Netflix Sets Fall Release Dates for Theaters and Streaming

Netflix has revealed all the original films coming to the streaming service this fall.

Twenty-eight movies will be heading to Netflix in the next quarter, with highlights including Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Aardman Animation's Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. Other notable releases include Reptile, Rustin, Bill Burr's Old Dads, and the Sylvester Stallone documentary Sly.

Check out the full release schedule below.

What Movies Are Coming to Netflix in September?

1. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of The Boy Scouts of America (2023)

Release date: September 6.

Brian Knappenberger's compelling investigative documentary features on-screen interviews and Verite to explore the institutional cover-up and whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America's most beloved and trusted institutions.

2. Love at First Sight

Release date: September 15

Based on the book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith, Vanessa Caswill's charming Romantic comedy follows the story of Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson), who meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport after missing her flight from New York to London. Feeling an instant connection, a long night on the plane passes for the couple in the blink of an eye. However, after landing at Heathrow, Hadley and Oliver are separated in the ensuing chaos. Will they be reunited and turn from seatmates into soul mates?

3. El Conde

Release date: September 15, September 7 (select theatres)

This dark satirical comedy from director Pablo Larraín revolves around the undead life of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who is not dead but a 250-year-old vampire who has decided to die once and for all due to failing health brought about by his dishonorable behavior and family conflicts.

4. The Saint of Second Chances (2023)

Release date: September 19

This heartwarming documentary from Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg, narrated by Jeff Daniels and featuring Charlie Day, follows the trials and tribulations of Baseball Hustler Mike Veeck, who, after throwing the disastrous Disco Demolition Night at a White Sox game in 1975, is tossed out of the big leagues and then spends decades clawing his way back from the bottom, determined to redeem himself and carry on the family legacy.

5. Spy Kids: Armageddon

Release date: September 22

The reboot of Robert Rodriguez's family action comedy Spy Kids franchise sees the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a nefarious game developer unleash a computer virus that allows him to control all the Earth's technology and must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

6. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Release date: September 27 (select theatres)

Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Richard Ayoade star in Wes Anderson's adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill to cheat at gambling.

7. Reptile

Release Date: September 29 (select theaters)

Grant Singer's crime drama, starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone, tells the story of a hardened detective who attempts to solve the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. However, his attempts to uncover the truth dismantle the lies in his own life.

8. Fair Play

Release Date: October 13, September 29 (select theaters)

Writer-Director Chloe Domont's tense corporate thriller follows coworkers and lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich). When a coveted promotion at the cutthroat financial firm they work for becomes available, the pair's previously supportive relationship devolves into something far more sinister. As the power in their relationship irrevocably shifts, the couple must face the price of success and the limits of their ambitions.

9. The Devil on Trial

Release Date: October 17

Christopher Holt's true crime documentary explores the extraordinary story of the first and only time demonic possession was used as a defense in a US murder trial, after a young man stabbed an acquaintance to death and claimed, “The devil made me do it.”

10. Old Dads

Release date: October 20

Written and directed by acclaimed stand-up comedian Bill Burr, Old Dads tells the tale of three best friends becoming fathers later in life, battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and anything else created after 1987.

11. Pain Hustlers

Release date: October 27, October 20 (select theaters)

Based on the book by Evan Hughes, BAFTA award-winning director David Yates's crime-drama follows the story of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope.

After a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), Liza becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), her daughter's deteriorating health, and a growing awareness of the suffering her and the company's actions are causing force Liza to reevaluate her life choices.

12. Sister Death

Release date: October 5

In this Spanish horror movie from director Paco Plaza, Narcissa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, becomes a teacher at a girl's school that was a convent at the end of the Spanish Civil War. Soon, strange events and increasingly disturbing situations lead the teacher to uncover terrible secrets about the convent and its inhabitants.

What New Films Are Coming to Netflix in November?

1. Wingwoman (Voleuses)

Release date: November 1

This French heist movie from director Mélanie Laurent follows best friends and master thieves Carole and Alex. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them on a job unlike any they've done before. Little does the trio realize that this mission will turn out very differently than expected.

