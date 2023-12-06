Netflix Green-lights ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ for Season 2 Hours Before Season Finale

Netflix has green-lit a second season of the reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge hours before the first season finale airs and a winner revealed. The Challenge is based on the South Korean series Squid Game, which features people competing in deadly children's games for a massive cash prize.

As reported by Variety, Squid Game: The Challenge's description reads, “Though the reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line. Four hundred fifty-six players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.”

Over nine episodes, viewers have watched alliances form, contestants get eliminated, and lots of weeping… so many gratuitous tears and sobbing. Since we aren't quit there yet as a society to watch people actually off each other for money (give it a few more years), the contestants on Squid Game: The Challenge are shot with paintballs or fall through a glass bridge and are never seen on camera again. Tonight, Netflix airs the finale and we find out who wins $4.56 million.

Despite Some Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Threatening a Lawsuit, Netflix Renewed the British Show for a Second Season

Even though — unlike the show on which it is based — no one actually died playing Squid Game: The Challenge, several contestants have threatened to sue due to alleged inhumane conditions on the set. Deadline reports, “A British personal injuries law firm is representing two unnamed players who say they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting in cold conditions in the U.K.”

Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, said: “We recognize people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners. Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

A Netflix spokesperson said that “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, said in a statement:

“There was no red light in our decision to green-light season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and the Garden for this epic competition series.”

Despite the threat of lawsuits, tales of using lubricated condoms as lip balm, and gallons of collective contestant tears, Squid Game: The Challenge became a massive streaming hit. Recruitment for season two is now open at SquidGameCasting.com for those cool with alternative Chapstick options and crying profusely on camera.

The Squid Game: The Challenge finale drops on Netflix on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.