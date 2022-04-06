Yes, You Can Get Netflix for Free!

With inflation continuing to rise and 50% of companies laying out a plan to bring most of their workers back into the office, it might be a good time to look at cutting out some of those added leisure expenses you might soon have less time to enjoy.

With prices increasing yet again, and their proposed plan of cracking down on password sharing, it's not surprising that Netflix might be at the top of that list, especially since their MCU content has shifted to Disney+ and other content is delayed.

But did you know there are plenty of ways to get Netflix for free?

The Price of Entertainment

With the recent changes, “rolling out over several weeks,” both new and existing Netflix subscribers will be paying more per month.

Based on the number of screens and the quality of streamed picture, you can pay anywhere from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. But that could be increasing if you've been freely sharing your login across more than one household, you may start to see additional charges of $3-5 a month. Last month, Netflix rolled out a test of the new “feature” in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru last month, sending many US users into a panic.

It's still cheaper than signing up for cable, especially if you take advantage of some of the tips below.

1. 30 Days Free

New users get the opportunity to sign up with a 30-day free trial. Although you need to enter your credit card information to begin your free trial, you can cancel your account and trial at any time. Just remember that your card will automatically be charged if you forget to cancel your account before your monthly billing takes effect.

With multiple email addresses, you can cancel your membership and sign up again. While this is a time-consuming task each month, if you have two email addresses, you can get two months of Netflix for free.

2. Switch to T-Mobile

Even if you're not tired of your current cell phone provider, think about switching to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile's “Netflix on Us” program pays for some or all of your Netflix account. If you have the Magenta plan with T-Mobile, you will be able to enroll in the Basic Netflix plan free of charge. If you have the T-Mobile ONE with ONE Plus, you will get $10.99 of the $12.99 Netflix fee covered, which brings your monthly cost of Netflix to $2.

While this may be a great way to save money on Netflix, be sure to evaluate your current cell phone provider as well as T-Mobile before making the switch. If your current provider is expensive and you are paying for Netflix, then this switch might make sense for you. However, if T-Mobile is more costly than your current option, you may want to find a better way to get free Netflix.

3. Switch to Arcadia Power

Arcadia was created to give people access to affordable renewable energy. Not only might switching to Arcadia save you enough money to foot your Netflix account for a full year, but the app also lets you pay your electric bill for free via credit card.

If you use a credit or debit card that earns you cashback or points you can build up your rewards, while saving money and helping the environment.

4. MobileXpression

MobileXpression is a market research company that is aiming to understand the patterns and behaviors of people using the internet through their IOS and Android devices.

Simply download the app and you can earn your first gift card in as little as one week. Use your gift card to pay Netflix or anything else.

5. Join Mistplay

Who wouldn't like to get paid to play video games?

Mistplay is an Android-only app that pays users for playing mobile games. While you won't get rich using Mistplay, you can easily make enough dough to cover the cost of a Netflix subscription each month.

To be clear, you earn Amazon gift cards on Mistplay and can use them to purchase Netflix fee-free or you can skip Netflix completely and opt for Amazon Prime Video.

6. Try MyPoints

MyPoints is considered as one of the longest standing small task sites in the industry. You get money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys. Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account.

One of the popular gift card options on MyPoints is, of course Netflix. MyPoints will also give you a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes.

7. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is another rewards site that offers several ways to earn Swagbucks, that can be redeemed for gift cards or PayPal cash.

If you shop online with your mobile device, visit Swagbucks first to check cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!

Like MyPoints, Swagbucks offers free Amazon gift cards you can exchange for Netflix gift codes at Amazon.com.

9. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club. Inbox Dollars is an established company that pays for taking online paid surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.

Plus, new members get a free $5 bonus.

Once again, take your payment in Amazon gift cards and use them to buy Netflix gift cards.

Cancel Your Account

Sure this seems extreme, but if you're one of those who only watch certain shows on Netflix, there's nothing stopping you from cancelling your subscription once you've watched them. You might even be able to binge it all during your free trial.

When the latest episodes of Ozark or Stranger Things drops, you can sign up again. Depending on how long it's been since you cancelled, you might even be able to reactivate your account and still have your preferences, watch history and favorites saved.

Sure it's not a discount, but it will help you to decrease your annual spending on Netflix.

Evaluate Netflix Alternatives

Netflix is not the only game in town – since they launched in 2007, there are literally dozens of other options – most of which ALSO offer free trials of 10-30 days. Keeping a close eye on your deadlines to cancel, you can roll through the content on each service, providing plenty of streaming entertainment. A few of the top services include

Hulu – Hulu costs anywhere from $6.99 to $69.99 per month, depending on your options. You can watch with or without ads, and get Live TV options as well. Along with broadcast shows, Hulu has lots of originals. And you can also bundle it with ESPN+ and Disney+

Hulu costs anywhere from $6.99 to $69.99 per month, depending on your options. You can watch with or without ads, and get Live TV options as well. Along with broadcast shows, Hulu has lots of originals. And you can also bundle it with ESPN+ and Disney+ Amazon Prime Video – Amazon Prime has many benefits and costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. In addition to free and fast shipping with Amazon Prime, users get access to Prime Video, which is unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes as well as Amazon Channels. Be aware – the free trial is only available to users who haven't had Prime for the past 12 months.

– Amazon Prime has many benefits and costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. In addition to free and fast shipping with Amazon Prime, users get access to Prime Video, which is unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes as well as Amazon Channels. Be aware – the free trial is only available to users who haven't had Prime for the past 12 months. HBOMax – HBO Max offers the best of several Warner Bros. and HBO offerings for $9.99-14.99 per month. They don't offer a free trial, but you can sample the first episodes of select shows for free on the app, to decide if you want to invest in the service.

HBO Max offers the best of several Warner Bros. and HBO offerings for $9.99-14.99 per month. They don't offer a free trial, but you can sample the first episodes of select shows for free on the app, to decide if you want to invest in the service. Other alternatives – You may want to investigate other options that offer free trials. Some of these services include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount+. Each streaming service will have different shows, and most offer at least a two-week free trial. All will require you to have a card on file, so if you don't plan to extend your membership beyond a free trial, be sure to set a calendar reminder to cancel your trial.

The Bottom Line

Free Netflix takes a little effort, but it's not impossible to manage. With a little hard work, self-discipline and streamer hopping, you can keep you and your family in entertainment for months without spending more than a few cents.

