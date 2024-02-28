Jeep to Launch 5 New Models Next Year

Auto
Jeep
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

A report from Car and Driver states that Jeep has five new models coming down the pipe for 2025 and that the company's CEO, Antonio Filosa, says next year's lineup will feature updates of current models and all-new nameplates.

Jeep Is Making Moves

While introducing five new models into its lineup marks a significant year for any carmaker, Jeep is not passively waiting for 2025 to roll around to get things started. Filosa is slashing prices of current popular models to get things moving as his company prepares to debut its first electric vehicles (EVs.)

According to the report from Car and Driver, Filosa said of Jeep's transition phase, “The brand is in transition. We need to do something on market preparation and market share because this is not where this brand deserves to be.”

Car and Driver reports that Jeep's price cuts are as follows: the Jeep Compass gets $2,500 cheaper, starting at $27,495, while various Jeep Grand Cherokee trim levels now cost thousands of dollars less.

Jeep has also slimmed the former's lineup by removing the Red Edition, Altitude, and High Altitude models. The latter sees the prices of their Laredo model and its Limited trim cut to $1,500 and $2,325, respectively.

Jeep's Coming EVs

Jeep's first EV launch is the luxurious Wagoneer S, which the company has scheduled to commence production during this year's second quarter. Car and Driver's report also notes that Jeep's Wagoneer S will briefly go as a 2024 vehicle before getting a full release in 2025.

Car and Driver reports that the Wagoneer S will be the quickest Jeep in the company's history, with a 0 to 60 time of just 3.5 seconds. Its electric powertrain will generate up to 600 horsepower. Jeep's concept version of the Wagoneer S had an impressive 400 miles of driving range; however, the company has yet to confirm if the production version will match that range estimate.

But changing the powertrain from internal combustion to electric is not the only change Jeep has in store for the Wagoneer S. In the report from Car and Driver, Filosa said, “We're changing the Wagoneer strategy, and we're converging Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer into Jeep.” The plan is for the electric Wagoneer S to have a Jeep badge instead of a “WAGONEER” one like the current internal combustion models.

After the Wagoneer S is the Recon EV. According to Car and Driver, Jeep is eyeing a third-quarter production start date for the Recon EV, with sales starting as this year ends. The Recon EV will sport features familiar to Jeep fans, such as removable doors and four-wheel drive for serious off-roading.

Jeep will build the Wagoneer S and Recon EV on parent company Stellantis' STLA Large platform, according to Car and Driver. It's unsurprising, considering how versatile the STLA Large platform is, with the capability of accommodating hybrid, internal combustion, electric powertrains, and rear-wheel, front-wheel, and all-wheel drive configurations.

Also unsurprising is Jeep's faith in Filosa to lead them through such a significant transition. A Motor Trend report notes that Filosa has extensive experience, having worked in the UK, Chicago, Spain, and Argentina before becoming Jeep's CEO. He also spent 18 years in Brazil as the head of Stellantis Latin America. He launched a new Jeep production facility and three new models during his tenure there.

Under Filosa's leadership, Jeep's market share in Brazil grew from less than one percent to 20. If anyone can steer Jeep in the right direction during their switchover to EVs, it's him. 

Jarret Hendrickson

Author: Jarret Hendrickson

Title: Writer

Expertise: Automotive Industry News, Film, Drama, and Creative Writing.

Bio:

Jarret Hendrickson is a writer. He got his start when he was accepted into San Francisco State University’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in 2018. While earning his degree, his short plays, The Captain (2019) & Fight Night (2020), were performed at San Francisco State University's annual Fringe Festival. His feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for the 2020 Greenhouse Professional Play Development Workshop at Z Space in San Francisco. While studying dramatic writing and screenwriting, he concluded that Se7en is the perfect modern screenplay. He received his MFA in the fall of 2021. In addition to his interest in writing and movies, Jarret also has a long-standing interest in automotive news, which dates back to his picking up a copy of MotorTrend when he was ten. His interest in all things automotive really blossomed at age 15 when he test-drove the 1994 Volvo SE that would accompany him for the next decade. His ongoing interest in cars helped him secure his first freelance writing job when he was hired to cover automotive news for axeladdict.com, where over 1,000 of his articles were published. You can find him on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) @jarrethsfpa and on Linkedin. Jarret currently covers the daily ebb and flow of the automotive industry for Wealth of Geeks.