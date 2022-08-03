Eleven of the World’s Most Anticipated 2023 Video Games

Passionate gamers know the feeling. That insatiable urge to grab your favorite console controller (or PC) and take on your friends (or yourself) in a PvP or PvE battle to the death.

Whether you're into retro games like OG Nintendo Mario Brothers or modern gameplay like miHoYo's Genshin Impact, you feel that irresistible pull. That's why we built this list. It puts all of the most anticipated video games of 2023 at your fingertips. We'll even include some honorable mentions, thanks to solitaired.com.

10. Kerbal Space Program 2

With 54,000 Google searches per month, Kerbal Space Program 2 is in 10th place. An upcoming sequel to the 2015 original, KSP2, is created by Intercept Games and published by Private Division. Gamers are looking forward to this space flight simulation game since they'll be able to use NASA-inspired technology to handle an asteroid mission in the original KSP.

9. Dead Space Remake

Electronic Arts is behind the upcoming horror survival game, Dead Space. It is a remake of the original Dead Space (released in October 2008) and will only be available on current-generation consoles and PC. These consoles include Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5. For more on the Dead Space Remake, check out this teaser trailer and developer Livestream.

8. Final Fantasy XVI

This sixteenth installment in the Final Fantasy game series will see a departure from turn-based action, a first for the developers. One of the key markers of a Square Enix Final Fantasy game was its turn-based combat sequences. However, producer Yoshida said they are moving toward a more hands-on, live-action approach because “younger gamers don't see the appeal of turn-based fights.” Check out this trailer for Final Fantasy XVI for more on this new combat system.

7. Payday 3

Following its predecessor's footsteps, Payday 3 is a co-op, first-person shooter game. And while fans are hoping for a cross-platform experience, or at least the capability for it, there's been no confirmation from the game makers, Starbreeze Studios, and publisher Koch Media. This trailer for Payday 3 will give you all the details for the upcoming game.

6. Off the Grid

Powered by Unreal Engine, this story-intensive battle-royale shooter game from Gunzilla Games is set among a stealthy corporate war, and you get to build the story and gameplay. Director Neill Blomkamp, the genius behind District 9 and Chappie, is leading the charge on this PS5 exclusive. This teaser trailer's got the goods on this upcoming 2023 installment.

5. Street Fighter 6

This latest installment in the Street Fighter series from Capcom sets the bar sky-high with killer graphics and insane ‘perfect-win' animations. With the mechanics that made Street Fighter a renowned arcade game, you can boost your favorite characters of old.

Ryu, Chung-Li, and Luke will soar to unforeseen heights in this new Street Fighter release. And if you thought getting tea-bagged in Battlefield 5 was terrible, just wait for your character to get slammed in SF6 without damaging your opponent. This ‘perfect win' results in some honestly awful dance moves. But then, would it be Street Fighter without them? Check out this teaser for a closer look at the new Street Fighter installment.

4. Resident Evil 4 Remake

In a remastering of Resident Evil 4, director Yasuhiro Anpo and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi reimagine the storyline of the main character and protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy. Continuing on the heels of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, Leon survives the events in Raccoon City. He is dispatched to a small European town to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter.

Horror takes on a new fixation as you fight the main villains in this creepy, fear-based game. To hype that fear, the Ganado, the ‘madness controlled' humans who swarm everywhere, have been completely remade. Terror awaits around every corner in this latest offering from Capcom.

3. Ark 2

In this second installment to the Ark survival game franchise, your gameplay will focus on the story of Santiago De Costa, (voiced by and physically modeled on Vin Diesel) and his daughter, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho. Dinosaurs overrun their world, and De Costa must survive and keep his daughter alive. Customizable characters are also available, like the original Ark.

Still, the story will focus mainly on the world De Costa comes from. With plans to release only on Microsoft Windows and Xbox, this exclusive title will interest anyone who's into survival games, especially those who played the OG title. Check out this cinematic trailer for a closer look at this new survival story.

2. Hytale

Move over Minecraft because Hytale's on the way. Hypixel Studios wanted to “empower players to celebrate themselves and their communities through the characters, spaces, and experiences they create for each other” with this new sandbox-building game. With PVP-style mini-games, community servers, extensive modding abilities, and epic adventures, Hytale brings an all-inclusive experience straight to the player's console or PC. Check out their announcement trailer and register for the beta test to see the game in action.

1. Starfield

Bethesda Studios and Bethesda Softworks clinch the number one most anticipated video game of 2023 with their space adventure RPG, Starfield. Formally announced by Bethesda in 2018, players have been waiting a while for this new adventure to start. According to the game's director, Todd Howard, players must be able to ‘be who you want and go where you want.' To do that, they needed an exceptional player experience. Check out their extended player demo here for all the juicy details on Starfield's upcoming release.

Honorable Mentions

1. Redfall

Created by Arkane Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks, Redfall is an FPS (first-person shooter) RPG (role-playing game). Driven by an epic story, adventure awaits as you take on a horde of vampires to purge an island from eternal evil. Check out the official trailer for more on Redfall.

2. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In this new take on the DC comics of old, the Justice League becomes targets for the likes of Sharkman and Harley Quinn. They risk life and limb because they'd rather fight than be blown up by bombs located inside their heads. For all the gruesome comic action, check out the official reveal trailer.

3. Forza Motorsport

Xbox Games brings the heart-pounding excitement of fast cars to your console and PC with Forza Motorsport. First teased in July 2020, this game takes the third ‘honorable mention' and is the thirteenth most anticipated game of 2023. Check out their gameplay video for new looks, better imagery, and all the great details.

