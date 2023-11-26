New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie To Unite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

Hollywood is no stranger to the value of nostalgia, and a recent announcement will thrill '80s geeks everywhere: Karate Kid is coming back with original star Ralph Macchio. Conversely, Jackie Chan from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot will be opposite Macchio.

An Iconic Role

Sony Pictures will back the franchise, with director/writer pair Jonathan Entwhistle and writer Rob Leiber. The new Karate Kid‘s release date is Dec. 13, 2024. With the success of Netflix's Cobra Kai series, interest in seeing Macchio return to his iconic big-screen role has never been higher.

He will reprise his Daniel Larusso role, while Chan will return as Mr. Han, the introverted kung fu master who takes Jaden's Smith's Dre Parker under his wing in Beijing, China. Whether Cobra Kai‘s other cast members will appear in the new film is unknown, though seeing familiar faces such as Johnny Lawrence may not be surprising.

Ten Thousand Applicants

It is not known if other Cobra Kai stars like Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald will be part of the movie. Details of the setting have not emerged. But one thing is certain: we will see a new leading face enter the Cobra Kai universe, especially after the casting call Sony Pictures sent with the movie's announcement.

According to IMDb, the new Karate Kid franchise casting call received over 10,000 applications. However, it seems unlikely that any of the current Cobra Kai cast will take the new lead role, and with this mystery character comes much speculation. A recent post shows that some fans will speculate over much this coming year.

All About the Franchise Now

Some pessimism is in the air for some fans. Are we now resigned to production companies breaking canon as they see fit? As with the Star Wars universe's millennial-era Midi-chlorians disappearing, logic does, too. One fanatic says the new reboot may not even be in the Miyagi-Verse, yet faces such as Larusso's and Chan's are essential to the universe — especially for box-office returns.

Some moviegoers wonder how the 2010 reboot will intertwine with Daniel Larusso's world, based on the assumption that the 2010 film wasn't part of the canon. The glaringly obvious point to highlight is that 1984's Karate Kid was about karate, yet the reboot was about kung fu. How will they reconcile the two martial arts in the new episode?

Wait, so It's Canon Now?

Others think purists are too precious and believe 2010 should be welcomed to the canon, especially considering it takes place in a faraway land, not remotely connected to the San Fernando Valley setting. In any case, there is one essential element that runs through all of this furor — it is a movie.

Whatever happens, one can expect plenty more speculation between now and the movie's release. Will Daniel Larusso and Mr. Han join forces and fight against a new rival, or will the new character be siding with either member for a new battle between the old and new Karate Kid franchise stars?