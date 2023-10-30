Are New Cars Only Affordable For The Rich?

In 2022, automaker profits were $15 billion higher than in 2019, and that money is now flowing to stockholders. The outlook isn't so rosy for the average people buying those cars.

Buying a new car has always been part of the American Dream. Today, however, retail prices are so high that purchasing a new car has become a fantasy for many people.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were nearly a dozen new vehicles priced below $20,000. Today, that number has dwindled to three because auto manufacturers focused on their most expensive models during a pandemic-induced semiconductor shortage.

One consequence is the average new car price has soared from $38,000 to just over $48,000 in July 2023, based on Kelley Blue Book data. Similarly, the average monthly payment for a new car has soared to between $700 and $800, double the average before the pandemic. The average monthly cost for used cars climbed to almost $550 in that same time period.

The rising prices and monthly payments have seemingly made new cars affordable only for the rich.

The Pandemic Changed Automaker and Consumer Behavior

Automakers have sold about three million more cars than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic changed how automakers think and plan. A microchip supply shortage caused manufacturers to forgo cheaper models and focus on more profitable models. As a result, car prices and profits soared. In fact, average new car prices rose higher than inflation.

After initially cutting dividends during the pandemic, companies like Ford and General Motors now pay shareholders hundreds of millions annually.

Even though the chip shortage has eased, car manufacturers have little incentive to change. They are still focusing on expensive but profitable models.

But why would auto companies change their plans? Consumers are now used to lower inventory, higher prices, and longer waits. The era of haggling over price is over. Many models are selling at the full retail list price. Automakers are keeping car supplies low and prices high.

Electric Vehicles Are Compounding The Problem

Many consumers are migrating to electric vehicles (EVs) because they are trendy and save on monthly expenses. Automakers are responding by moving more resources to produce EVs and expand their product lines. According to the International Energy Agency, in 2015, 79 models were available. By 2021, the number had risen to 450.

In 2016, 160 thousand EVs were sold in the United States, about 1% of all vehicles sold. The number rose to 631,000, or 5% of the market, in 2021. The total percentages are even more significant in China and Europe.

Electric vehicles are much more expensive than internal combustion (ICE) vehicles because they cost more to produce. The average EV costs about 25% more than a standard gas-powered car, roughly $60 thousand on average. This price range makes current EVs much more appealing to wealthier customers.

Americans Can't Afford New Cars

For many years, competition and low-interest rates kept payments reasonably constant. However, that started to change in late 2019, and the pandemic accelerated the process. Monthly payments now range between $700 and $800, with the average new car price nearing $50,000 and auto loan interest rates climbing quickly.

The real median household income for Americans was about $68,703 in 2018. It rose to $74,580 in 2022. The percentage of increase, however, was significantly less than the change in new car prices. As a result, many families are paying more of their monthly income on auto loans. Assuming a $700 monthly payment, this means about 14% of an average family's disposable income goes towards paying off a new vehicle.

In addition, the upfront expenses have grown. If a person finances a $48,000 new car with typical 60-month financing and a 10% down payment, the loan principal would be $43,200. Assuming a 7% interest rate, the loan would cost $8,125. Sales tax and license fees add another 6%, or $2,880. These upfront expenses bring the average cost of a new car to $59,005, or 79% of the American median household income.

New cars are now simply out of reach for many American families. Instead, one must be in the top 10%, and increasingly the top one percent of net worth, to afford a new car.

Keeping An Existing Car Makes Sense

One way to avoid the cost of a new car is to keep an existing vehicle longer. Routine car maintenance can help extend the life of a vehicle to 10 years or longer. The average car is expected to last 12 years or 200,000 miles.

Standard maintenance can extend a car's life and still cost less than a new car loan payment. Checking tire pressures, replacing air filters, changing oil, and rotating tires are essential in prolonging the car’s lifespan. More expensive maintenance, such as brake replacements, transmission repairs, and tire replacement, is also helpful.

Despite the Higher Cost, New Cars Are Still Popular

The bottom line is that even though new cars require a significant financial investment, they are still popular. “I prefer new cars, and I usually purchase one in 5 years,” said Patrick Oziegbe, an automotive researcher from Auto Renting Tutors. “From my personal experience, new cars, especially sedans like Camry and Kia, deliver premium value over a longer period as I need not worry about major mechanical change or electrical repairs within the first 1 – 2 years, and just minor repairs 3 – 5 years after.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.