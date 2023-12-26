New Tax Regulation Hits Taylor Swift Ticket Resellers

Economists estimate that Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour was responsible for some $5 billion in consumer spending. A sizable chunk of that went to ticket resellers, although most didn't reach the level of $5000 per ticket a few folks pocketed.

It's not illegal to resell concert tickets legally obtained, but the United States' Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says some of that profit should be in the federal government's hands.

If you made a sizable profit reselling your Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets, the IRS wants you to report it as taxable income.

The new tax rule results from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which lowered the threshold for declaring tax from at least $20,000 of earnings or over 200 transactions to $600.

For Taylor Swift ticket resellers, this means $600 or more in profit is now taxable. The average face value of Swift's The Eras Tour tickets ranges from $49 to $499, excluding fees. VIP tickets cost more. Resale tickets, however, are two or three times that price, with one reseller earning $20,000 after selling four VIP tickets.

The new tax rule is not limited to resold Swift tickets. It also covers other online transactions for goods and services that meet the new threshold.

For example, if you have a side gig on Etsy or eBay and made a profit of more than $600, you will receive a 1099-K form, requiring you to report the income to the IRS.

Personal transactions like sharing meal costs or paying your roommate for household bills are not part of the new tax requirement.

The IRS was supposed to implement the $600 tax threshold last year but postponed the implementation to give both payment networks and online sellers sufficient time to prepare and familiarize themselves with the new tax rule.

The tax agency recently announced that they're pushing the implementation to 2024. The agency did not disclose the exact date for introducing the new taxable threshold, but as of this writing, over $600 in earnings from reselling Taylor Swift tickets will not apply to the 2023 tax year. For 2024, the IRS is planning a $5,000 threshold.

About Taylor Swift

The 33-year-old Pennsylvania native has been part of the cultural zeitgeist since her debut as a country singer in 2006. Her song, “Teardrops on My Guitar,” from her self-titled debut album, won several awards, including Song of the Year in the BMI Country Awards.

Swift transitioned from country to mainstream pop, winning several Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. Time Magazine also hailed the pop superstar as its 2023 Person of the Year.

In 2022, Swift announced The Eras Tour, the pop superstar's sixth concert tour in her 17-year career. The world tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, will play 151 shows across five continents.

Her songs revolve around friendships and romance, which she draws from her personal yet publicly documented relationships and feuds with other celebrities.

Economic Impact of The Eras Tour

The pop superstar is not only collecting awards left and right and releasing waves of chart-topping songs, but also boosting the economy with her current tour.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported that, although there is a decline in leisure traveling, the state had an uptick in hotel revenue in May due to Swift's shows in the city.

The impact of Swift's The Eras Tour is also visible in other cities including Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Denver, and Cincinnati.

Swift's unprecedented impact on the economy doesn't stop there. Research from QuestionPro shows concertgoers' willingness to spend more than their initial budget. Fans paid about $1,300 per show, including tickets, food, and travel.

QuestionPro estimates the tour could generate more than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 50 countries. The U.S. Travel Association believes it could exceed $10 billion.

The tour also had unintended economic impacts when workplaces broke down the day tickets went on sale in November 2022 because fans encountered issues and errors on Ticketmaster's website while trying to purchase tickets. Others had to wait in hours-long queues.

Taylor Swift Is Now A Billionaire

Aside from boosting the economy, Swift is also raking in an enormous amount of money this year.

Bloomberg reports that Swift's net worth is $1.1 billion. With that bank account, she joins the ranks of other music artist billionaires like Rihanna and Jay-Z. But, unlike her colleagues, Swift earned her billionaire status solely through music earnings.

According to Forbes, Swift earns $10 million to $13 million per show on her tour. The movie version of her concert made over $250 million, surpassing its $15 million production budget.

In addition to her successful concert tour, Swift is expected to earn more from the streaming market, as reports claim that the pop star will make more than $100 million from streaming revenues on Spotify alone.

Resellers Must Still File Their Taxes

Despite the IRS delaying the implementation of the $600 tax rule to next year, those who made a significant profit are still required to report it.

This article was produced by Play The Tunes and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.