The Brand New Barbie Trailer Raises Excitement and Concerns

A new full trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was released today, driving some fans into a frenzy about the reveal of the film’s plot in the trailer, while others feel it may be too derivative of other movies. 

Introduction of a Narrative

The previous trailers released earlier this year featured stunning visuals and some good punning. But they didn’t offer fans any sense of the movie’s story. The newly released trailer shows that the film will follow Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken as they leave Barbieland and head into the real world for an adventure. 

It also gives a better sense of characters beyond the multiple Barbies (played by Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, and others) and Kens (including Simu Liu) we’ve seen in previous trailers. The new trailer significantly features Will Ferrell as an executive at Mattel, indicating that the movie won’t just introduce the central Barbie and Ken to any reality, but specifically, our reality where the toys exist. 

The Hype Train Speeds On

The vast majority of fans are ecstatic about the new trailer. One says that the movie couldn’t premiere at the Cannes Film Festival because it would have forced the audience into a dangerously long standing ovation. 

Many Letterboxd users are quick to deploy their five-star rating memes.

Other fans are more excited to see the film sweep awards, including the Grammys.

Shades of Don’t Worry Darling and Elf

Some note the plot’s similarity to Don’t Worry Darling, which also features an idyllic community that is too good to be true. 

And they agree that unlike that film, which landed as a significant disappointment for most, Barbie will “slay.” 

Then some think the new trailer resembles the modern Christmas classic Elf and applaud the meta casting of Will Ferrell. 

Not All Comparisons Are Good

But not all of the comparisons to other media are celebratory. One person notes the similarity to Elf and Disney’s Enchanted and seems to think the narrative setup is a bit derivative. 

Another even seems frustrated that the story will be a rehash of even older movies that see wide-eyed innocents thrown into a much darker world than the one where they’ve previously existed, like Blast from the Past

We’ll Have To Wait and See

Whatever the new trailer makes you feel or think about the movie, we’ve still got just under two months until its release on July 21st, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait. 

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

