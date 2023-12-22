The Best Netflix Original Christmas Movies, Ranked

Over the past few years, Netflix has entered the Christmas movie race to compete with Hallmark and Amazon to bring original and fun Christmas movies to audiences. Every year, more get added to the platform, some hits and some misses. Find here a ranking of the Netflix original Christmas movies, ranked from the best to the not-so-great.

1. Klaus

Klaus scored an Academy Award nomination for a good reason. This heartwarming animated movie tells an original version of the Santa Claus tale, combining a postman's need to deliver letters and packages and a reclusive woodworker who makes toys. Prepare for laughter and tears when watching Klaus.

2. Alien Xmas

Alien Xmas is another animated Netflix original Christmas that also falls into the category of heartwarming. When aliens attempt to steal the Earth's gravity, the hero of the story finds that the only way to save the world, and Christmas by extension, is through Christmas cheer.

3. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Taking the third spot is another instant classic Netflix original Christmas movie. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a star-studded movie that focuses on a once-slighted toymaker who refinds joy and wonder when his granddaughter comes into his life. Audiences will enjoy this movie and find their feet tapping along to the songs.

4. A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas retells the Santa Claus origin story, with an excellent cast and more magic than the viewer could imagine. The heartwarming and fantastical Netflix original Christmas movie keeps the viewer captivated and on their toes as they try to figure out how the boy called Christmas will one day become Santa Claus.

5. Let It Snow

Let It Snow is a fun, young adult Netflix original Christmas movie that follows the intertwined lives of teenagers who get caught in a snowstorm and learn more about each other. It's always fun to see how their storylines will cross and resolve, all set in a snowy midwestern town.

6. A Castle for Christmas

A Castle for Christmas brings together Brooke Shields, a novelist looking to escape a scandal, and Cary Elwes, the grumpy castle owner who isn't looking for a change. With beautiful scenery, the story feels new and refreshing among the Netflix original Christmas movie lineup.

7. A Christmas Prince

The first in its series, the original A Christmas Prince, adds plenty of fun and excitement to the Netflix original Christmas movie lineup. The plot revolves around a journalist who goes undercover to get the scoop on the Prince slated to become King and ends up getting more than just the scoop.

8. Best. Christmas. Ever!

New for 2023 Best. Christmas. Ever! makes a fun addition to the lineup of Netflix original Christmas movies. Audiences will enjoy the banter and jokes between characters. This movie reminds viewers that lives aren't as perfect as they may seem on a Christmas card.

9. The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary reminds viewers that not all Netflix original Christmas movies have a lighthearted plot, and the holidays can hurt for those who have lost someone. The story follows a novelist who returns to home to settle his passed mother's estate and connects with a woman on the search for her birth mother.

10. A Very Murray Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas is Netflix's addition to the lineup of star-studded celebrity variety shows and Christmas specials. Bill Murray has to put on a holiday special during a blizzard so he believes none of his celebrity friends will appear. The result is a night of hijinx, hilarity and downright fun.

11. The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles makes one of the most creative casting choices in any Netflix original Christmas movie: casting Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. It makes for an original, funny and fun experience for the whole family, with a creative and inventive plot. Santa's Jailhouse Christmas rock song becomes one of the movie's highlights.

12. The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch cemented Vanessa Hudgens as the go-to romantic lead for Netflix original Christmas movies. The premise is simple: a dutchess switches place with a chef from Chicago who looks like her so that she can try to feel ordinary for a week. Hilarity ensues as the switching gets them into precarious situations.

13. The Knight Before Christmas

Talk about a ridiculous plot! A medieval knight is brought to the present day, where he falls in love with a science teacher, played by Vanessa Hudgens. If the viewer doesn't spend too much time thinking about how hard it would be for a knight to adjust to the present day, he will have a good time.

14. Christmas With You

Christmas With You has a little bit of everything: holiday cheer, family traditions, and a big-time star getting stuck in the suburb and falling for the local music teacher. This Netflix original Christmas movie comforts like a cup of hot chocolate.

15. Single All The Way

While the fake dating troupe can feel tired to audiences, Single All The Way finds ways to keep the troupe and genre fresh with jokes and lighthearted fare. Michael Urie shines as the lead, and Jennifer Coolidge remains a scene-stealer in everything she appears in.

16. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

This heartwarming sequel brings back the favorite characters from the first movie and introduces a new villain to the universe. While this movie still offers plenty of fun, it lacks charm from the first Christmas Chronicles. There is more Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in this movie, which is always a plus.

17. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton always delivers. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square features music, magic, and Christine Baranski as a villain–an exciting and new role for her. The Netflix original Christmas movie isn't remarkable cinema, with the conflict being wrapped up neatly in a bow at the end, but families can enjoy it for years to come.

18. Falling For Christmas

Audiences celebrated Lindsay Lohan’s return to the screen in the Netflix original Christmas movie Falling for Christmas, where she plays a recently engaged heiress who has a skiing accident and is taken in by a local inn-keeper, played by Chord Overstreet. The movie is fun, campy and a perfect device for Lohan’s comeback.

19. A California Christmas

Some Netflix original Christmas movies hinge on deception, including A California Christmas. A carefree, wealthy charmer poses as a ranchhand to get a farmer to sell her family's land, but of course, the truth comes out. This movie focuses on the time before Christmas, and while the chemistry is there between the two love interests, the plot and dialogue leave much to be desired.

20. Love Hard

Nina Dobrev's character swipes for love in Love Hard and falls hard for someone she believes is the perfect match. She goes to visit the man she thinks she's fallen in love with and finds out that love isn't all it seems. While this movie has some questionable characters, it's still fun.

21. The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudges returns, this time with the addition of a third lookalike, who threatens to mess up the plane between the princess and the baker. While the plot can get a little tired and confusing in places, the movie still holds up for the holidays and, while a little ridiculous, can be fun.

22. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

At this point, the Princess Switch Netflix original Christmas movies become a little stale and beg the viewer to ask how many times the three Vanessa Hudgens characters have to switch roles to keep things fresh. Viewers are reminded that these are Netflix original Christmas movies, so the plot doesn’t exactly have to make sense.

23. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Following the success of A Christmas Prince, Netflix made a sequel that doesn't have the charm of the first Netflix original Christmas movie. While the characters still have the chemistry from the first movie, this royal extravaganza lacks something special.

24. Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop is a typical run-of-the-mill Netflix original Christmas movie lacking the cheer and originality of the other Netflix holiday movies. While there are some heartwarming and cheerful moments, this movie ranks low on the list of Netflix Original Christmas movies.

25. Holidate

Holidate leans into the fake dating troupe so common in Netflix original Christmas movies. The two main characters are tired of being alone for the holidays and decide to pretend to be together for all of them. While the script feels tired and lackluster, there is actual chemistry between the main characters.

26. Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Inheritance was one of the first Netflix original Christmas movies, and the audience can tell Netflix was still finding its footing. The plot feels lackluster and lacks the Christmas charm and cheer found in the other Netflix original Christmas movies.