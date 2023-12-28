New York Is the State Most Obsessed With Skincare

Mary Kay and Avon may have a new battleground. A recent study reveals New York ranks as the state most enamored with beauty and skincare in the United States.

Health and wellness experts at Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness analyzed search terms on Google Keyword Planner to find out how frequently each state has been searching for beauty and skincare-related terms during the past year. The results confirm New York and California's reputations as the most beauty-conscious states.

New York

With an average of 3,620 monthly searches per 100,000 people, New York leads the nation in its enthusiasm for beauty and skincare, more than any other state. Notably, New York's search frequency for beauty and wellness-related terms exceeds the national average by 1,073 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Colorado

Colorado is the second state with a high interest in beauty and skincare. The state recorded an average of 3,482 monthly searches per 100,000 people for beauty and skincare-related terms. Searchers also showed a strong interest in related terms including “long hairstyles,” “best skincare routine,” “how to use contour,” and “temporary hair color.” Colorado's search frequency for beauty and wellness-related terms surpasses the national average by 935 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

California

Surprisingly, given the quantity of actors, models and health conscious people, California ranked third, with an average monthly search volume of 3,454 beauty-related search terms per 100,000 people. The state is most interested in the terms “eczema skincare,” “best setting spray,” “best drugstore setting powder,” and “hair growth serum.” California's search frequency for beauty-related terms exceeds the national average by 907 monthly searches per 100,000.

New Jersey & Virginia

New Jersey secured the fourth spot as a hub for skincare and beauty, boasting the highest number of searches for 12 related terms. Virginia clinched the fifth position despite leading in searches for 15 associated terms. New Jersey had about 3,292 monthly searches per 100,000 people, while Virginia averaged about 3,207 monthly searches per 100,000.

New Jersey's search frequency for beauty and wellness-related terms exceeded the national average by 746 monthly searches per 100,000 people, and Virginia surpassed the average by 661 monthly searches.

A Changing Beauty and Cosmetics Industry

An Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness spokesperson told us, “This study is an exciting insight into the states which are significantly interested in all things beauty and skincare, with some of the most self-expressive and fashion-forward states, such as New York and California, proving their reputations by ranking so highly.”

The spokesperson adds, “The beauty and cosmetics industry is forever evolving alongside the latest technologies and platforms, which are highly influential for its consumers. Social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube are the fastest ways in which companies can put forward and showcase their new products, assess the current market to see the latest trends and competing brands, and keep track of who's hot and who's not in the industry to help with possible future collaborations.”

Natural, Anti Aging Skincare

While beauty and skincare have been at the forefront of women's obsession for many years, and many new products have come on the market, Iva from Women Blazing Trails reminds us of anti-aging products that are natural and easily accessible. “As women age, our skin requires extra special care,” she says.

“While we can't completely and naturally reverse the damage already caused, we can certainly slow down the aging process with ingredients we already have in our kitchens. Gentle oils like avocado and jojoba can be used in place of harsh soaps for daily cleansing. Combine foods like papaya, plain yogurt, honey, and oatmeal for a more natural anti-aging mask. Avoiding direct sun exposure, reducing alcohol, and staying hydrated are just a few simple things a person can do to prevent premature wrinkles.”

Victoria Cornell from Motherhood Life Balance also explains that some products can be more beneficial for your skin. “I love using chemical-free makeup remover cloths!” she shares. “My skin looks much better and hasn't broken out as much since I started using a magic cloth versus a makeup remover full of chemicals. I think this is a great alternative for people with sensitive skin.”

Simple, Effective Skincare Routine

Beauty and skincare trends will fade, and new products will replace old trends. However, a good skincare routine will remain valuable, especially as we age. A solid skincare routine doesn't have to be complicated. Still, it should include a good moisturizer to avoid skin dryness, sunscreen to protect against UVA and UVB rays, and a retinol product to increase skin cell production. Consistent use of these products in your skincare routine will benefit your skin in the long term.

This article was produced by Arnie Nicola and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.