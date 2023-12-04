New Drug Promising To Extend Large Dogs’ Lifespans Closer to FDA Approval

Loyal for Dogs, a San Francisco-based biotech firm, has announced a significant milestone in the journey of their pioneering drug, LOY-001, towards FDA approval. This drug, targeting the longevity of large breed dogs, has cleared a crucial FDA regulatory hurdle, igniting hope for pet owners and veterinarians alike.

Bridging the Lifespan Gap

The disparity in lifespans between large and small dog breeds is a well-known phenomenon, with larger breeds often living almost half as long as their smaller counterparts. According to the American Kennel Club, while breeds like Bernese Mountain Dogs and Great Danes have life expectancies of 7-10 and 8-10 years, respectively, smaller breeds like Chihuahuas can live up to 20 years. LOY-001 emerges as a beacon of hope to potentially bridge this gap.

LOY-001, designed as a long-acting treatment to be administered every three to six months, primarily aims to reduce levels of the growth hormone IGF-1, a critical factor in canine aging. The FDA's nod to LOY-001 is based on compelling data from Loyal, including observational studies involving 452 dogs across 84 breeds. This data not only showcases the drug's impact on IGF-1 levels but also its positive influence on functional outcomes in dogs.

Loyal's innovative drug, administered as an injectable treatment by veterinarians, is scheduled for administration every three to six months. Its primary function is to reduce the levels of IGF-1, a hormone pivotal in growth and metabolism and associated with canine size. Genetic research indicates that large dogs possess a variant leading to elevated IGF-1 levels, while small dogs have a variant that maintains lower levels of this hormone.

FDA Approval and Beyond

With its eyes set on FDA approval by 2026, Loyal for Dogs is gearing up for further clinical trials. The company's founder and CEO, Celine Halioua, expressed optimism about extending the healthy lifespan of dogs by at least a year. However, the journey isn't without its skeptics. Experts like Danika Bannasch, a veterinary geneticist, highlighted in a comment to Wired the need for a cautious interpretation of the role of IGF-1 in determining the lifespan and size of dogs. They note that while it's a known fact that smaller breed dogs generally have longer lifespans compared to larger breeds, the extent to which IGF-1 influences this disparity remains unclear.

Amidst the excitement, Loyal for Dogs maintains a grounded approach. As Halioua explained to Axios San Francisco, the goal isn't to create immortal dogs but to slow down the aging process, ensuring a more extended period of health and vitality. This breakthrough, if successful, could redefine the way we approach canine aging and longevity, offering our beloved large-breed pets a chance at longer, healthier lives by their owners‘ sides.