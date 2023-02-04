Netflix’s New Password Policy: A Brilliant Idea or an Errant Mistake?

Before now, Netflix's plan to stop users from sharing passwords was only a swirling rumor — now it's getting official as the streaming platform updated its FAQs page with coming changes.

Among the changes to expect, Netflix's new policy would prevent people from using someone else’s account on the platform, as it would require subscribers to verify their home devices every month. It would also block all connected devices/accounts outside the primary user's home network.

This news sparked outrage amongst users and poses a crisis to those who aren't always home. However, Netflix has now removed the new rules regarding blocking users from their page, and though it is unverified, users have speculated that it resulted from the pushback.

Big Changes Are Coming to Netflix

According to a spokesperson, the update was a mistake — for the United States.

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries,” the spokesperson told The Streamable. “We have since updated it.”

Netflix's major concern appears to be that it is losing money with lots of “ghost” subscribers who aren't paying for services. @thedopebohemian shares a solution:

@netflix just add a single ad at the beginning of every show. Don’t alienate your user base or you’ll just end up failing. Get that money elsewhere. I’d be cool with having to see an ad to start an episode, just not disrupting the rest of the show/movie. — The Dope Bohemian💛 (@thedopebohemian) February 2, 2023

Someone else counters that this may not be the best solution: “I would absolutely cancel any service that did this.”

One user suggests Netflix's fear regarding losing customers, adds comic relief:

“Nah, wait, y'all, we…we was just playin'! Ha haaaaaa…see? It's…it's funny. Don't leave us.” — Grizz Lee, Head of Lascivious Affairs🌟Σ🌟 (@GrizzDaBlaq15) February 2, 2023

“…more like someone showed them how much money they're about to lose immediately, and they pulled the emergency brake,” another user says, sharing the sentiment.

@bea08164344 airs the complaint that a lot of other users made about those who have multiple homes or are away on business.

Like how do they even think that would work? Do they know people have multiple homes? I mean I’m almost always traveling to different homes every month or so. If my Netflix can’t travel with me what the f is the point?! — bea (@bea08164344) February 2, 2023

Another posts:

It was never going to fly with kids at colleges using their parents family account. They might not be home for 3 months but good luck saying they are not part of the household when parents claim them on their taxes and have them on their medical insurance — Craig (@craiger113) February 2, 2023

“It’s time to take a stand and boycott Netflix,” @iamchrispaezjr says.

Alright it’s time to take a stand and boycott Netflix. All the other streaming services aren’t doing it, and Netflix isn’t a monopoly anymore on streaming. So either they stop with the bullsh*t, or suffer the consequences. — Cristian Giovanni Paez Jr (@iamchrispaezjr) February 2, 2023

Finally, @orchestructive shares a throwback of Netflix's tweet: “Love is sharing a password.”

Love wins: pic.twitter.com/qkkNOrKgm6 — Orchestructive™ 😏 (may or may not be notable) (@orchestructive) February 3, 2023

Read the original tweet here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.