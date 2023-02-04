Netflix’s New Password Policy: A Brilliant Idea or an Errant Mistake?

Before now, Netflix's plan to stop users from sharing passwords was only a swirling rumor — now it's getting official as the streaming platform updated its FAQs page with coming changes.

Among the changes to expect, Netflix's new policy would prevent people from using someone else’s account on the platform, as it would require subscribers to verify their home devices every month. It would also block all connected devices/accounts outside the primary user's home network.

This news sparked outrage amongst users and poses a crisis to those who aren't always home. However, Netflix has now removed the new rules regarding blocking users from their page, and though it is unverified, users have speculated that it resulted from the pushback.

Big Changes Are Coming to Netflix

According to a spokesperson, the update was a mistake — for the United States.

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries,” the spokesperson told The Streamable. “We have since updated it.”

Netflix's major concern appears to be that it is losing money with lots of “ghost” subscribers who aren't paying for services. @thedopebohemian shares a solution:

Someone else counters that this may not be the best solution: “I would absolutely cancel any service that did this.”

One user suggests Netflix's fear regarding losing customers, adds comic relief:

“…more like someone showed them how much money they're about to lose immediately, and they pulled the emergency brake,” another user says, sharing the sentiment.

@bea08164344 airs the complaint that a lot of other users made about those who have multiple homes or are away on business.

Another posts:

“It’s time to take a stand and boycott Netflix,” @iamchrispaezjr says.

Finally, @orchestructive shares a throwback of Netflix's tweet: “Love is sharing a password.”

Read the original tweet here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


