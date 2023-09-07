New York Car Theft Increases by 19%, Police Are Blaming New TikTok Trend

According to the New York Police Department, a new viral TikTok trend has caused a significant surge in car thefts this year in New York. Car theft has long been a concern for law enforcement, and this TikTok challenge encourages young people to engage in joyrides by hijacking Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Typically, car theft occurs because thieves have financial motives. They may need a car, or they may need the money gained from selling stolen vehicles. But this new TikTok challenge has put an interesting spin on car theft. This challenge encourages people to steal cars simply for the thrill of it.

According to police data, this trend has contributed to a staggering 19% increase in car theft in 2023. A more alarming fact is that half of those arrested for these car thefts are teenagers under 18.

Stealing Cars for Fun

But what exactly is this TikTok challenge? In these videos, creators show people how easy it is to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles by providing step-by-step instructions on starting these cars without a key. Models from Kia and Hyundai make up nearly one-fifth of the thefts seen in New York.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban expressed his concerns during a news conference, stating, “We have seen double-digit increases—it's simply not acceptable.”

NYPD's Plan to Protect Their Citizens

NYPD is taking proactive measures to combat this trend. They are assigning dedicated patrol cars to each precinct with the explicit purpose of tracking stolen vehicles.

Mayor Adams praised this move, emphasizing that it equips the NYPD with “great tools to be used to identify stolen vehicles on the road.” In addition to increased patrols, law enforcement officers are set to receive additional training to address the rising issue of car thefts.

Car owners can also be proactive in their efforts to protect their vehicles from theft. Consider investing in anti-theft devices such as car alarms, steering wheel locks, or wheel clamps. Owners can also install a GPS tracker and choose to park in well-lit areas.