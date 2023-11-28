Affordable Excellence: Top New Cars Under $30K in 2024

The auto industry has seen substantial price hikes in a landscape reshaped by recent events like the pandemic's ripple effects and significant shifts like the UAW strike. The burning question arises: is finding a brand-new car under $30,000 still feasible?

I've curated an inventory of 30 reliable and wallet-friendly new vehicles set to debut in 2024, presenting diverse options that won't break the bank.

2024 Kia Seltos

Starts at $25,715

The 2024 Kia Seltos stands out in Kia's lineup, it's got style, it's spacious, and it offers a thrilling driving experience. The 2024 refresh enhances its attractiveness, and provides better infotainment technology within its updated interior.

Engine options include a 146-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a zestful 195-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter. Opting for the turbocharged engine doesn't just add pep; it elevates the Seltos to reach 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, showcasing impressive agility.

2024 Toyota Prius

Starts at $28,745

The redesigned 2024 Toyota Prius takes a bold step, blending style with its longstanding frugal and eco-friendly reputation. Equipped with a 194-hp hybrid setup linked to a 2.0-liter inline-four gasoline engine and a CVT, the Prius marks its presence on the roads with a newfound sleekness.

While front-wheel drive is standard, you can choose the all-wheel-drive version that pushes total powertrain output to 196 horsepower. Acceleration also sees a notable improvement, clocking 0-60 mph in just 7.1 seconds for the front-wheel-drive Limited model.

2024 Honda Accord

Starts at $28,990

The 2024 Honda Accord sporting a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 192 horsepower in LX and EX trims, delivering balanced power to the front wheels through a CVT.

However, the spotlight belongs to the Accord's hybrid powertrain, a 204-hp combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors. Accelerating to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, the Accord Hybrid impresses with its refined road manners, offering a confident and enjoyable driving experience.

The Accord's standout features include crisp steering, well-damped suspension, and predictable handling, providing both driver confidence and comfort.

2024 Honda Civic

Starts at $25,045

The 2024 Honda Civic is the epitome of a frugal and practical daily driver. Available with a 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a more potent 180-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Civic offers a blend of fuel efficiency and spirited performance.

Although the base models feature a CVT as the sole transmission, you can still relish a six-speed manual on the hatchback variant. Despite the (sad) absence of the manual on the sedan, the Civic's nimble handling, responsive steering, and well-balanced ride remain intact.

2024 Honda CR-V

Starts at $30,825

The 2024 Honda CR-V has quickly claimed its spot as a favorite in the compact crossover segment. Boasting a standard 190-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine linked to a CVT, it delivers commendable performance with front- or all-wheel drive options.

The Sport and Sport Touring models showcase a hybrid powertrain, a combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors, producing a total of 204 horsepower. Accelerating to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds for the Sport Touring Hybrid, the CR-V offers a smooth ride.

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Starts at $22,590

Packed with style and value, the 2024 Elantra offers a spacious cabin and options for hybrid powertrains, which makes fuel-conscious drivers happy.

The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder, delivering 147 horsepower, is sufficient for everyday driving, but the N Line model's turbocharged 1.6-liter, generating 201 horsepower, gives you more power behind the wheel.

The hybrid variants, though slightly less powerful at 139 horsepower, offer impressive torque and efficiency. Transmission options vary between CVT and DCT across different models.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Starts at $26,540

As the Subaru Crosstrek transitions into its next generation for the 2024 model year, it maintains its reputation as an affordable, rugged, and fuel-efficient crossover designed for mild off-road adventures.

Retaining a similar exterior and interior design to previous models, the 2024 introduces enhanced comfort through redesigned seats and improved cabin soundproofing.

Engine options persist, with a standard 152-hp 2.0-liter flat-four and an available 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-four. Although the absence of the manual transmission may disappoint some fans, the Crosstrek focuses on comfort and practicality over outright performance.

2024 Toyota Camry

Starts at $27,515

The Toyota Camry is an obvious choice when it comes to affordable, reliable sedans. While other rivals have moved to inline-fours, the Camry maintains its allure with a 301-hp V-6 and a fuel-efficient hybrid four-cylinder trim.

The standard four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission delivers awesome performance, and the 301-hp V-6, available on select trims, brings a newfound sense of excitement to the Camry lineup.

2024 Kia Sportage

The 2024 Kia Sportage is powered by a 187-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid variant, clocking 7.4 seconds to 60 mph, outperforms the non-hybrid counterpart by almost a second and a half.

Starting at $28,415, the Sportage's competitive starting price, combined with its spaciousness and standard features, presents a compelling choice in the compact crossover segment.