2. Nyad

Release Date: November 3, October 20 (in select theatres)

Based on world-class athlete Diana Nyad's memoir Find a Way, Nyad stars Annette Bening as the 60-year-old former marathon swimmer turned sports journalist as she prepares to take on a 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida. Referred to as the Mount Everest of swims, Diana is determined to become the first person to finish the swim without using a shark cage and embarks on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.

3. Sly

Release date: November 3

For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions in iconic franchises like Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables. This retrospective documentary from director Thom Zimney offers an intimate look at the award-winning actor and his own inspirational underdog story that parallels the working-class heroes he has brought to life.

4. The Killer

Release Date: November 10, October 27 (in select theaters)

Based on the Graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, David Fincher's action-packed thriller stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton in the tale of an assassin battling his employers and himself during an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

5. Stamped From The Beginning

Release Date: November 15

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's New York Times bestseller to the screen in this powerful animated adaptation featuring academics and activists, including Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, and Brittany Packnett Cunningham, that guides the audience through the history and development of racist tropes and imagery and how many are still enshrined in American culture to this day.

6. Best. Christmas. Ever!

Release date: November 16

Mary Lambert's Holiday comedy, starring Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs, tells the story of old college friends Jackie and Charlotte. Every Christmas, Jackie brags in her holiday newsletter about how perfect her life is, which makes Charlotte feel like a chronic underachiever. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's doorstep days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her friend's life isn't perfect.

7. Rustin

Release date: November 17, November 3 (in select theaters)

George C. Wolfe's biopic about the architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, about the uncompromising and courageous, but mostly forgotten, Bayard Rustin, stars Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo and an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, and Jeffrey Wright in a movie about one of the most influential figures in the civil rights movement that history forgot.

8. Leo

Release date: November 21

Adam Sandler stars in this animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet, a jaded 74-year-old lizard called Leo (Sandler). After being stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr), Leo learns he only has one year left to live and plans to escape and experience life on the outside. But first, he needs to solve the problems of the anxious students in his class who are worried about their futures.

9. Family Switch

Release date: November 30

Based on the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal; this family comedy stars Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Brady Noon and follows the fortunes of the Walker family. When a chance encounter with a psychic causes the family to wake up in each other's bodies on the morning of the most pivotal day of each of their lives, can the Walkers land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and a soccer tryout?

10. Nuovo Olimpo

Release date: November 2023

Ferzan Ozpetek directs this Italian romantic drama about two men who meet by chance and fall madly in love when they are 25. However, an unexpected event separates them for thirty years. However, both never lose hope of reuniting because they still love each other.

What Original Movies Are Coming to Netflix in December?

1. May December

Release date: December 1 (US & Canada Only), November 17 (in select theatres)

Todd Hayne's drama, loosely based on the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, about a married couple with a significant age gap, stars Natalie Portman as an actor who travels to Georgia to study a woman (Julianne Moore) who she is going to play in a film about the couple's notorious past.

2. The Archies

Release date: December 7

Based on the long-running Archie comics series, Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age musical comedy follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton as they navigate life in the 1960s Indian hill station town called Riverdale. Seen through the lens of this unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and teenage rebellion.

3. Leave The World Behind

Release date: December 8

Sam Esmail's psychological thriller, based on the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke in the tale of two families forced together after a cyber attack causes a mysterious blackout that grows more terrifying by the minute as the world they once knew collapses around them.

4. Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget

Release date: December 15

Award-winning British animation studio Aardman and Paranorman director Sam Fell team up for this eagerly anticipated sequel, which continues the adventures of Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi). After escaping Tweedy's farm, settling on a peaceful island sanctuary, and hatching a little girl called Molly (Bella Ramsey), Rocky and Ginger's happy ending seems complete.

However, when the flock hears of a new terrible threat to chicken kind, the team risks their own hard-won freedom to launch a daring rescue mission.

5. Maestro

Release date: December 20, November 22 (in select theaters)

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this musical biopic that chronicles the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Described as a love letter to life and art, Maestro is an emotional portrayal of family and love.

6. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Release date: December 22

Zack Snyder writes and directs this science-fantasy epic about a mysterious stranger called Kora (Sofia Boutella) who is tasked with gathering a group of warriors from neighboring planets to defend a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical empire.