably adds this to the list moreso for nostalgia than anything else. Batman Returns (Tubi) When most people think of nerdy holiday movies and TV shows, Gotham doesn’t exactly jump to mind. Selina Kyle tries to seduce Batman as her sultry criminal persona Catwoman. Criminals like the Penguin plot on the caped crusader’s downfall. Yet, on second watch Christmas might as well be another character. The 1992 movie features an abundance of holly jolly joy. The plot uses the holiday to tell the origin story of Penguin and then later becomes the centerpiece of the ultimate villain conspiracy. The best part? The incomparable Batman emerges victorious once more and slides right back into the winter celebrations.

Star Trek: Generations (Paramount+)

Speaking of gifts, Star Trek has delightfully been the sci-fi gift that keeps on giving since The Original Series first aired in 1966. While the nerdy franchise constantly churns out new TV shows, it tends to avoid holiday specials. Then, the first Next Generation movie in 1994 added some festivity to the mix.

Most fans wouldn’t consider Generations a Christmas movie. But watching Captain Picard visit his would-be family in a holiday Nexus taps into something innocent and joyful. He experiences the joys of Earthly comforts in an otherwise otherworldly experience, and we’re right there with him.

Iron Man 3 (Disney+) Compiling a list of nerdy holiday movies and TV shows seems almost sacrilegious without adding Iron Man. Iron Man 3 especially deserves a spot on the list for its inclusion of Christmas as a background aspect of Tony Stark’s mental health spiral. Nothing says, “Happy Holidays!” quite like a nervous breakdown. At some point, Tony even launches a Christmas ornament as a weapon. He then later conjures a little holiday sass while setting his Iron Man suites on the villains. Iron Man 3 marks the beginning of Marvel’s Phase 2, yet it lives on infamy among fans who either love or think it needs to be left in 2013. The Unbelievable Gwenpool Holiday Special! (YouTube) Sometimes, celebrating Christmas means cozying up with a long movie or TV show episode. Other times, though, nerds need something short and sweet to get them in the holiday spirit. The Unbelievable Gwenpool Holiday Special takes the 2016 comic release and turns it into a YouTube short. The 2018 animation joins the TL;DR series in breaking down popular comic stories on the Marvel Entertainment Channel. SpiderGwen ends up in a pickle while trying to juggle crime fighting with making it to She-Hulk’s Christmas party. Oh, the agonies of socializing as a superhero in a big, busy city. Shazam! (Netflix) Something about nerdy holiday movies and TV shows brings out the wholesome superhero content. Shazam made waves in 2019 as proof of the WB’s ability to use bright colors and good-natured jokes. It marked the first time many viewers could watch a DC movie without maxing screen brightness. More importantly, fans from all backgrounds can pop it on as a Christmas delight for the whole family. The violence lacks brutality; the zingers lack sting; and the ever-present feeling of the yuletide spirit evokes a feeling of home. Plus, one can never go wrong with friendship and found families.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+)

Forty-five years after Star Wars released its first holiday special, Lucasfilm gives it another go in 2020 with The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special. This time the movie uses animated Lego versions of sequel trilogy characters instead. The Christmas vibes have grown stronger, leaving fans in a much cheerier mood.

Anyone disappointed in Lucasfilm’s earlier attempt to capture the celebratory spirit may find themselves pleasantly surprised. It would make a wonderful addition to any binge-watch of nerdy holiday movies and TV shows. Plus, seeing multiple Obi-Wans just can’t be passed up.

Hawkeye (Disney+)

When Marvel Studios first dropped the Hawkeye series trailer, many fans immediately noticed one thing in particular. It takes place around the holiday season in a snow-filled, ornament-covered New York City. This marked the first Disney Plus original movie or TV show to bring in a nerdy holiday.

The theater kids get a full rendition of Rogers: The Musical. Action fans get an abundance of cool shots, like Yelena Belova ziplining down the side of a building in a murderous rage. Merry music fills the air, Kate & Clint banter like siblings, and Ronin’s old nemesis, Echo, prepares to revenge for her family.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

No one could’ve predicted how MCU fans would react to a holiday-themed TV show. Yet, they responded so well that Disney Plus released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022. It manages to portray the contained wackiness of the Guardians while still tapping into the Christmas mood.

This new addition to the catalogue of nerdy holiday movies and TV shows promises fun, and delivers. Mantis and Dax get into all kinds of hijinks. They even turn up a little at a local gay bar. More importantly, though, the team reminds each other of the importance of family during that special time of the year.

Merry Little Batman (Amazon Prime Video)

Any story involving Batman tends to land on the side of dark and brooding. However, DC Studios has decided the Dark Knight of Gotham can use a little cheering up this holiday season. Released in December 2023, the ultimate list of nerdy movies and TV shows to watch during the holidays has a new addition.

Merry Little Batman follows Damian Wayne getting into all kinds of shenanigans trying to live up to his father Bruce’s legacy. He ends up nearly ruins Christmas and reintroduces crime to the city of Gotham. Luckily, he rights his wrongs just in time to share an adorable moment with Bruce, Alfred, and their cat Selina.