Surprising Inventor of This Everyday Tool Interested in Becoming Twitter CEO

Since Elon Musk tweeted that he was ready to step down from his role as Twitter CEO as soon as he found a good successor, contenders have swarmed his timeline with requests. But among the swarm of applicants, one stood out — Dr Shiva Ayyadurai.

While the debate on e-mail’s original pioneer persists, Ayyadurai, who claims to be the true inventor, has expressed his interest in becoming the new Twitter CEO.

In his Tweet to Elon Musk, he also boasts being the creator of seven other successful high-tech software companies, after flaunting his four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Dear Mr. Musk(@elonmusk):



I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply.



Sincerely,



Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

The Inventor of Email



m:1-617-631-6874 — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) December 24, 2022

Despite the controversy, Ayyadurai makes another tweet, thanking Elon Musk, and taking his stance as the inventor of e-mail, strongly convinced that he was qualified for the role on Twitter.

Thanks for your support on my recent tweet @elonmusk re: the CEO position @Twitter.



I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications.



My experience began when I invented email at age 14, long before I earned 4 degrees from MIT pic.twitter.com/U2nfdIdLSt — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) December 26, 2022

Shiva Ayyadurai, who is also an engineer and entrepreneur with a Ph.D. in biological engineering, argues he invented e-mail as a teenager in 1982, and strove to protect his legacy from anyone who disputed the claim. However, controversy still exists on who truly holds the title between the aforementioned and a computer engineer named Ray Tomlinson, who was hired to develop an internet project called ARPANET in 1971.

Twitter users have a lot to say on the matter. One expressed his irritation at the Ayyadurai's tweet.

Again, you did not invent e-mail, you have been claiming this for years and it has been continuously disproven over that same period. You happened to unfortunately con some people into believing this over the years, including the producers of the above show, and that's on them. — Tharaxis (@tharaxis) December 27, 2022

Another gives the Ph.D. holder his flowers.

Dr. Shiva,



If you had a hand in inventing e-mail at age 14, I just wanted to thank you for being one of the bright minds who ushered in the digital technology age of the internet.



And above all, thank you for saving humanity from having to send letters through snail mail. — Rogério Marques (@rogeriomarquest) December 26, 2022

@LegendaryMusashi throws in his support, but questions the engineer's choices.

My vote is for you.



However, I really wonder why you want to have such a difficult job—haven’t you read Twitter files so far?



What is that you wanna do as CEO of Twitter that you can’t do now ? — LegendaryMusashi (@LegendMusashi) December 27, 2022

User @LutyensDelhi19 hints at Musk's discriminating tendencies, citing the former Twitter CEO.

Hope Elon will respond to your post or connect with you separately. The only and ONLY threat is he doesn't not like Indian origin person heading the leading social platform.



– @paraga is simple example

– closing Indian office is 2nd



TILL best wishes and good luck .. 👍 💕 — I M CONGRESS (@LutyensDelhi19) December 27, 2022

Elon Musk is yet to give an official statement on who he plans to pass the baton to, even though there are other notable contestants and the likes of Mr. Beast vying for the position. Either way, the billionaire entrepreneur appears likely to respect the results of the poll he made prior to this, which voted in favor of him taking the bow.

