New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts Promo Codes, Odds and Betting Lines

Saints vs Colts Preview

The excitement of the NFL continues with the New Orleans Saints travelling to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to go head-to-head against the Indianapolis Colts. These two sides will no doubt wish to improve their current form and kick-start their playoff push.

The New Orleans Saints will come into this game, losing their last two games against the Texans and, most recently, 31-24 against the Jaguars. These two disappointing results show the Saint’s season record at three wins and four losses in seven games thus far. The Saints currently sit third in the NFC South standings, a position they will surely wish to improve on.

The Indianapolis Colts come into this game having also lost their last two games against the Jaguars and the Browns, respectively. The Colts have a season record of three wins and four losses so far, picking up wins against the Texans, Ravens, and Titans. The Colts also sit third in the standings for the AFC South.

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the New Orleans Saints hold the lead with an 8-5 record against the Colts. The last time these two sides met was in December 2019 when the New Orleans Saints ran out rampant 34-7 winners, a result the Saints will hope to replicate. Will they run out winners again, or will the Colts get their revenge?

Saints vs Colts Lines and Odds

Spread

Saints +1 (-110)

Colts -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints (+100)

Colts (-120)

Total Points

Over 43.5 (-110)

Under 43.5 (-110)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling: