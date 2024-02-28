Jeep to Launch 5 New Models Next Year

A report from Car and Driver states that Jeep has five new models coming down the pipe for 2025 and that the company's CEO, Antonio Filosa, says next year's lineup will feature updates of current models and all-new nameplates.

Jeep Is Making Moves

While introducing five new models into its lineup marks a significant year for any carmaker, Jeep is not passively waiting for 2025 to roll around to get things started. Filosa is slashing prices of current popular models to get things moving as his company prepares to debut its first electric vehicles (EVs.)

According to the report from Car and Driver, Filosa said of Jeep's transition phase, “The brand is in transition. We need to do something on market preparation and market share because this is not where this brand deserves to be.”

Car and Driver reports that Jeep's price cuts are as follows: the Jeep Compass gets $2,500 cheaper, starting at $27,495, while various Jeep Grand Cherokee trim levels now cost thousands of dollars less.

Jeep has also slimmed the former's lineup by removing the Red Edition, Altitude, and High Altitude models. The latter sees the prices of their Laredo model and its Limited trim cut to $1,500 and $2,325, respectively.

Jeep's Coming EVs

Jeep's first EV launch is the luxurious Wagoneer S, which the company has scheduled to commence production during this year's second quarter. Car and Driver's report also notes that Jeep's Wagoneer S will briefly go as a 2024 vehicle before getting a full release in 2025.

Car and Driver reports that the Wagoneer S will be the quickest Jeep in the company's history, with a 0 to 60 time of just 3.5 seconds. Its electric powertrain will generate up to 600 horsepower. Jeep's concept version of the Wagoneer S had an impressive 400 miles of driving range; however, the company has yet to confirm if the production version will match that range estimate.

But changing the powertrain from internal combustion to electric is not the only change Jeep has in store for the Wagoneer S. In the report from Car and Driver, Filosa said, “We're changing the Wagoneer strategy, and we're converging Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer into Jeep.” The plan is for the electric Wagoneer S to have a Jeep badge instead of a “WAGONEER” one like the current internal combustion models.

After the Wagoneer S is the Recon EV. According to Car and Driver, Jeep is eyeing a third-quarter production start date for the Recon EV, with sales starting as this year ends. The Recon EV will sport features familiar to Jeep fans, such as removable doors and four-wheel drive for serious off-roading.

Jeep will build the Wagoneer S and Recon EV on parent company Stellantis' STLA Large platform, according to Car and Driver. It's unsurprising, considering how versatile the STLA Large platform is, with the capability of accommodating hybrid, internal combustion, electric powertrains, and rear-wheel, front-wheel, and all-wheel drive configurations.

Also unsurprising is Jeep's faith in Filosa to lead them through such a significant transition. A Motor Trend report notes that Filosa has extensive experience, having worked in the UK, Chicago, Spain, and Argentina before becoming Jeep's CEO. He also spent 18 years in Brazil as the head of Stellantis Latin America. He launched a new Jeep production facility and three new models during his tenure there.

Under Filosa's leadership, Jeep's market share in Brazil grew from less than one percent to 20. If anyone can steer Jeep in the right direction during their switchover to EVs, it's him.