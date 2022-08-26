Disney Hints at a Familiar Face in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Disney has officially confirmed that the next installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series is underway. The franchise has also confirmed that there will be a familiar face among the cast members.

It's Not Who You Think

There have been many rumors that Johnny Depp will return as beloved Captain Jack Sparrow; however, the movie franchise has confirmed that those rumors are false. Disney announced that Margot Robbie had been cast as the lead in the upcoming movie.

A New Era

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer had this to say about the upcoming film: “I’ve very excited; it’s going to be terrific. We’re just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters.”

Kevin McNally, who plays Joshamee Gibbs, was less enthusiastic about a Pirates of the Caribbean film that did not feature Johnny Depp.

“I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack, there is no Pirates franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part.”

