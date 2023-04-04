New On Redbox This Month

This month, a slew of new movies will be added to the Redbox streaming library. Ten new titles featuring Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, and others will be available later this month. They include feature-length films and television series.

The listed movies will be available on April 23rd.

Kalifornia

A journalist duo goes on a tour of serial killer murder sites with two companions, unaware that one of them is a serial killer himself.

Cast: Brad Pitt (Fight Club), David Duchovny (X-Files), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers)

Rob Roy

In 1713 Scotland, Rob Roy MacGregor is wronged by a nobleman and his nephew, becomes an outlaw in search of revenge while fleeing the Redcoats, and faces charges of being a Jacobite.

Cast: Liam Neeson (Taken), Jessica Lange (Tootsie)

Death at a Funeral

Chaos ensues when a man tries to expose a dark secret regarding a recently deceased patriarch of a dysfunctional British family.

Cast: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), Tracy Morgan (30 Rock)

Mulholland Falls

In 1950s Los Angeles, a special crime squad of the LAPD investigates the murder of a young woman.

Cast: Nick Nolte (48 Hours), Jennifer Connelly (The Rocketeer), Melanie Griffith (Working Girl)

Leaving Las Vegas

Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Cast: Nicolas Cage (Face/Off), Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid)

Out of Time

A Florida police chief must solve a vicious double homicide before he himself falls under suspicion.

Cast: Denzel Washington (Training Day), Sanaa Lathan (Succession), Eva Mendes (Hitch)

Tiger House

Kelly sneaks into her boyfriend's house, but she's not the only unwelcome visitor tonight. As the situation spirals out of control, the suburban home becomes a terrifying arena for violence.

Cast: Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Ed Skrein (Deadpool),

The Perfect Host

An on-the-run convict looking for temporary cover finds it at the house of a very colorful character.

Cast: David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Clayne Crawford (A Walk to Remember)

The Chosen

A charismatic fisherman struggling with debt. A troubled woman wrestling with demons. A gifted accountant ostracised from his family and people. In this ground-breaking first season of The Chosen, see how Jesus reaches each of these and more as He works His first miracles and embarks on His ministry to change the world. See Him through the eyes of those who knew Him.

Cast: Jonathan Roumie (The Jesus Revolution), Shahar Isaac (Madam Secretary)

Blackthorn

In Bolivia, Butch Cassidy (now calling himself James Blackthorn) pines for one last sight of home, an adventure that aligns him with a young robber and makes the duo a target for gangs and lawmen alike.

Cast: Sam Shephard (The Right Stuff), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game)

More From Wealth of Geeks

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.