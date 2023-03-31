Royal Caribbean Unveils New Bars for World’s Biggest Ship

Royal Caribbean is known for its expansive dining experiences and multiple options for families and travelers. The latest update from Royal Caribbean promises restaurants, elevated cocktail experiences and spots for nights out on board their biggest, newest ship, Icon of the Seas. This list of new bars on Icon of the Seas promises many opportunities for cocktails, coffee, and more.

Delivering on its promise of fun for all, Royal Caribbean unveiled more than 15 bars and nightlife experiences travelers will enjoy onboard Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. All travelers – parents, couples, and friends – can check out fun new spots and 40+ ways to dine, drink, and have fun when Icon hits the waters next year. Icon of the Seas is currently under construction.

Happiest of Hours – New Bars on Icon of the Seas

Whether you want to indulge in a glass of bubbly or enjoy a next-level crafted cocktail, Royal Caribbean has plenty of options, including these all-new spots:

Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues fills the open-air Central Park with live performances of soulful classics and jazz-pop tunes.

Dueling Pianos , Royal Caribbean’s first dueling pianos bar, brings high-energy performances of crowd-favorite hits to the Royal Promenade – the heart of Icon .

1400 Lobby Bar offers various next-level cocktails developed with renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. The venue opens the vibrant Royal Promenade with an ocean-facing terrace to the outdoors.

Bubbles , a walkup champagne bar displaying thousands of natural plants in Central Park, has glasses of mimosas, prosecco, Bellini, and bubbly on tap all day.

Rye & Bean is a coffee shop offering everything from coffee to espresso cocktails for the perfect blend of relaxing morning hangouts and a buzzing late-night bar.

The Overlook & Overlook Pods , the elevated lounge, features first-of-their-kind nooks at sea with wraparound windows in the AquaDome, bringing the ocean center stage during the day. The cruise line’s marquee aqua shows are just a few steps away at night.

Returning Favorites

Adventurers will be happy about their returning Royal Caribbean favorites, including a more spacious Trellis Bar in Central Park, with a new look and menu; Boleros, the lively club showcasing favorites with Latin flavor; and the signature Schooner Bar, where pianists play the soundtrack for pre-dinner drinks and nightcaps.

When the Icon of the Seas sets sail in January 2024, guests can expect live entertainment, next-level cocktails, and unlimited ways to relax and unwind.

Raise a Glass to Year Round Sailings from Miami

The Icon will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami year-round.

Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

More About Icon of The Seas

Icon of the Seas will measure 1,198 feet long, have 18 decks and seven pools, and hold 7,600 people, making this the world’s largest cruise ship. The current title belongs to Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas.

Interior staterooms for a seven-night cruise start at $1,099 per person, which includes most meals, activities, and entertainment.

Icon of the Seas will also be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable cruise ship. Icon is the line’s first ship with fuel cell technology, and it’s powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), the cleanest burning marine fuel.

Those itching to get a virtual first look at the boat can check it out as a map on Fortnite.

