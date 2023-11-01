New Jersey’s Governor’s Spending on Swift Concert, Other Hot-Ticket Events Scrutinized

Your boss might be jealous if you told him you and your friends went to a Taylor Swift concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

If you told him your group spent $936 on food and drinks during the rocking event and wanted the company to pick up the tab, you might get a few expletives shouted your way.

He won’t be singing about your being part of his wildest dreams.

And neither likely are New Jersey taxpayers upon learning that the office of their Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy went on the spending mentioned above spree, first reported by Politico in late October, with their money in 2018.

But Murphy, who made millions working for Goldman Sachs, continued on popular event spending, as the news outlet reported after going through public records.

Murphy’s office had the state pick up a $2,095 tab at a September 2018 U.S. vs. Brazil soccer game, a $2,068 one at the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game that November, and for $1,413 spent during Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past June.

New Jersey governors get a free luxury box at the stadium.

Sweet Suite Life

Suites at Metlife Stadium average $17,500 per NFL game, while concert suites can range from $5,000-$35,000 depending on the performer, according to the Suite Experience Group, which rents them out.

Murphy's office reportedly has said he had been asking the state Democratic Party to pay back the state for the food and drinks consumed at the stadium.

Because the party has been slow to do so, the governor’s office used a $95,000 personal expense account set up for it, but the rules say that it cannot be used for “personal purposes.”

“Once it was clear that there were outstanding bills that had not been paid, the state stepped up to meet this responsibility,” Murphy spokeswoman Jennifer Sciortino told Politico in a statement. “We are pursuing reimbursement from the state party for costs incurred at MetLife Stadium.”

Democratic State Committee spokesperson Phil Swibinski added in a statement to NJ Advance Media that the “state party regularly pays for the cost of food and beverage service at non-governmental events that the governor hosts, including at MetLife Stadium, and all of those payments are disclosed … according to state law,”

At-Home Events

Murphy does not live in the governor’s official residence in Princeton, known as Drumthwacket. The expenditures for events at his estate in Monmouth County also caught Politico’s reporters' attention.

One submitted invoice was for $1,620 in valet parking.

Murphy has experience with relatively high-end receptions aside from those he attended in his business and gubernatorial careers.

From 2009 to 2013, Murphy served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama.