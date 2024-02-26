Perks Ahead: Taking Advantage of 2024’s Workplace Changes

The United States labor market is off to a flying start for the year. US News and World Report says the economy added an eye-popping 350,000 jobs last month, beating analyst expectations. That is good news for employees — there are many openings for job seekers and existing workers alike.

What's more, further improvements are coming to the workplace, according to industry sources.

According to a recent review of workplace surveys and labor consultants by CNN, 2024 is poised to bring a wide swath of positive changes for employees, from higher pay to shorter work weeks.

American firms expect to bump up the average worker's salary by 4% in 2024, according to a December survey by Willis Tower Watson. If delivered, this gain would be higher than the salary hikes from 2021 and earlier, which averaged around 3%. It would be slightly ahead of inflation, with the latest Consumer Price Index reading last month at 3.4%.

There are likely to be more employee benefits extended for more niche needs, too. These include paid bereavement leave for the death of a broader circle of loved ones, such as an employee's close friend or various relatives other than a spouse, parent, or child. Work-flex options and time off given to women experiencing menopause may also spring up across workplaces.

Many companies may offer financial coaching to their staff, too. The same CNN article cites one Mercer survey stating that around a third of employers plan to provide workers with money management apps, student loan assistance, tuition subsidies, and investor education resources. Almost four in ten firms revealed they also intend to offer debt counseling services to their employees.

Long Live the Long Weekend

Talk of a four-day weekday has been brewing for some time, yet 2024 may bring the “week of four” to the fore.

Research firm Gartner Inc. anticipated this year may be the tipping point for adoption as companies face “twin pressures” from their need to attract and retain talent on the one hand and the need to provide equity in their flexible scheduling policies on the other.

One new study by Tech.co surveyed over 1,000 U.S. businesses, finding that most employers are mulling a 4-day working week, with 18% already transitioning toward it.

Who will pick up the slack for the extra day off? In two words, artificial intelligence. The study revealed a heavy correlation between a firm's AI use and their willingness to implement a 4-day workweek. In fact, 93% of organizations where AI has a core operational role are either considering a 4-day working week or have already implemented it.

Despite fears that AI will replace human workers, according to Forbes, adopting the technology will also create demand for new roles that previously didn't exist. Prompt engineers, for instance, are already among the most wanted professionals in tech, according to Tech Wire Asia.

Workers need not fear automation for now. In the current U.S. jobs market, vacancies still outnumber job seekers, giving newcomers more of a chance to get their foot in the door and on the rung of the career ladder. Yet undoubtedly, some roles are more desirable and better paid than others.

Not Just Any Job

Job seekers rely on clear indicators to read the labor landscape, especially if someone is looking to get out of their career and move to a higher-paying track. That's where resources like the “U.S. News Best Jobs Rankings” list compiled by U.S. News & World Report can come in handy.

This year’s top job was nurse practitioner, while the runner-up position was given to financial manager, followed by software developer, IT manager, and physician's assistant. In sixth position came health services manager, followed by information security analyst, data scientist, actuary, and speech-language pathologist.

Of the top ten professions, only three required a Master's degree, with the other seven requiring a Bachelor's degree. All but one boasts a six-figure median annual salary.

Other roles and positions like accountants, logisticians, web developers, and operations research analysts have a slightly lower annual salary but still average around $80,000 annually.

Most of these roles are only open to those with a college education, yet plummeting college enrollment rates mean more workers will be looking for jobs that don’t require a degree. According to the U.S. News & World Report “Best Jobs Without a College Degree” article, the best jobs for those without higher education in 2024 include hearing aid specialists, community health workers, electricians, wind turbine technicians, and flight attendants.

Typically, non-college degree jobs pay less than those that require a college degree of some kind. For instance, choreographers, massage therapists, and carpenters earn an annual salary averaging around $52,000 annually, assuming a 40-hour work week, which roughly comes out to around $25 dollar an hour.

These figures are lower than the median annual income, which stands around $58,000, yet it places one well above the poverty line, especially if you're single, and can be a viable income if budgeting best practices are followed.

If you want to make extra money, aside from your career, consider liquidating unused items around the house into cold, hard cash to achieve further income. There are dozens of apps for selling stuff online, from eBay to Decluttr and Poshmark to Etsy.

With abundant openings, higher pay, improved benefits, and the potential for a shorter workweek, there's a lot for workers to look forward to in 2024. While high-paying professions often require college degrees, many other alternatives are still open to those without a formal education. New pathways and technologies are opening new pathways for those with the initiative to learn, upskill, and seek out emergent new income sources to achieve career success and financial security.

This article was published by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.