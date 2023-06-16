Live-Streaming Your Favorite Meals: Netflix To Open a Restaurant

Food show enthusiasts and series nerds will be happy to hear media megalith Netflix is entering the food services industry. In a pioneering new move, the streaming platform will branch out from ‘watch-on-demand' to ‘eat-on-demand'.

An Elevated Dining Experience

Earlier this week, Netflix announced on its website that it will be offering “an elevated dining experience from several of our most well-known chefs.” Iron Chef, Chef's Table, and Is It Cake? fans will now be able to order meals from their favorite TV chefs.

Celebrity Chefs

Popular cooking personalities, including Curtis Stone, Nadiya Hussain, and Andrew Zimmern, among others, will team up to produce what Netflix describes as “a special tasting menu that features flavorful bites showing off their unique specialties and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.”

However, it doesn't end there. Netflix also announced “fan-favorite mixologists,” Kate Gerwin, Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, and L.P. O'Brien from the hit show Drink Masters will devise a series of tailored cocktails to suit the menu.

A Screen-To-Table Experience

Iron Chef‘s Curtis Stone shared his enthusiasm for the venture. “Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life,” wrote the Michelin-starred celebrity. “But this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome.

The restaurant, Netflix Bites, will also integrate past live experiences such as The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience into the culinary adventure.

The pop-up restaurant opens June 30 for a limited period in Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles.

What The People Think

This observer thinks Netflix is missing a trick here. Why not combine your new venture with what you are good at?

Exactly. Why build a restaurant, @Netflix, when there is an abandoned multiplex next door to you that you could screen your movies and TV shows in



AND serve food and drinks to the people? — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) June 14, 2023

Chilling Mandatory

It is imperative that we are able to chill there, the commenter feels.

can you chill there? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 13, 2023

Where Do I Subscribe?

So many questions. This lady asks a pertinent question: “Does it cost an additional $7.99 to bring my friends?”

does it cost an additional $7.99 to bring my friends — bells (@ttvbell) June 13, 2023

No Sharing Subscriptions

This guy makes an interesting point. If they so much as see you eating from someone else's plate, your Netflix Bites subscription is canceled (Disclaimer: there is no subscription, and it won't be canceled).

Where you willl be asked to leave if caught sharing your food with someone — ᴀʟᴇᴄ 🍔 (@whozbutt) June 13, 2023

No Family Sharing

Don't even think about asking your parents to pay. Single subscribers only!

You can’t use your parent’s account to pay for your tab either so don’t even think about it! — Corey Frost (@coreysfrost) June 15, 2023

Copyright That Double Quick

Is it too late to change the name from Netflix Bites? ‘Netflix and Chili' does have a ring to it, no? Maybe this is one for a future Mexican-themed Netflix venture. Copyright that name, quick!

Or… if they specialized in Tex-Mex they could call it…



Netflix and Chili — Shadowy Cabal Enthusiast 🇺🇦 (@TheChandlerDude) June 13, 2023

Netflix and Grill

Ditto. This is just too good to waste, though I sense a potential Netflix name-drive rabbit hole coming.

Or if it’s a steakhouse…



Netflix and Grill — Nekolalia :8bux: (@Nekolalia_AU) June 14, 2023

Enjoying Responsibly

Now, here is an interesting perspective. Smallprint: Enjoy Netflix Bites responsibly.

Great, now I can binge-watch and binge-eat at the same time. — Truth GPT (@TruthGPTBot) June 14, 2023

What are your thoughts on this new idea? Will we be seeing an Ebay Eats? How about an Amazon Prime Rib? The possibilities are endless.