New Kids on the Block Announce Summer Tour with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

New Kids on the Block announced the Magic Summer 2024 tour with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The Live Nation-produced tour by the Massachusetts boy band consisting of brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood kicks off on June 14 and tags 40 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

According to Live Nation, “New Kids on the Block are bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites, and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country. The 2024 Magic Summer Tour is where the magic happens! Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.”

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and re-create – with our amazing fans each night,” says Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

New Kids on the Block Paired with Paul Abdul Is a 1990s Nostalgia Fest

From Live Nation: “New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide — including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s ‘Hangin’ Tough' and 1990’s ‘Step by Step' — and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like ‘You Got It (The Right Stuff),' ‘Cover Girl,' ‘Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),' ‘Hangin’ Tough,' ‘I’ll Be Loving You,' ‘Step by Step' and ‘Tonight.' The group, which started with humble Boston beginnings, grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world. Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly four million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes.”

About special guest Paula Abdul, Live Nation writes: “Paula Abdul has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 5 wins, 2 Grammy Awards, 3 American Music Awards, 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography, 2 People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and 5 Juno Awards. Paula Abdul began her laudable career as a Laker girl who evolved into their choreographer. She drew the attention of Janet Jackson, then Michael, both of whom had her choreograph their legendary dance moves, as did many other superstars, films and TV shows. Paula garnered worldwide attention as an original judge on the legendary TV show American Idol. Paula’s iconic hit “Straight Up!”, one of four singles that set a record for the most #1 Billboard charted singles from a debut album.”

About special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff, Live Nation writes: “DJ Jazzy Jeff is a renowned DJ, music producer, and entrepreneur with a thriving career that spans more than three decades. Jeff’s rich legacy in music includes a DMC Championship, and multiple Grammy Award, American Music Award, and NAACP Image Award wins and nominations. Introduced to the world as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, his accomplishments extend beyond his multiplatinum, Grammy-winning collaborations with Will Smith. Notable is his acclaimed production company, A Touch of Jazz, credited for work with Michael Jackson, Jill Scott, Darius Rucker, and more.”

Tickets for the New Kids on the Block Magic Summer 2024 tour go on sale Friday, November 3.