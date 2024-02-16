Beyond Bourbon Street: New Orleans Swamp Tours

Step away from the vibrant bustle of the French Quarter and stumble into the surreal world of New Orleans swamp tours. You'll be mesmerized by the gentle sounds of water and perhaps the splash of a scaled tail breaking the surface. The symphony of nature unfolds around you—the distinct calls of blue herons and egrets, the rhythmic chorus of frogs and crickets. The dense cypress trees stand guard, draped in Spanish moss that hangs like eerie yet elegant cobwebs. This is a side of New Orleans that doesn't clamor for attention but quietly mesmerizes those who seek its tranquil embrace.

History of the New Orleans Swamp Tours

French settlers found a natural levee and built it upon it three hundred years ago. Surrounding this area were immense swamps and marshlands, a rich ecosystem the native inhabitants had long utilized for sustenance. Creoles, Cajuns, and later immigrants also adapted to harness the bounty of these wetlands. Today, no tour of New Orleans is complete without exploring this unique and diverse region, a testament to the city's deep connection with its natural surroundings. This historical melding of cultures and adaptation to the environment forms a crucial chapter in the city's story.

The Ecosystem of Louisiana's Swamps

Louisiana has three types of swamps: freshwater, saltwater, and brackish (a combination of salt and freshwater). Louisiana's swamps offer a remarkable and diverse ecosystem, facing various challenges, including coastline shifts, erosion, and the impacts of human activities. Participating in and supporting eco-tourism in this area provides an opportunity to experience this distinct environment up close while contributing to its preservation.

Depending on the season, you will most likely encounter alligators during a guided tour. The warmth and humidity of a Louisiana summer bring out these amphibious reptiles. During mating season, you'll hear what sounds like a low growl, but rather than being an aggressive noise, the male alligator is attempting to attract a mate. If you're visiting during the cooler months, you might be disappointed if you really came for the alligators, as they tend to lay dormant during this time. This area is also a habitat for animals such as wild boars, nutria rats, black bears, white-tailed deer, and Louisiana pine snakes. Bird enthusiasts can delight in diverse species like the great egret, wood stork, and the roseate spoonbill.

Education and Conservation

If you've never experienced a Louisiana swamp, the best way to learn about them and experience them firsthand is through a tour. Experienced guides can explain plant life, wildlife, and how the swamp works. There are plenty of tours offered. You can choose from airboat, kayak tours, or general boat tours. If you feel ready to explore on your own, you'll find places to rent kayaks.

New Orleans Swamp Tours by Boat

Cajun Pride Swamp Tours is a privately owned wildlife refuge just 25 miles from New Orleans towards Baton Rouge. This means your guided tour remains uninterrupted by other tour groups. They offer three tours per day (four in Summer) and, for an extra fee, will pick you up from the French Quarter if needed. During the boat tour, the guide will feed alligators if they are around and may offer a baby alligator for you to hold—don't worry, their mouths are taped up for safety, and the boat captain ensures their proper handling and care.

“During the summer, the animals provide the attraction with great personality and thrill,” says Colin of Cajun Pride Swamp Tours. “Being feet within proximity of some of the most dominant animals in the animal kingdom gives you chills down your spine. It will make you have an experience that you will never forget.” You'll also learn some local folklore, like the story of Voodoo Queen Julia Brown, who supposedly cursed the nearby town of Frenier. Tours cost $54 per adult with a hotel shuttle or $32 without, lasting approximately 90 minutes. If you're coming from the French Quarter by shuttle, allow five hours in total.

Swamp Tours by Airboat

There's nothing quite like the thrill of an airboat gliding over the swamps and lakes of New Orleans. Just remember, the smaller the airboat, the better the thrill. If you'd rather go with a large group, you'll still have a great time, but it won't be as exhilarating. The Original New Orleans Airboat Tours offer three different types. The large pontoon boat costs $37 for adults and $14 for kids. It's suitable for all ages. The airboats are only suitable for those aged over five. A large airboat tour is $69 and fits up to 21 passengers. A small airboat tour is $88 and fits up to 10 people. Tours last for an hour and 45 minutes.

It's not all about speed on your airboat tour, but that's definitely part of it! The tours also include an exploration of the swamps. The guides usually have grown up in the area and know it well, some even bonding with the alligators. You'll usually get to experience them feeding the reptiles and find some serenity amongst the cypress groves emerging from the dark, swampy waters.

Swamp Tours by Kayak

Out of all the tours, this is the most eco-friendly of New Orleans swamp tours. This exploration mode is not just about sightseeing—it's an active, engaging experience that combines adventure with a tranquil connection to the natural world. These smaller, more personal tours allow in-depth learning from knowledgeable guides about the local ecosystem, history, and culture, enhancing the overall experience.

New Orleans Kayak Swamp Tours offers various tours to different areas of swampland. They believe in the eco-friendly message, “Leave no trace,” which emphasizes minimizing your environmental impact by ensuring that natural areas are left undisturbed and exactly as they were found. You can explore Honey Island Swamp, Manchac and Maurepas Swamp, and Bayou Bienvenue. Each tour has particular sites and natural beauty to explore, starting at $55 for 2.5 hours. You can also rent a kayak for about $40 and explore on your own.