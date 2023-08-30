New $300K GTD Mustang Is Ford’s Most Powerful Factory Produced Car Ever and It’s Refreshingly Not Electric

It's hard to ignore the electric vehicle wave that has overtaken the automotive industry. Brands known for producing supercars are letting go of their gas-powered engineering and stepping into fully electric technology.

Last year, Dodge released the EV Challenger, and the sound of the high-powered engine was so obviously missing that they came up with a synthetic exhaust sound that honestly sounded a little too whiny.

The idea sounds cool, but what about car fanatics who love the smell of gasoline exhaust and a low-rumbling engine's authentic, genuine sound?

Ford's solution is simple: keep on producing gas-powered muscle cars and make them more powerful than ever before.

Here's a sneak peek of the GTD:

Ford has their Mach-E for those who love quiet speed, but for those of us who aren't ready to leave behind tradition, they just showed off their new $300k GTD Mustang on the tracks at Monterey Car Week.

The GTD is equipped with a carbon fiber body, magnesium wheels, and suspension technology designed for racing. If that doesn't send enough shivers down your spine, it also comes with unparalleled handling with an almost 50/50 weight balance, and according to Ford, they're planning to clear the Nürburgring's 73 turns and corners in less than 7 minutes.

Not only does the GTD stay true to its gasoline roots, but it is also the most powerful factory-produced new car that Ford has ever built. It comes with “at least” an 800-HP 5.2 L V8 engine, and Ford calls this a performance supercar.

However, they're only producing 2,000 models of this car, and the application process is pretty strict. The first car is already claimed by Bill Ford Jr., showing just how iconic this car will be. Cars will start rolling off the production belt at the end of 2024 or early 2025, and we seriously can't wait to hear the final specs of this beauty.