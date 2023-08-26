15 News Stories That Got Buried and Deserve Your Attention Now

We've heard about the Titan Submersible and tried the Grimace Shake, but what about those headlines undercut by the heavily covered news? What are some stories buried so far under the main coverage you have never heard of them? The internet speaks about important buried news stories we should be talking about.

1 – UK Post Office

“Over a decade, hundreds of sub-postmasters were sacked, prosecuted, bankrupted, and even jailed for supposedly stealing from their own businesses. It turns out the Post Office had installed shoddy accounting software, which was randomly throwing out incorrect transactions.

The post office has behaved abominably from beginning to end. They are spending millions dragging the case through the courts, hoping the claimants will run out of funds. Even today, decades later, the compensation scheme has become a scandal within a scandal, with some claimants who lost hundreds of thousands being offered only a few grand in compensation. Others having their claims gobbled up by bankruptcy fees,” a commenter reports.

2 – Malaria Vaccine

Malaria is a fatal disease spread through parasitic mosquito bites. However, the U.S. eradicated its presence in the 1950s through insecticides, but other countries did not have the same fate. Recently, it was announced that malaria vaccines are in the testing stage and will be distributed throughout Africa.

3 – Myanmar Civil War

According to one user, coverage of the Ukraine-Russia War buried the Myanmar Civil War.

“The ethnic groups in Myanmar were fighting the government for a long time, but the recent developments (i.e., the military takeover) escalated the whole thing to a full-blown war with civilians taking up arms and fighting,” an individual writes.

4 – Google Gone Missing

The co-founder of Google, Larry Page, disappeared in May, and outlets have rarely reported on the missing man. Some believe he is hiding because of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and their involvement. Many believe he hides in the Virgin Islands to avoid a subpoena serve.

5 – Insect Population Plummeting

Creepy Crawlies account for 80% of all animals in the world, to the dismay and terror of many with entomophobia. Although the many-legged creatures terrify millions, they contribute to maintaining the population and the ecosystem's health. Unfortunately, the insect population is rapidly declining due to climate change and rising global temperatures, as is the world's biodiversity.

6 – Earth Day Activist

On Earth Day, April 22, 2023, Alan Bruce, a climate change activist, protested climate change by lighting himself on fire before the Supreme Court to demonstrate what the world feels as it heats up. The man did not survive the ignition and passed away in the hospital, but his friends said he had planned the act for a year, stating they were not clear of his intentions.

7 – Texas Dairy Farm

Another incident occurring in April was a dairy farm explosion, resulting in the loss of over 20,000 dairy cows. Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmitt, Texas, underwent a fatal explosion after an alleged equipment failure ensued. Before the explosion, the cows were in their milking stations with only one human employee at the farm.

8 – CTE in Football Players

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, occurs after repeated trauma to the brain, a condition known all too well in football. A study conducted in 2017 and finalized in 2023 claims that an overwhelming amount of football players (around 99% of players in the NFL) have CTE. Several forum members believe the NFL should install CT scanners in stadiums and study football players' brains starting at a young age.

9 – Ozone Depletion Reversal

I have a friend who works for NASA and first broke the ozone depletion reversal news to me. She said the ozone layer would return to the healthy atmosphere it maintained in the 1980s, which is a massive step for the global climate crisis. The UN professes the layer will completely recover by 2040.

10 – Ethiopian Civil Conflict

“The Ethiopian Civil Conflict estimated 600,000 people died from 2020-2022, and nobody has ever even heard about it. Deadliest conflict of the 21st century thus far, technically still ongoing,” a distressed person states.

The conflict started when Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed and the country's leader eradicated the democratic front and ethnic federalists, increasing tension across the country.

11 – Eleven-Year-Old Shot

In May, an officer shot an eleven-year-old boy in Mississippi. The boy, Aderrien Murry, called 911 to respond to a domestic disturbance. The officer arrived at the home and asked everyone inside to step out. As the child rounded the corner, the officer shot him and sent him to the hospital. The officer received a suspension but remained employed in the same department.

12 – Whale Washing

Since December, around 23 dead whales have washed up on the shore of New Jersey and New York with minimal media coverage. Some sources attribute the events to climate change, gear entanglement, and boat crashes, as vessel strikes are common in whale deaths.

13 – The Panama Papers

“The 11.5 million documents show the myriad ways the rich can exploit secretive offshore tax regimes. Twelve national leaders are among 143 politicians, their families, and close associates from around the world known to have been using offshore tax havens,” an educated contributor responds.

14 – No Snow Crab Season

In December 2022, 11 billion marine animals disappeared from the Pacific Ocean. No remnants of the animals washed up or were found. How did they disappear? Was it due to human error, climate change, parasites, or something else? Since millions of crabs disappeared, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled snow crab season.

15 – Yelena Osipova

“The 70-something-year-old woman in Russia, who survived the Siege of Saint Petersburg, who participated in a peaceful protest against Putin and the Ukraine war and was arrested, in a very unkind and not gentle manner, by police. Literally just standing there peacefully protesting the war. Not rioting, not looting, not vandalizing, or tearing things to the ground. Just expressing her opinion in a civil manner, and she was arrested,” someone says.

