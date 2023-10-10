Why You Need To Make $100,000 To Afford a New Car in Today’s Market

The American dream involves a new home with two new cars in the driveway, two children, and a couple of pets in the backyard. Last decade, this was easily achieved on one income– dad goes to work as the breadwinner while mom stays at home baking the actual bread. But in 2023? Good luck with that. Unless you bring home 6-figures a year, you're probably struggling.

The New Data on Monthly Car Payments

According to a new report by Market Watch, high-interest rates are making it incredibly hard for average Americans to afford new car payments. The average interest rate sits around 7.4%, and the average monthly car payments totals around $736. Gross.

In the third quarter of 2023, 17.5% of car buyers took on car payments of $1,000 or more, and we're talking about just one vehicle. Most families need at least two cars, so you can double that figure for dramatic effect.

If you're an average American and you're hoping to buy a new car this year, I hope you make at least $100,000 a year. According to financial experts, this is how much you need to make to afford the average new car payment comfortably.

These numbers are based on the recommendation that your car payment should only be 10% of your yearly income, and this assumes you make a 20% down payment (and who can afford that?) and choose a 4-year loan repayment term.

Can The Average American Afford a New Car?

The reality is that according to the data from the Census Bureau, only 37.5% of households in the US meet the 6-figure threshold. This means that the other 62.5% either have to buy vehicles used or live outside of their means.

Sadly, though, used cars are not that much more affordable. The average interest rate on used car loans is 11.2%, which translates to a monthly car payment of $567. It's better, but it still needs to be more affordable, especially if you need two.