Tucker & Dale vs. Evil Highlights New Horror Movies Coming to Redbox

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil

Feature Film

Affable hillbillies Tucker and Dale are on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students.

Cast: Tyler Labine (Flyboys), Alan Tudyk (Firefly), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock)

Cannibals and Carpet Fitters

Feature Film

A group of carpet fitters are sent on a job to an old Country house in the middle of nowhere. However, they soon discover it's a trap set up by the savage, cannibalistic family, The Hannings. The carpet fitters are forced to fight for their lives or risk ending up being the evening's dinner. Unfortunately, they are not quite your typical heroes! Watch Cannibals and Carpet Fitters on Redbox.

Cast: Darren Sean Enright (Cockneys Vs. Zombies), Richard Lee O'Donnell (The Night Shifts)

The Willies

Feature Film

In The Willies, A harmless backyard campout becomes an unforgettable night of chills and thrills for three young boys as they share their favorite scary stories.

Cast: Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Jason Horst (This Boy's Life)

Uncaged

Feature Film

In Uncaged, a sleepwalking teen straps a camera to himself and discovers a sinister family secret.

Cast: Ben Getz (Blue Bloods), Kyle Kirkpatrick (Stealing Suburbia)

An American Werewolf in Paris

Feature Film

An American man unwittingly gets involved with French werewolves who have developed a serum allowing them to transform at will in An American Werewolf in Paris.

Cast: Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise), Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do)

Attack of the Killer Donuts

Feature Film

A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers in Attack of the Killer Donuts.

Cast: Justin Ray (About Hope), Kassandra Voyagis (Jane the Virgin)

The Love Witch

Feature Film

In The Love Witch, a modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her, with deadly consequences.

Cast: Samantha Robinson (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Supernatural)

Society

Feature Film

In Society, an ordinary teenage boy discovers his family is part of a gruesome orgy cult for the social elite.

Cast: Billy Warlock (Halloween II), Ben Slack (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

100 Below Zero

Feature Film

When a chain of volcanic eruptions rips through Europe, the enormous ash cloud blocks out the sun, plunging the continent into a new ice age. An American couple must find their kids and get them out of Paris before it freezes over. Watch 100 Below Zero on Redbox.

Cast: Jeff Fahey (Lost), Sara Malakul Lane (King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table)

Lavalantula

Feature Film

Lavalantula features volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas.

Cast: Steve Guttenberg (Cocoon), Nia Peeples (Pretty Little Liars)

Fire Twister

Feature Film

In Fire Twister, a man-made fire twister sweeps through Los Angeles, leaving the city in ruins. However, all is not lost when a group of strangers bands together to put an end to the destruction.

Cast: Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Lisa Davis (Crypto Heads)

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.