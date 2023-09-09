New York Tops List of Best States for Remote Work in New Study

A recent study conducted by HelloSEO has ranked New York as the best state for remote work, considering seven key metrics that encompass factors such as safety, cost of living, internet accessibility, and cybersecurity in each state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new era of remote work, with an estimated 12% of Americans currently working from home. This trend is expected to rise to 22% by 2025, as reported by Forbes, highlighting the importance of choosing the right state for remote work.

Remote work offers numerous benefits, but the advantages can vary significantly depending on one's location. HelloSEO sought to identify the best states for remote work by evaluating all 50 states across seven metrics, each carrying its own set of factors. These metrics were scored on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 indicating the most favorable conditions for remote work.

Here are the top 10 states for remote work according to HelloSEO's study.

1. New York

Overall score: 73.2

New York stands out for its high remote hourly rates and abundant networking opportunities, making it a hub for remote professionals. The state ranks first in activities promoting health, wellness, and community, offering a balanced work-life atmosphere. Despite its relatively high cost of living, New York provides an unmatched urban experience.

2. New Hampshire

Overall score: 70.5

New Hampshire excels in safety, remote hourly rates, and a moderate cost of living, making it a secure and financially attractive option. Although the weather and transportation rankings are not the most inviting, it ranks fifth in the nation for remote workers.

3. Minnesota

Overall score: 70.1

Minnesota offers a moderate climate, ranking 18th in weather, and a good remote hourly rate, ranking 16th. The state ranks 13th in providing a conducive environment for remote work and fifth in activities promoting community and wellness.

4. Oregon

Overall score: 64.3

Despite safety and cost of living rankings that leave room for improvement, Oregon ranks second in the number of remote workers. It boasts the fourth-best internet accessibility and cybersecurity, along with a thriving community for online professionals.

5. Washington

Overall score: 63.8

Washington impresses with its transportation infrastructure and favorable weather. It offers a strong sense of community, ranking eighth in the number of remote workers and 11th in activities promoting health and wellness.

6. Iowa

Overall score: 63.2

Iowa may not be the first choice for remote work, but its safety and moderate cost of living make it worth considering. With a pleasant climate, good internet accessibility, and a close-knit community, it offers stability to remote professionals.

7. Connecticut

Overall score: 62.7

Connecticut combines decent safety with an impressive remote hourly rate. Although its weather conditions are less than ideal, the state excels in internet accessibility and cybersecurity.

8. Texas

Overall score: 59.2

Texas tops the list for favorable weather and offers a moderate cost of living. Despite lower remote hourly rates, the state provides a rich quality of life and an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities.

9. Indiana

Overall score: 59.1

Indiana impresses with its balance of remote hourly rates and cost of living. However, it ranks low in terms of the number of remote workers, potentially limiting networking opportunities.

10. Michigan

Overall score: 58.9

Michigan stands out with its second-place ranking in activities promoting health, wellness, and community. Although its remote hourly rate may not be the highest, it offers a moderate cost of living.

The Right State For Remote Work

Jade Pruett, the founder of HelloSEO, emphasized the importance of choosing the right state for remote work, highlighting the role of various factors in shaping the remote work experience. Safety, cost of living, transportation, internet accessibility, community activities, weather, and the percentage of remote workers in a state all play a significant role in creating a fulfilling remote work setup.

These factors, he notes, significantly impact the remote work experience, influencing productivity and quality of life. Understanding these metrics helps remote workers create a fulfilling work-life balance.

While New York claims the top spot, it is evident that different states offer unique advantages for remote professionals. As the remote work trend continues to grow, individuals seeking remote work opportunities should carefully consider these factors to create a work-life balance that suits their needs.

Source: (HelloSEO).