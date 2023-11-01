New Jersey’s Governor’s Spending on Swift Concert, Other Hot-Ticket Events Scrutinized

Your boss might be jealous if you told him you and your friends went to a Taylor Swift concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
If you told him your group spent $936 on food and drinks during the rocking event and wanted the company to pick up the tab, you might get a few expletives shouted your way.
He won’t be singing about your being part of his wildest dreams.
And neither likely are New Jersey taxpayers upon learning that the office of their Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy went on the spending mentioned above spree, first reported by Politico in late October, with their money in 2018.
But Murphy, who made millions working for Goldman Sachs, continued on popular event spending, as the news outlet reported after going through public records.
Murphy’s office had the state pick up a $2,095 tab at a September 2018 U.S. vs. Brazil soccer game, a $2,068 one at the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game that November, and for $1,413 spent during Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past June.
New Jersey governors get a free luxury box at the stadium.
Sweet Suite Life
Suites at Metlife Stadium average $17,500 per NFL game, while concert suites can range from $5,000-$35,000 depending on the performer, according to the Suite Experience Group, which rents them out.
Murphy's office reportedly has said he had been asking the state Democratic Party to pay back the state for the food and drinks consumed at the stadium.
Because the party has been slow to do so, the governor’s office used a $95,000 personal expense account set up for it, but the rules say that it cannot be used for “personal purposes.”
“Once it was clear that there were outstanding bills that had not been paid, the state stepped up to meet this responsibility,” Murphy spokeswoman Jennifer Sciortino told Politico in a statement. “We are pursuing reimbursement from the state party for costs incurred at MetLife Stadium.”
Democratic State Committee spokesperson Phil Swibinski added in a statement to NJ Advance Media that the “state party regularly pays for the cost of food and beverage service at non-governmental events that the governor hosts, including at MetLife Stadium, and all of those payments are disclosed … according to state law,”
At-Home Events
Murphy does not live in the governor’s official residence in Princeton, known as Drumthwacket. The expenditures for events at his estate in Monmouth County also caught Politico’s reporters' attention.
One submitted invoice was for $1,620 in valet parking.
Murphy has experience with relatively high-end receptions aside from those he attended in his business and gubernatorial careers.
From 2009 to 2013, Murphy served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama.
After working as an editor on the foreign desk of the Washington Post (2001-2006), Richard Pretorius went out to explore the bigger world he had felt privileged to edit stories about. The first stop was Abu Dhabi and the launching of the National newspaper (2008-2013), then Hong Kong and the South China Morning Post (2013-2015) during a remarkable time of pro-democracy protests and 40,000 or so restaurants to choose from.
In 2015, he became a remote worker, editing stories for the London/Tunis based Arab Weekly (2015-2020). He was in Spain when COVID-19 clobbered Madrid in March/April 2020, and the newspaper shut down. He felt emotionally saved during those dark days of around-the-clock wailing ambulances and social distancing by the infectious spirit of the Spanish people and we-are-all-in-this-together nightly balcony shows.
He edited a book on the history of human rights groups in Iran, did a blog for an Aussie website focusing on the Biden-Trump 2020 presidential race, and said “yes” to just about any other freelance work.
In July 2021, he returned to the United States, working as an editor for Zenger News Service and then the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He joined Wealth of Geeks as a writer/editor in October 2023. Prior to catching the “international bug,” he had been the editorial page editor of three newspapers and a news editor/columnist in the Washington bureau of Scripps Howard.