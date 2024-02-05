Three New Downtown Disney Restaurants To Open This Year; Tortilla Jo’s to Close

The Downtown Disney District in Anaheim has been an integral part of The Disneyland Resort since 2001. The District offers visitors additional dining, shopping, and entertainment options without the need to purchase a theme park ticket. The shopping and dining mecca will be undergoing some alterations in 2024, including adding three new Downtown Disney restaurants.

New Downtown Disney Restaurants

Anchored by the Patina Restaurant Group, three new Downtown Disney restaurants are opening in the spring of 2024. Paseo and Céntrico have been announced, and the final restaurant recently announced is Tiendita, all by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán. While Paseo and Céntrico will offer upscale Mexican cuisine and tequila-based cocktails, Tiendita will be a quick-service restaurant offering Chef Gaytán’s Mexican heritage flavors on-the-go with Mexican street food staples.

“Tiendita is the perfect accompaniment to the previously announced Paseo and Céntrico by Chef Carlos Gaytán,” said Frank Moreno, vice president of operations at Patina Restaurant Group. “This final piece completes his vision for bringing his Mexican influence and vibrant flavors to Orange County and the Downtown Disney District.”

Menu Features for Tiendita

The Mexican menu will focus on traditional Mexican flavors, offering a modern take on classic dishes. Diners can expect to enjoy esquites, a popular street food featuring roasted corn. Tacos al pastor, made with thinly sliced pork, will come with roasted onions, cilantro, and salsa and seasoned with pineapple juice. In an homage to Chef Gaytan’s childhood, the restaurant will offer one of his favorite desserts. It’s a creamy arroz con leche, which is rice with milk, flavored with cinnamon and vanilla, and topped with raisins.

Chef Gaytán models his menus after his deep respect for his Mexican roots and considers himself an ambassador of Mexican cuisine. With Tiendita, he desires to include elements from the high-class dishes at Paseo and Céntrico but with a convenient and family-friendly flair.

“Mexican culture embraces spending time with family and friends and sharing a delicious meal together,” adds Moreno. “Tiendita will offer guests an expedited dining choice while the experience remains true to this ethos and authenticity.”

Tortilla Jo’s Closing

Adding three new Downtown Disney restaurants means saying goodbye to the popular Tortilla Jo’s, an area staple for the past 20 years. Tortilla Jo’s is known for its table-side guacamole and fresh margaritas. With its final day of operation being March 31, 2024, the restaurant will offer some specials ahead of that date. Promotions focused on guest favorites will happen on Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day. Reservations through March 25 can be booked on the Disneyland app, subject to availability, followed by walk-in availability.

The Patina Restaurant Group is no stranger to the Disney brand. Naples Ristorante e Bar, an Italian restaurant also in the Downtown Disney District, is also one of theirs. They also operate The Edison at Disney Springs and the Italy pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort. Additionally, Patina operates Space 220 Restaurant within the World Discovery neighborhood of Epcot.

Visitors heading to Downtown Disney will be able to sample the new Mexican cuisine beginning in spring 2024. In the meantime, Tortilla Jo's will welcome any guests wanting to celebrate their 20 years of success until the end of March.