2024 Toyota RAV4

Starts at $29,825

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 marks its 30th year of production for the RAV4. This SUV continues to lead as the best-selling non-pickup in the U.S.

Sporting a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic transmission, it prioritizes good fuel economy over extravagant acceleration. Its cargo-friendly interior, sensible road manners, and standard driver-assistance tech maintain its status as a tough competitor in its segment. Plus, additional options for hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains provide options to any driver.

2024 Ford Maverick

Starts at $24,995

As small pickups make a comeback, the 2024 Maverick struts into the Ford lineup and finds its way under the Ranger. This truck is built on the Escape's mechanics, and it packs an impressive payload and towing capabilities.

The Maverick offers a standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. Plus, all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient hybrid version are available. With a compact bed capable of handling 1500 pounds of payload and towing up to 4000 pounds when properly equipped, the Maverick balances practicality and affordability.

2024 Kia K5

Starts at $26,515

The Kia K5 is an exciting option that has a sleek design for such an affordable car. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 180 horsepower, and the GT variant cranks it up to 290 horses, boasting a 5.2-second 0 to 60 mph time.

The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (eight-speed automatic in non-GT models) makes sure every driver gets smooth shifting, while all-wheel drive is an option for the base engine. Loaded with standard features like LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay, and rear cross-traffic alert, Kia offers a stylish rival to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

2024 Kia Niro

Starts at $28,165

The 2024 Kia Niro boasts an eye-catching design and an affordable price tag. The entry-level model, equipped with a 139-hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, offers great performance for its price. If you opt for the plug-in hybrid version, you can boost the power to 180 horses and get a 33-mile electric driving range.

2024 Kia Soul

Starts at $21,315

The 2024 Kia Soul stands out among subcompact SUVs with its distinctive boxy styling and spacious cabin. This car features a 147-hp four-cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. The Soul emphasizes practicality over high-performance driving and offers a plethora of features for its price. Plus, it's just plain fun to look at on the road.

2024 Toyota Corolla

Starts at $22,995

Toyota focused on delivering a reliable, safe, and predictable ride rather than aiming for high performance in the 2024 Corolla. Its strongest engine packs 169-hp, giving it a leisurely feel compared to rivals like the Honda Civic or Mazda 3.

The sedan offers an incredibly fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, and uses 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). While acceleration might not impress, its ride quality around town and on highways remains steady, and true to the Corolla name.

2024 Mazda CX-30

Starts at $26,370

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 stands out for its impressive driving agility in the small SUV segment. It is built on the Mazda 3 platform, and its base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine might feel slightly sluggish. But Mazda offers a pricier, more potent 250-hp turbocharged version if you feel the need for speed.

All-wheel drive comes standard with both engines and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. Higher-end trims present near-luxury interiors, making the CX-30 a more premium option in the subcompact crossover segment.

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Starts at $28,585

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson turns heads among compact SUVs because of its stylish design and upscale yet practical cabin. Though it lacks thrilling acceleration and handling favored by drivers, it makes up for it with a plush ride.

Offering a 2.5-liter four-cylinder powertrain with an eight-speed automatic transmission in front- or all-wheel drive, the Tucson balances value with luxury. Entry-level models pack a high-value package, while the SEL and Limited trims offer premium features akin to higher-priced competitors like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

2024 Subaru Forester

Starts at $28,440

The 2024 Subaru Forester presents an affordable compact crossover with some off-road capability. With a spacious back seat and ample cargo area, it's well-suited for both daily errands and outdoor adventures.

Powered by an 182-hp flat-four-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive, it offers decent performance but might not excite those looking for more power. Its handling is competent, the ride is refined, and it boasts a host of driver-assist tech, typical of Subaru's offerings.

2024 Nissan Versa

Starts at $17,245

The 2024 Nissan Versa is one of the few affordable SUVs coming out in next year. This SUV has a 122-hp four-cylinder engine, and while it might not deliver high performance, it offers excellent fuel economy to make up for it.

The cabin is surprisingly roomy and accommodates four adults comfortably. The mid-range SV and top-spec SR trims offer various comforts like heated front seats and automatic climate control.

The Versa is available with a five-speed manual or a CVT that contributes to a smooth ride, improved steering, and better brake-pedal feedback compared to previous models.

2024 Kia Forte

Starts at $20,915

The Kia Forte may look sporty, but it's actually very affordable. It comes with a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, suitable for an every day commute. However, if you opt for the GT model, it introduces a sharper edge, featuring a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with either a dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual.

While the turbo engine enhances performance, the Forte's handling might not match up to sport-sedan rivals like the VW Jetta GLI or Honda Civic Si. To meet all sorts of consumer likes and dislikes, it comes in four different trim levels, each packed with standard features and an impressive powertrain warranty.

