Getting to These 10 Vacation Destinations Is Now Easier

Do you pick vacation destinations based on the nonstop flights available from your hometown airport? Well, 2022 is bringing more options to travelers! From beloved cities to beaches and smaller towns you might not have considered, here's a list of places that recently added new flight options.

New Direct Flights to These 10 Domestic Vacation Spots

Two-thirds of Americans would pay more money to take a nonstop flight to their vacation destination. That's not surprising when you hear that half of Americans rate airport travel as more stressful than going to work. So if you only consider destinations with nonstop service, take a look at some of the latest flights added for these ten vacation spots.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

1. Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charleston International Airport's passenger count just returned to pre-pandemic levels and launched new partnerships with Avelo Airlines and Breeze. Avelo is launching nonstop flights that connect Orlando and Charleston, while Breeze is about to launch nonstop flights that connect Charleston with San Francisco and Las Vegas.

You'll be walking the streets of Charleston, one of the top vacation spots in America, in no time. With some of the best restaurants in South Carolina and the country, enjoy all the historic city offers without a layover.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

2. Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY)

Fayetteville Regional Airport was one of the only regional airports to see growth during the pandemic and one of the fastest to rebound in terms of enplanements. In addition, the airport added a direct flight on American Airlines that connects Fayetteville North Carolina with Dallas-Fort Worth.

If you've always wanted to sign up for the annual Spartan races or enjoy the area's trails, lakes, tennis, and golf courses, it's now easier to get there. If you're not flying the globe right now, you can sample the world's foods on their International Cuisine Trail, with Hungarian, West African, Turkish, Greek, and Italian cuisine within just a few blocks downtown.

Image Courtesy: DepositPhotos.

3. Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Southwest Airlines recently launched a new nonstop service between Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas, and will add nonstop service to Chicago Midway in June. In addition, beginning in June, Breeze Airways is introducing seasonal nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee as well.

So fly your baseball fanatic to Tulsa, whose professional baseball history dates back to 1905, even before Oklahoma was a state. The Tulsa Drillers, the Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, were established here in 1977.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

4. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

In April 2022, Las Vegas started nonstop service from 16 different carriers to 17 international destinations, including Mexico, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Spirit announced three additional routes out of Las Vegas starting in August 2022 – Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).

A new budget airline, called Breeze Airways, will fly to and from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas beginning later this year. Most of the recently announced new routes involve underserved destinations such as Charleston, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Richmond, Fort Myers, and Syracuse.

Just remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

5. Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

Beginning May 7, 2022, American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service to Miami on Saturdays, expanding the Chattanooga Airport's nonstop destinations to nine U.S. cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Orlando.

However, you'll need more than one week to explore all the Scenic City offers.Chattanooga Tenessee is also the only American city to have 1 gigabyte per second of Wi-Fi available to every address, so extending your vacation into a workcation is a breeze. One of the most popular affordable vacation spots for families in the Southeast, it's been named one of the Best Destinations in the U.S. and landed a spot on New York Times coveted Top 45 Places to Go in the World.

Image Courtesy: Chattanooga Tourism Bureau.

6. Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

Breeze Airways started its San Francisco to Louisville, Kentucky flight in May 2022, just in time for the summer travel season. This is the airport's first-ever nonstop flight between the Gateway to Napa Valley and the Gateway to Bourbon Country.

You might only know this destination as the home of the iconic Kentucky Derby or the birthplace of Bourbon, but it has so much more for vacationers. Home to various museums, restaurants, and experiences, Louisville offers bucket-list-worthy experiences like the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville's Urban Bourbon Trail, and the Mega Cavern, the world's only fully underground zip line tour.

Image Courtesy: Courtesy Louisville Tourism Bureau.

7. Miami International Airport (MIA)

Alaska Airlines has announced it will be starting nonstop flights to Miami International Airport from its base at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in June 2022. This will be the airline's 100th nonstop destination, and the route will start with one daily round-trip.

When you're ready to escape the Pacific Northeast weather, book a flight to Miami. It's a destination full of diverse cultures, food, art, music, and some of the most beautiful beaches and unique ecosystems found in the world.

Image Courtesy: Greater Miami Tourism Bureau.

8. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Flights to America's 14th largest city, Columbus Ohio, are increasing. Only months after launching service out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in July 2021, Breeze Airways has announced service to three new destinations not currently served out of CMH: Providence, Jacksonville, and Savannah. Also, United recently resumed service to San Francisco from the Columbus Region.

If you're traveling to Columbus on business, consider bringing the family along and extending your trip. Family-friendly attractions include one of the nation's best zoos, fun-filled children's museums, and Franklin Park Conservatory, home to the nation's top children's garden.

Image Courtesy: Brand Columbus.

9. Tucson International Airport (TUS)

More Canadians will be able to enjoy the warmth and beauty of Tucson, Arizona next winter thanks to a new agreement that will bring Flair Airlines to Tucson International Airport (TUS). Winter is the ideal time to explore parts of the vast, gorgeous Sonoran Desert surrounding the city.

Flair Airlines will introduce nonstop flights next winter between Tuscon and the five Canadian airports: Edmonton International (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Lethbridge (YQL); Prince George (YXS); Windsor (YQG).

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

10. Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Breeze Airlines will offer new nonstop services from Jacksonville, Florida to seven cities: Columbus,Hartford, Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York City's Westchester Airport, Providence, Norfolk, and Richmond.

Jax, as the locals call it, offers a wide variety of things to do. Whether you're an explorer, historian, beach, or salt-life lover, Jacksonville has 22 miles of beach (the most of any city in Florida), an extensive park system, fishing, museums, and even a craft beer scene.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

