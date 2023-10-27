New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Promo Codes, Odds and Betting Lines

On Sunday, October 29, the Patriots return to NFL week eight action when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. This is set to be a must-win game for both sides if they want to reach the playoffs.

Patriots vs Dolphins Preview

The NFL returns with week eight action between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, going head-to-head at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29 in what is set to be a huge game for both sides.

The New England Patriots have not had an amazing start to the season, having won just two of the seven games so far and losing five of them. Their most recent result, however, saw them pick up their second win on the year in a 29-25 win over the Bills. Their only other win this season came in week three against the NY Jets. The Patriots will be looking to secure their third win on the season, kick-start their season, and make a push for the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, have had a very good season thus far, winning five of their opening seven games and only losing two games and becoming only the third team in history to score a whopping 70 points in a single game. This came in week three when they drubbed the Denver Broncos 70-20. However, the Dolphin’s most recent result saw them lose out 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Will they bounce back?

The Miami Dolphins hold the edge over the New England Patriots with a 60-53 record against them all-time. These two sides last met in week two when the Dolphins ran out 24-17 winners. Will there be a repeat of this feat, or will the Patriots claim just their third win on the season?

Patriots vs Dolphins Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by FanDuel.

Spread

Patriots +9.5 (-110)

Dolphins -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Patriots (+370)

Dolphins (-480)

Total Points

Over 47 (-110)

Under 47 (-110)

