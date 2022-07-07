17 Netflix Originals to Binge-Watch This Weekend

You have no plans for the weekend, but you do have a nice comfy couch, and a fridge full of food and snacks so what’s next? Binge-watching some amazing shows on Netflix of course! What should you watch though? No worries, we’ve got you covered with seventeen Netflix original shows to binge-watch this weekend.

Orange Is the New Black (OITNB)

Chances are you may have seen Orange is the New Black since it ended in 2019, but if you haven’t you should give it a watch, and even if you have seen it, it’s definitely a Netflix original show that you can watch again. Follow along for seven seasons of Piper, a corporate powerhouse turned female inmate, and the friendships and relationships she makes as she serves her sentence.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date with season 4 volume 2 premiering July 1, 2022. Stranger Things follows the story of a group of kids who accidentally stumble onto supernatural forces and the government’s exploits to hide them. The show is filmed a lot like an early 1980s science fiction or horror movie which contributes a lot to its cult-like following.

Chef’s Table

Are you a foodie at heart? Then sink your teeth right into the Netflix original series Chef’s Table. There is six seasons worth of this one to binge and each episode takes you into the kitchen of a world-renowned chef. Make sure the fridge is full or that you have your favorite food delivery service on speed dial before you start this one!

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth is the post-apocalyptic tale that occurs ten years after a viral pandemic that led to hybrid babies being born with human and animal characteristics. The series follows Gus, a deer boy who leaves the forest he has called home in search of his mother. Season two for this one is coming soon!

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror mini-series that moves between the past and present of the Hill House and the paranormal effects still felt by the five adult Craven children to this day. For Netflix, it is the first series in a Haunting anthology. The second series in the anthology is Bly Manor and it is also now available for streaming (or binge-watching) on Netflix.

Bridgerton

If you are a Shonda Rhimes fan (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal), or you really enjoy steamy historical romances then Bridgerton is the show for you. Note, there is a fair amount of nudity and intimacy in this one so it’s not for when the kids are around.

The Crown

Are you a fan of British royalty? Then The Crown on Netflix might be your weekend binge-watching go-to. This show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage to Prince Philip and coronation to more modern times. There are four seasons available for streaming now with a 5th anticipated in the Fall of 2022.

Ozark

Looking for a drama series to binge this weekend? Ozark is about an accountant (Jason Bateman) who is forced to relocate his family to a resort community in the Ozarks from Chicago in an attempt to outrun a Mexican drug cartel he has been helping to launder money. With the 4th and final season now aired you can binge watch this one from start to finish.

The Witcher

Looking for a fantastical science fiction series to binge this weekend? The Witcher might be the perfect show for you then. Starring Henry Cavill as a monster hunter named Geralt, the series is based on the book and the video games, but there are plenty of twists and turns to keep you watching even if you have read or played them.

F is for Family

F is for Family is an irreverent animated comedy written by and starring comedian Bill Burr. Set in the 1970s and based on the childhood experiences of Burr growing up in Massachusetts, this one is definitely worth a watch if you are a Bill Burr fan, and if you aren’t you just might become one.

Fuller House

Did you grow up watching Full House? If so, and even if you didn’t you might enjoy Fuller House on Netflix, a feel-good family-friendly sitcom that gives you a look at the adult lives of the children from Full House. All grown-up now, and with children of their own, this show is a binge-able treat for the whole family.

Bloodline

Looking for a show to binge that will keep you on the edge of your seat? Try Bloodline, a Netflix original with an amazing cast full of recognizable faces about a well-respected family living in the Florida Keys. The past and its secrets always find a way to resurface and this is true for the Rayburn family as well.

Santa Clarita Diet

If zombies are your thing then this is the Netflix streaming binge for you. Starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore as married realtors living a normal life raising their teenage daughter, until Sheila (Barrymore) dies and comes back to life as a zombie. If you are looking for laughs and gore then the three seasons of this show are a must-watch for you.

The Great British Baking Show

Do you have dreams of becoming a baker and opening your own shop one day? Then The Great British Bake Off might be just the show you are looking for, for a good weekend binge. Amateur bakers compete for the title of Best Amateur Baker and are judged on their signature recipes, creativity, and on their technical skills. You might want to make sure you have some sweets in the house before you start binging this one!

The Lincoln Lawyer

Based on the novel by Michael Connelly, the show follows lawyer Mickey Haller as he takes a full law practice after the owner is murdered. The show is dark, funny, and idealistic. It's perfect for a binge-watching session!

Emily in Paris

This Netflix-original show is the ultimate in decadent, binge-watching. After landing her dream job in Paris, American Emily Cooper heads across the ocean to start a new life in Paris. This show is campy, quirky and the perfect mindless show for everyone to watch.

Peaky Blinders

This additive show follows a gang in the 1900's England run by their fearless leader, Tommy Shelby. This show has six seasons to its's name and has gathered quite a cult following.

Now that you have a list of Netflix shows to binge-watch ready to go, where will you start? Horror, comedy, cooking, steamy romance, or family-friendly? There is something for everyone on this list, and many more binge-watching friendly weekends to come so you’ll have time to watch them all!

