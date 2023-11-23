The Road Ahead: 25 Hottest New Cars of 2024 Revealed

The automotive world has been through quite the rollercoaster lately. With the pandemic hitting production and sales hard, and then the United Auto Workers strike that impacted Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, things have been volatile. But guess what? Automakers are still kicking, and they're already showing off their 2024 lineups.

If you're in the market for a new car in 2024, you will have no shortage of options. From muscle cars, to eco-friendly hybrids, to family-friendly SUVs, here are 25 new cars that are sure to impress.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse

Receiving a significant makeover, the 2024 Traverse showcases an enhanced exterior design, introducing a rugged Z71 trim for light off-roading and a more upscale interior with a generous 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen. While pricing specifics are yet to be disclosed, the updated Traverse is set to hit the market early in 2024, estimated to start around $36,000.

2024 Ford Mustang/GT

Ford’s 2024 Mustang lineup undergoes a comprehensive update, retaining its turbocharged 2.3-liter engine for the base model and a refined 5.0-liter V8 for the GT, both boasting increased power output. Priced at $32,515 for the base model and $44,090 for the GT, these revamped Mustangs arrive in summer 2023, delivering enhanced performance and style.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Introducing a new formidable addition to the Mustang lineup, the Dark Horse packs a potent 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, producing 500 hp. With exterior design enhancements and significant interior upgrades, this powerful pony car is slated for a summer 2023 release, priced just above $60,000.

2024 Honda Prologue

Honda ventures into the electric SUV market in the US with the Prologue, sharing the Ultium platform with GM. Anticipated to offer over 300 miles of range, the Prologue’s estimated starting price hovers around $45,000, scheduled for an early 2024 debut, marking Honda’s foray into the electric vehicle segment.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Unveiling a revamped 2024 Santa Fe, Hyundai departs from the generic crossover appearance in favor of a more rugged Land Rover-inspired design. Details regarding drivetrains and pricing are forthcoming, with Hyundai preparing for a comprehensive launch event in August, estimated to start at around $30,000.

2024 Kia Telluride

The 2024 Telluride receives minor, aesthetic updates, sporting a more rugged look with alterations such as amber daytime running lights and a transition to black gloss from dark metallic trim. With a slight price increase across its trims, the Telluride's range now begins at $37,335 for the LX variant and peaks at $54,550 for the SX-Prestige X-Pro trim.

2024 Lexus GX

Long overdue for a revamp, the 2024 Lexus GX arrives with an impressive boxy design and upgraded features tailored for enhanced off-road capabilities. Equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine generating 349 hp, electronic controls, and a locking rear differential on select trims, the 2024 GX’s pricing details will be revealed closer to its late 2023 release date, estimated to start around $60,000.

2024 Acura ZDX

Acura unveils its inaugural electric SUV under the revived ZDX name, boasting a more conventional design than its quirky predecessor. Equipped with a Google-based infotainment system, the ZDX introduces a high-performance Type S model, promising to be the brand's most robust and quickest accelerating SUV yet. Aiming for an early 2024 debut, the starting price for this electric SUV is expected to hover around $60,000.

2024 Aston Martin DB12

The Aston Martin DB12 exudes power with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, delivering a staggering 671 horsepower and sprinting from 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds. Emphasizing luxury and speed, the DB12 features a refined adaptive suspension and opulent interiors. With an estimated price tag of $250,000, this high-performance GT car embraces sophistication and speed.

2024 Audi RS6 Avant/RS7 Performance

Audi launches its RS6 Avant and RS7 Performance models, boasting a robust twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine generating 621 horsepower, propelling both cars to reach 60 miles per hour in an exhilarating 3.3 seconds. Priced at $126,895 for the RS6 Avant and $127,800 for the RS7 Performance, these vehicles cater to performance enthusiasts seeking top-notch speed and agility.

2024 BMW i5/5 Series

BMW introduces the electric i5 alongside the redesigned 5 Series, showcasing striking designs and powerful engine options. The i5 EV, priced at $66,800, offers up to 590 hp with the i5 M60 variant, while the 5 Series starts at $57,900. These luxury sedans represent BMW's commitment to innovation and performance in both gasoline and electric variants.

