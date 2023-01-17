Netflix Fans Are Furious After They Canceled This Popular Show

While news of the cancellation of the Netflix fantasy-action series Warrior Run spread last month, social media users are now using a call to action to make their voices heard.

“Netflix Correct Your Mistake” is overwhelming Twitter's servers today as fans of the newly-cancelled show are attempting a grass-roots campaign to save one of the most beloved Netflix shows is recent memory.

Warrior Run, which fan for two seasons, follows the story of “a 19-year-old orphan who wakes up on a slab in the morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back. She learns that she is now part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient league of warrior nuns who have vowed to fight demons on earth,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show's fans have not been shy about their love for the show, as response to its cancellation has been overwhelmingly negative.

Twitter user GleekSophi credits the “Netflix Correct Your Mistake” trending phrase entirely to the show's fandom, which has come out of the woodwork recently in support of the show:

This fandom is something else#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE pic.twitter.com/zHsUFZcZk4 — Sophia – Save Warrior Nun (@GleekSophi) January 17, 2023

Some users, like this one, have one simple dream, and it's for Netflix to bring back one of their favorite shows:

Some users lament the fact that Netflix gives high priority to politically-charged documentaries and ignores “perfect” shows like Warrior Nun:

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE



Reinstate perfect shows like #WarriorNun and CANCEL whining cringey BS like #HarryandMeghan Netflix series. — Evans E. #KingCharles'Angel (@jomilleweb) January 16, 2023

Twitter user camillarighetti thinks that Netflix wouldn't necessarily be the best choice to host a third season of Warrior Run:

Honestly even if Netflix finally decides to pick Warrior Nun up, I don’t think it would ever give it the importance that the show actually deserves. That’s the reason why I hope someone else #SaveWarriorNun



NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE pic.twitter.com/Pd6CcGQuft — Cami (@camillarighetti) January 17, 2023

“It's okay. We all made mistakes,” says user hazel_lwin95, signaling that Netflix can easily escape the wrath of the shows fans by reversing the cancellation:

It’s okay. We all made mistakes.

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/KR06jIWnTF — Hazel (@hazel_lwin95) January 17, 2023

Fans of the show feel like they “deserve” more seasons and even bring up past Netflix's tweets to help bolster their case:

don’t repeat your mistakes @netflix, you can make it right NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE and save warrior nun we deserve more seasons we still have more in our story to tell you saved other shows come on save your own show. #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/PX9enGJQlZ — Had || save wn era (@avanunice) January 16, 2023

Warrior Nun truly had a diverse cast, and this user believes that bringing the show back would be a huge step forward for representation in television:

If you really care about representation, you should renew #WarriorNun this show has a diverse and insanely talented cast, strong female leads and beautiful sapphic representation! 🏳️‍🌈



NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun @netflix pic.twitter.com/aFBYumW7bR — Rebellious Rainbow | Mel (@psychopathicgay) January 16, 2023

This user has ignored Warrior Nun entirely while hijacked the trending phrase for their own benefit, namely to ask Netflix to add a certain comedy to the streaming service:

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE, add born in East L.A. to your straining service! #eastla pic.twitter.com/h3hRWrfa1g — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) January 16, 2023

