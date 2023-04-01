10 Big Celebrities That New Yorkers Bump Into Frequently

New York City is famous for its eclectic life, the rush of traffic, swarms of people, the intersection of cultures and lifestyles, and iconic sights such as The Statue of Liberty and The Empire State Building. The city also houses Broadway, a setting for movies, TV shows, and numerous live music venues. With the entertainment metropolis comes a city populated with famous actors, musicians, and celebrities. Here are 10 stars New Yorkers commonly see out and about.

1. Peter Dinklage

Tyrion Lannister himself has lived in New York for about 20 years. One New Yorker wrote they spotted him riding a scooter in the city, while another person said they saw him walking a dog with swagger. Someone else said that Dinklage's kids attend the same school as their kids. They mentioned he seemed a bit paranoid and nervous watching for paparazzi or crazed fans. Can we blame him?

2. BJ Novak

Multiple people recalled bumping into the writer and actor BJ Novak in a publishing house. Novak paid a visit to pitch a book, and a person who works there saw him. Another individual said they made awkward eye contact with BJ Novak after waving to the comedian.

3. Tracy Morgan

The most popular answer from New Yorkers by far was Tracy Morgan. The comedian, actor, and author seem to spend a lot of time exploring the city. Whether he's driving around town, walking, asking for directions, or working, the Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star offers friendly smiles and waves

4. Madonna

The Material Girl doesn't have the best reputation. Fans online claim she makes them wait over three hours after her concerts are supposed to start and doesn't treat people well. One disgruntled fan expressed, “I worked at a first-class JFK airport lounge. So I saw many celebrities every day. One celebrity we all hated was Madonna. She never tipped, and her entourage is a bunch of moochers. They would leave a big mess. And every time she wanted something, she would ask her entourage to order for her. She always came off as thinking she was better than everyone else.”

5. Gordon Ramsay

On the other hand, the celebrity chef with an onscreen reputation as a cutthroat judge received praise for how kind he is in person. The same airport worker who disdains Madonna stated Gordon Ramsay is a great customer. U/DFB jokes about Ramsay, “He didn't call me an idiot sandwich.”

6. Naomi Campbell

Those who met Naomi Campbell praised her for her kind spirit. The best story came from a Campbell fan who stumbled into her on 5th Ave. After an authentic conversation, the fan asked for a picture, and a store manager emerged and negated the photo-op. However, a few minutes later, Campbell found the fan and took a picture with them.

7. Frank Ocean

The Coachella headliner has been spotted in New York countless times. Restaurant workers recounted how delightful Ocean is to serve and be around. A Frank Ocean fan claimed to see him in public is the “biggest flex.”

8. Ethan Hawke

Most individuals who ran into Ethan Hawke said he accidentally walked into traffic or cut them off while walking. They also wrote how he apologized and was very handsome. The Black Phone resides in Brooklyn.

9. Penn Badgley

The You actor stays true to his television character, Joe Goldberg's, explorative roots. One person wrote they saw Penn Badgley and his family walking around Prospect Park, another had a few drinks with him at a bar, while someone else claimed he loves Brooklyn and Sweetgreen.

10. Drew Barrymore

Many New Yorkers see Drew Barrymore frequently. Unanimous voters say Barrymore is kind, radiant, and sweet, even to strangers and staff.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.