2024 Buick Envision

The revamped Buick Envision presents a bold redesign for the 2024 lineup, featuring an upscale Avenir trim and the introduction of Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance. Buick's promise of a more sophisticated Envision, estimated to cost around $38,000, anticipates a redefined experience in the luxury SUV segment.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac's luxurious electric vehicle, the Celestiq, promises a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup producing around 600 hp and a swift 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds. With an anticipated price of $345,000, this opulent EV aims to provide a luxurious and high-performance driving experience, marking Cadillac's entry into the high-end electric vehicle market.

2024 Lotus Eletre

The Lotus Eletre marks a divergence from its iconic British sports car lineage, introducing an electric SUV with a powerful punch. Sporting 603 hp generated from a substantial 112.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and dual electric motors, this SUV zips from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and offers an estimated 310 miles of range. Priced at an anticipated $100,000, the Eletre is set to hit the market later in 2023.

2024 Lexus TX

Replacing the RX L, the new Lexus TX three-row SUV emerges as an improved iteration. Derived from the Toyota Grand Highlander, it features a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 275 hp, with a top-tier plug-in powertrain offering 406 hp and 33 miles of electric range. Set for a late 2023 release, pricing starts at $53,700.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo

Nissan's stealthy debut of the Z Nismo revealed a drifting sports car with an automatic-only configuration. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine pumps out 420 hp, offering track-capable performance enhancements. Expected to hit the market late in 2023, this car is set to bring excitement to driving enthusiasts.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek/Wilderness

While the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek maintains its appearance, significant enhancements are under the hood. The base model boasts a 2.0-liter engine generating 152 hp, while the Sport trim upgrades to a 2.5-liter unit with 182 hp. Additionally, the Wilderness model offers rugged upgrades, including increased ground clearance to 9.3 inches, elevating the compact crossover's capabilities.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Returning to the U.S. market, the Toyota Land Cruiser features a turbocharged and hybridized 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 326 hp along with off-road-centric specs like 8.7 inches of ground clearance and up to a 31-degree approach angle. Expected to debut early in 2024, this retro-themed off-roader is estimated to cost around mid-$50,000.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma debuts with a bold new appearance, enhanced interior technology, and a 326-hp hybrid powertrain. This iteration is highly anticipated, promising to elevate the compact truck's rugged appeal. Pricing will range from $28,000 to $50,000 depending on the package, and the truck is anticipated to hit the market by the year's end.

2024 Volvo EX30

Volvo introduced its smallest and most affordable all-electric model, the EX30. Priced at $34,950, the base EX30 offers 268 hp with a single rear-mounted electric motor and an estimated 275 miles of range. The higher-powered version, with 422 hp and a 3.4-second 0-60 mph acceleration, positions itself as Volvo's fastest-accelerating production car. Reservations are open, with the official sale in the U.S. scheduled for later this year.

2024/2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The ID. Buzz arrives stateside in its long-wheelbase model, slated for a summer 2024 release. Set to be the only trim available initially, it's equipped with up to 282 hp. Enthusiasts can expect the ID. Buzz is to hit the market between early next year and summer for a price tag that sits right around $58,000.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Merging the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe into the CLE, Mercedes presents a robust two-door model. Boasting a twin-turbo inline-six generating 375 hp on its top trim and a sleek 12.3-inch touchscreen with MBUX software, the CLE is slated for an early 2024 launch, with pricing starting around $65,000.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Reimagined for 2024, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class showcases an EQ-inspired exterior, a luxurious cabin, and a substantial center display. Offering a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 255 hp in its base model and an optional inline-six producing 375 hp, the new E-Class is set to debut late in 2023, and pricing is expected to start around $61,000.

2024 McLaren 750S

Although resembling its predecessor, the 2024 McLaren 750S packs a punch with 740 hp derived from an upgraded twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and boasting a top speed of 206 mph, this supercar is available for purchase now, priced at $324,000 in the U.S.

2024 Nissan Sentra

The 2024 Nissan Sentra undergoes updates, featuring a redesigned grille, fresh wheel choices, and an SV Premium package incorporating an eight-speaker Bose sound system and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor. Models are beginning to hit the market, and pricing starts at $20,630.