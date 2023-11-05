14 Major Celebrities Spotted by New Yorkers on the Regular

New York City is famous for its eclectic life, the rush of traffic, swarms of people, the intersection of cultures and lifestyles, and iconic sights such as The Statue of Liberty and The Empire State Building. The entertainment metropolis is a city populated with famous actors, models, musicians, and celebrities. Here are 14 stars New Yorkers commonly report seeing out and about.

1. Harrison Ford

The Indiana Jones star has been seen in New York City many times over the years, as reported by fans and neighbors. A 2003 story in New York Magazine quoted some people who lived in the building where Ford and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, used to live. They said that whenever the couple was in town, they'd all stare into their windows trying to catch a peek. In 2017, Ford was spotted directing traffic to help clear congestion!

2. Bono

The U2 singer and activist is seen out in public in New York quite a bit and was involved in a serious bike accident there in 2014. Last year, he was spotted walking in Central Park with his good friend Bill Gates. Many fans who interact with him report that he's warm and friendly to them.

3. Peter Dinklage

Tyrion Lannister himself has lived in New York for about 20 years. One New Yorker wrote that they spotted him riding a scooter in the city, while another says they saw him walking a dog with a swagger. Someone else commented that Dinklage's kids attend the same school as their kids. They mentioned he seemed a bit paranoid and nervous watching for paparazzi or crazed fans. Can we blame him?

4. Tracy Morgan

The most popular answer from New Yorkers by far was Tracy Morgan. The comedian, actor, and author seems to spend much time exploring the city. Whether driving around town, walking, asking for directions, or working, the Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star offers friendly smiles and waves.

5. Madonna

The Material Girl doesn't have the best reputation. Fans online claim she makes them wait over three hours after her concerts are supposed to start and she also doesn't treat people well. One disgruntled fan said they work at a first-class JFK airport lounge and see many celebrities daily. A celebrity they all disliked was Madonna because she never tipped, and her entourage seemed like a bunch of moochers who would leave a big mess. She would ask her entourage to order for her anytime she wanted something and always came across as seeming she was better than everyone else.

6. Gordon Ramsay

On the other hand, the celebrity chef with an onscreen reputation as a cutthroat judge received praise for how kind he is in person. The same airport worker who disdains Madonna stated that Gordon Ramsay is a great customer. Another user joked that Ramsay didn't call him an idiot sandwich.

7. Naomi Campbell

Those who met Naomi Campbell praised her for her kind spirit. The best story came from a Campbell fan who stumbled into her on 5th Avenue. After an authentic conversation, the fan asked for a picture, and a store manager emerged and negated the photo-op. However, a few minutes later, Campbell found the fan and took a picture with them.

8. Frank Ocean

The Coachella headliner has been spotted in New York countless times. Restaurant workers recounted how delightful Ocean is to serve and be around. One Frank Ocean fan claimed that seeing him in public is the “biggest flex.”

9. Ethan Hawke

Some people who ran into Ethan Hawke recalled that he accidentally walked into traffic or cut them off while walking. They also wrote that he apologized and was very handsome. The Black Phone resides in Brooklyn.

10. Penn Badgley

The You actor stays true to his television character, Joe Goldberg's, explorative roots. One person commented they saw Penn Badgley and his family walking around Prospect Park, another had a few drinks with him at a bar, and someone else said he loves Brooklyn and Sweetgreen.

11. Drew Barrymore

Many New Yorkers report seeing Drew Barrymore frequently. Almost unanimously, people said Barrymore is kind, radiant, and sweet, even to strangers.

12. BJ Novak

Multiple people recall bumping into the writer and actor BJ Novak in a publishing house. Novak paid a visit to pitch a book, and a person who works there saw him. After waving to the comedian, another individual said they made awkward eye contact with BJ Novak.

13. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is often seen in Central Park and throughout New York City. She publically has a home on the Upper West Side and people have said they see her all the time.

14. Yoko Ono

For a long time, Yoko Ono was another celebrity that could be seen in Central Park and throughout New York City. But just recently, she moved to a huge farm in Upstate New York that she bought with John Lennon.