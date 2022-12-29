Surprising Inventor of This Everyday Tool Interested in Becoming Twitter CEO

Since Elon Musk tweeted that he was ready to step down from his role as Twitter CEO as soon as he found a good successor, contenders have swarmed his timeline with requests. But among the swarm of applicants, one stood out — Dr Shiva Ayyadurai.

While the debate on e-mail’s original pioneer persists, Ayyadurai, who claims to be the true inventor, has expressed his interest in becoming the new Twitter CEO. 

In his Tweet to Elon Musk, he also boasts being the creator of seven other successful high-tech software companies, after flaunting his four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 

Despite the controversy, Ayyadurai makes another tweet, thanking Elon Musk, and taking his stance as the inventor of e-mail, strongly convinced that he was qualified for the role on Twitter.

Shiva Ayyadurai, who is also an engineer and entrepreneur with a Ph.D. in biological engineering, argues he invented e-mail as a teenager in 1982, and strove to protect his legacy from anyone who disputed the claim. However, controversy still exists on who truly holds the title between the aforementioned and a computer engineer named Ray Tomlinson, who was hired to develop an internet project called ARPANET in 1971. 

Twitter users have a lot to say on the matter. One expressed his irritation at the Ayyadurai's tweet.

Another gives the Ph.D. holder his flowers.

@LegendaryMusashi throws in his support, but questions the engineer's choices.

User @LutyensDelhi19 hints at Musk's discriminating tendencies, citing the former Twitter CEO.

Elon Musk is yet to give an official statement on who he plans to pass the baton to, even though there are other notable contestants and the likes of Mr. Beast vying for the position. Either way, the billionaire entrepreneur appears likely to respect the results of the poll he made prior to this, which voted in favor of him taking the bow. 

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


