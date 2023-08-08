Top Features Parents Should Consider for A Child’s New Phone

A recent study reveals that 83% of parents looking to buy a first phone for their child prioritize consider parental controls as their most crucial feature.

In an increasingly technology-driven world, many parents, while gearing up for back-to-school, face the difficult decision of whether or not they should give their child a phone at a young age.

While giving a child a mobile device might provide parents with peace of mind, it also comes with the risk that the child will access websites and apps that are inappropriate for underage eyes.

Important Features To Consider

A study conducted by HMD Global provides a peek into the features parents look for when purchasing a phone for their child. Parents consider child restriction options as the most important when choosing their child’s first phone, followed closely by location tracking.

However, just as moms and dads tend to have differing parenting styles, those surveyed also had different ideas regarding which features are most important. The mothers surveyed place a higher importance on location tracking, while dads will base their decision on durability first.

Differences Between Generations

Differences also exist between generations. Millennial parents value battery life and durability above location tracking, while Generation X (Gen X) parents value location tracking more than other features. Millennial parents are also more likely to monitor their kids’ texts and phone activity than boomers and Gen X parents.

Reasons To Purchase A Phone For Their Child

75% of parents surveyed say that having the ability to communicate with children throughout the day, especially in an emergency, is the main reason they would allow their children to bring a phone to school. This becomes even more important if their children are involved in multiple extracurricular activities.

Interestingly, only a small percentage say they will purchase a phone to help their child develop communication skills. The rate of parents buying a phone for educational purposes is also minimal.

Appropriate Age For Children To Have Phones

When asked what age children should have phones, a majority (64%) of those surveyed said between 10 to 15 years old is an appropriate time. One-fifth say children should not have phones for any reason under the age of 15.

Recent research from Sapien Labs supports the idea that children should not have phones at a very early age. The study used global data from more than 27,000 18-24-year-olds and compared the well-being of the individuals based on whether they got phones as young as six years old versus those who got phones at 13 years old or later.

Those who had their first phones later in their childhood had better mental well-being than those who got phones earlier in life. The results also show that people who had phones at age 13 or later regard themselves better and have fewer problems with suicidal thoughts when compared to those who got phones at a younger age.

This may be because those who had phones later in life did not learn to be dependent on their phones during their young formative years.

Reservations In Purchasing A Phone For Their Child

Even with advanced features such as parental controls and location tracking, some parents still have reservations about purchasing a phone for their child. A third of those surveyed are worried that their kid will become too distracted by their phones.

While most parents surveyed said they would only allow their children 1-2 hours of screen time daily, it is too easy to let these young minds spend more time on their devices when we don’t have the capacity to enforce strict rules.

Additionally, amongst those surveyed, 21% are afraid their child will end up breaking or damaging the phone, while 19% are worried their child will not have their phone when the parents need to contact them.

Parents can ensure they can still reach their child when needed the old-fashioned way, by keeping track of their kid’s friends and phone numbers and making sure they know their extracurricular schedule at all times.

Flip Phone Vs. Smart Phone

When asked if they would purchase a smartphone as a first phone for their child, 30% of those surveyed said they would not choose a smartphone with internet access. The reason for this varies, with a majority saying the phone should only be used for emergencies and communication. Therefore, a flip phone should suffice.

Some also said they prefer ‘dumb phones’ to manage screen time and social media use better. Others pointed out that flip phones/dumb phones are the cheaper, more affordable option. And although having a smartphone is certainly mainstream, flip phones are coming back in vogue. And given the issues with social media and bullying, it might be better for your child’s mental health in the long run.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.