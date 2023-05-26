New Movies and TV Shows Coming To Crackle in June

Twelve films and television series are making their way to Crackle on June 1st. This includes exclusive content you won't find anywhere else.

Willy’s Wonderland

Crackle Exclusive Feature Film

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now-condemned Willy's Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.

Cast: Nicolas Cage (Con Air), Emily Tosta (Party of Five), Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men)

Availability: June 13th

Girl

Feature Film

A young woman returns to her small hometown, intent on killing her abusive father, only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than she'd imagined.

Cast: Bella Thorne (Shake It Up), Elizabeth Saunders (From), Mickey Rourke (Sin City)

Availability: June 1st

Cryptid

Crackle Exclusive Feature Film

A small rural town in Maine is shocked as a mysterious animal leaves a local resident brutally ripped apart. Deemed to be a random bear attack by town officials, freelance journalist Max Frome suspects it might be something more.

Cast: Nicholas Baroudi (Person of Interest), Ellen Adair (Homeland), Chopper Burnet (Snowfall)

Availability: June 15th

This is Paradise

Crackle Original Series

Two women – Keisha, business-like but recently unemployed, and Rachel, penniless and ditzy – find their lives will never be the same once they discover they are half-sisters and joint heirs of a poorly-run resort in The Bahamas.

Cast: Julia Woolley Chatwin (Cargo), Michael Oloyede (Brooklyn.Blue.Sky)

Availability: June 1st

Desert Shadows

Crackle Exclusive Feature Film

Two brothers embark on a hunting trip to help bring them closer together but become prey to a deadly creature that has roamed the desert for centuries. Eric, an addict, goes missing, while his brother Donnie becomes hellbent on finding him.

Cast: Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Julie Anne Prescott (The Amityville Harvest), Bill Farmer (Space Jam)

Availability: June 15th

A Violent Separation

Feature Film

Two brothers struggle with a terrible truth behind a tragedy that aims to tear three generations of a family apart.

Cast: Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Availability: June 1st

The Illusionist

Feature Film

An illusionist and a police inspector face off in a challenge of wills that attempts to determine where reality ends, and magic begins.

Cast: Edward Norton (American History X), Jessica Biel (Candy), Paul Giamatti (Billions)

Availability: June 1st

Losin’ It

Feature Film

Set in 1965, four rowdy teenage guys travel to Tijuana, Mexico, for a night of partying when they are joined by a heartbroken housewife in town seeking a quick divorce.

Cast: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), John Stockwell (Top Gun)

Availability: June 1st

Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie & Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again

Documentary Feature Film

The comedic stylings of four sort-of famous funnymen are brought to the big screen courtesy of this 2002 documentary.

Cast: Jeff Foxworthy (The Jeff Foxworthy Show), Bill Engval (Last Man Standing), Ron White (Horrible Bosses), and Larry the Cable Guy (Cars)

Availability: June 1st

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pitman

Feature Film

Story of a black woman in the South who was born into slavery in the 1850s and lives to become a part of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Cast: Cicely Tyson (The Help), Richard Dysart (The Thing), Joel Fluellen (A Raisin in the Sun)

Availability: June 1st

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Feature Film

Jesse Stone struggles to get his job back as the Paradise police chief, and he is forced to rely on his cop intuition to sort through a maze of misleading clues and hidden meanings as he attempts to solve a shocking and horrifying mob-related double homicide.

Cast: Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.), Kathy Baker (Cold Mountain), Kohl Sudduth (Bowfinger)

Availability: June 1st

Alf Tales

Animated Television Series

ALF and his friends retell classic stories in their own unique way.

Cast: Paul Fusco (Alf), Marla Lukofsky (The Super Mario Brothers Super Show)

Availability: June 1st

This article was produced by Crackle and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.