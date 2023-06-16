Live-Streaming Your Favorite Meals: Netflix To Open a Restaurant

Food show enthusiasts and series nerds will be happy to hear media megalith Netflix is entering the food services industry. In a pioneering new move, the streaming platform will branch out from ‘watch-on-demand' to ‘eat-on-demand'.

An Elevated Dining Experience

Earlier this week, Netflix announced on its website that it will be offering “an elevated dining experience from several of our most well-known chefs.” Iron Chef, Chef's Table, and Is It Cake? fans will now be able to order meals from their favorite TV chefs.

Celebrity Chefs

Top Chef Family Style
Image Credit: Peacock.

Popular cooking personalities, including Curtis Stone, Nadiya Hussain, and Andrew Zimmern, among others, will team up to produce what Netflix describes as “a special tasting menu that features flavorful bites showing off their unique specialties and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.”

However, it doesn't end there. Netflix also announced “fan-favorite mixologists,” Kate Gerwin, Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, and L.P. O'Brien from the hit show Drink Masters will devise a series of tailored cocktails to suit the menu.

A Screen-To-Table Experience

Chef serving pork ribs from grill house patio terrace outdoor - Summertime, food and outside dinner concept - Focus on his hands
Image Credit: DisobeyArt/Shutterstock.

Iron Chef‘s Curtis Stone shared his enthusiasm for the venture. “Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life,” wrote the Michelin-starred celebrity. “But this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome.

The restaurant, Netflix Bites, will also integrate past live experiences such as The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience into the culinary adventure.

The pop-up restaurant opens June 30 for a limited period in Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles. 

What The People Think

Upset confused african woman holding cellphone having problem with mobile phone, frustrated angry mixed race girl reading bad news in message looking at smartphone annoyed by spam or missed call
Image Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.

This observer thinks Netflix is missing a trick here. Why not combine your new venture with what you are good at?

Chilling Mandatory

Relaxing Man
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It is imperative that we are able to chill there, the commenter feels.

Where Do I Subscribe? 

man making payment with smartphone in restaurant
Image Credit: Dejan Dundjerski/Shutterstock.

So many questions. This lady asks a pertinent question: “Does it cost an additional $7.99 to bring my friends?”

No Sharing Subscriptions

Financial Responsibility
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

This guy makes an interesting point. If they so much as see you eating from someone else's plate, your Netflix Bites subscription is canceled (Disclaimer: there is no subscription, and it won't be canceled).

No Family Sharing

Refuse, rejection, no
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Don't even think about asking your parents to pay. Single subscribers only!

Copyright That Double Quick

shockedlawyer
Credit: Inside Creative House/Shutterstock.

Is it too late to change the name from Netflix Bites? ‘Netflix and Chili' does have a ring to it, no? Maybe this is one for a future Mexican-themed Netflix venture. Copyright that name, quick!

Netflix and Grill

Cooking beef fillet steak on grill pan with salt and pepper on black dark background with copy space text. Food recipe concept.
Image Credit: Anton Chernov/Shutterstock.

Ditto. This is just too good to waste, though I sense a potential Netflix name-drive rabbit hole coming.

Enjoying Responsibly

Enjoying Music
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Now, here is an interesting perspective. Smallprint: Enjoy Netflix Bites responsibly.

What are your thoughts on this new idea? Will we be seeing an Ebay Eats? How about an Amazon Prime Rib? The possibilities are endless.