2024 Hyundai Venue

Starts at $21,135

The 2024 Hyundai Venue is attractive to budget-conscious buyers because of its astoundingly low base price. It comes with standard driver assistance tech like lane-keep assist and forward collision-avoidance assist, making it a safe options on the road. It does lack all-wheel drive, but its interior is surprisingly spacious and practical, ideal for urban environments.

Powered by a 121-hp four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, the Venue is agile in traffic but might feel underpowered on the highway. Its steering can be touchy at high speeds, so it may be better suited for short commutes rather than long highway drives.

2024 Nissan Kicks

Starts at $22,155

Affordability takes center stage for the Nissan Kicks, offering a starting price lower than many subcompact competitors. While it may be super affordable, that doesn't mean it is lacking in any area. Plus, it delivers impressive real-world highway fuel economy.

The Kicks is driven by a quiet 122-hp four-cylinder engine with a CVT, providing just enough acceleration power. While nimble and fun to maneuver in city driving, it might lack the thrill factor on twisty roads that other sports cars offer. However, its suspension offers a comfortable and cushioned ride even on rough roads.

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Starting at $24,395

The Chevrolet Trailblazer, despite its name, suits urban environments more than off-road trails. It is available with two turbocharged three-cylinder engines—a 1.2-liter and a 1.3-liter. The Trailblazer lacks exciting acceleration, taking around 9.4 seconds to reach 60 mph.

While it handles curves capably, its ride can feel rough over road imperfections. The Trailblazer maximizes interior space with a folding front passenger seat, making it a great option for picking up big FaceBook Marketplace items that your spouse finds.

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Starts at $27,985

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz combines in two versions: an entry-level SE and SEL powered by a 191-hp four-cylinder and three better-equipped trims (Night, XRT, Limited) with a peppy 281-hp turbo-four and all-wheel drive.

The top trims boast advanced tech, luxurious interiors, and refined driving experiences similar to the Hyundai Tucson SUV. Shorter and lower than its rivals, the Santa Cruz maneuvers well in urban settings, balancing everyday driving and practical truck duties with its cargo box and 5,000-pound tow rating.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

Starts at $21,495

The all-new Chevy Trax delivers enhanced value and improved space compared to former models. Powered by a 137-hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a six-speed automatic transmission, its front-wheel-drive only.

The Trax moves reasonably quicker than its Trailblazer counterpart, reaching 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, but it might feel somewhat limited by its transmission. Agile in handling and offering a car-like feel, the Trax's brake pedal feels firm, the steering is responsive, and it's a great choice for those seeking affordability without sacrificing utility.

2024 Nissan Sentra

Starts at $21,745

The Nissan Sentra might not be the most thrilling to drive, but it offers an variety of driver-assistance features, including automated emergency braking and rear-cross-traffic alert.

Powered by a 149-hp four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT, it's not the most spirited performer but delivers stellar highway fuel economy. The Sentra has comfortable front seats, ample trunk space, and a great exterior design. Its independent rear suspension and wheel size variations contribute to a firm ride quality, though excessive road noise might be a downside.

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Starting at $25,345

Volkswagen's Taos mini-SUV combines elements from the Golf and Tiguan, offering a 158-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. While not overly powerful, its refined road manners and admirable fuel efficiency make it an attractive option for a small crossover.

The practical cabin provides spacious seating and an upright SUV seating position. Despite starting at a lower price, opting for higher trims can push the Taos's cost over $35,000, packing in more features but possibly stretching the budget.

2024 Nissan Altima

Starting at $26,845

The Nissan Altima is the epitome of a dependable, affordable, and comfortable sedan. It offers a 188-hp base engine with impressive highway fuel economy and an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 248 horsepower.

Available with all-wheel drive, it features a spacious cabin, ample cargo space, and a long list of standard safety features. The only downside is that its CVT sacrifices peppy acceleration for excellent fuel efficiency.

2024 Buick Envista

Starts at $23,495

Buick's Envista is equipped with a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine generating 136 horsepower and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It's designed for urban settings rather than off-road adventures, and front-wheel drive is the only option available.

Impressively priced at under $25,000, it comes loaded with features like an 8.0-inch digital gauge display, lane-keeping assist, and an 11.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Envista prioritizes comfort over speed, offering a well-controlled ride and precise steering.

2024 Mazda 3

Starting at $25,335

The 2024 Mazda 3 is available in sedan and hatchback styles, and it features two engine choices: a base 191-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 250-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter, the latter available on the Turbo trims.

Front-wheel drive models with the base engine offer a six-speed manual gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available with a six-speed automatic. The Mazda 3 exudes a refined driving experience by providing upscale interior materials and design that elevate it above its competitors.