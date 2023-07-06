In Search of The Next Big Wave, Surfers Are The Surprising Travel Trendsetters of 2023

Surf's up, and the secret is out. Want to know where to head on your next vacation? Ask a surfer. Constantly chasing down the next big wave in destinations other travelers might overlook, surfers have put some of the most prominent trending travel destinations on the map for the first time as soon-to-be major travel hotspots.

It's especially true for once-hidden international destinations, with a recent study finding 90% of intermediate surfers are willing to travel internationally to find the next big wave. As the surfing industry continues its precipitous boom – expected to double in value in the next decade – it's poised to bring more than just adventurous surf bros along for the ride.

From Big Waves to Big Business

Surfing might seem like a niche interest and an even smaller segment of the travel market, but it has spawned a massive industry that has big players in tourism and travel taking note.

With an estimated $9.5 billion-dollar industry, its value is expected to nearly double in value in the next decade alone as the sport grows fans at record numbers.

It can be an expensive hobby for those looking to dive right in. Paying for everything from surf lessons to boards and related gear and travel expenses for surfers that live far from swells can be a huge expense. It's the kind of trend that can bring a significant economic impact to communities it touches, bringing surfing retreats, accommodations, cafes, and plenty of jobs to new hotspots instantly.

Surf’s up in Baja California Sur

Some of the more popular surfing destinations for U.S. travelers have long enjoyed the benefit that a first wave of surfers can mean for travel in the region. Just a short drive south of popular U.S. surfing destinations like San Diego, the Mexican region of Baja California Sur has historically been a central travel hub for surfers, to significant economic benefit for the entire region.

“Just like any other type of responsible tourism, surfing helps the economy of the town,” says Sandra Felix, Commercial Director of Visit Baja California Sur. It's true of many of the tiny towns along the region's coast, “especially in small towns such as San Juanico, who basically live off fishing and the surfing community.”

While it may have started with a few intrepid surfers, the tourism boom in Baja California Sur hasn't ended there. Tourism in this Mexican state has seen a precipitous boom in recent years, far above pre-pandemic numbers.

Tourist visits from the United States alone increased 28.9 year-over-year compared to 2019. Discovering the region's generally affordable prices, delicious food, untouched beaches, and natural beauty makes it clear that the surfers were on to something special.

From Waves to Wellness

Mexico is just the start of the new trending destinations and travel experiences first scouted out by surfers that are starting to become popular with non-surfers, too.

Founded in 2009, Rise Up Surf Retreats has been transporting travelers to unexpected locations in search of more than just the next big wave. Offering all-inclusive surf and yoga retreats in incredible yet unexpected destinations, it's making a big impact on local communities and on guests exploring culturally rich and naturally beautiful travel destinations for the first time.

From the beaches of Guatemala and Nicaragua to Costa Rican beach towns and Caribbean islands like Barbados, Rise Up is transforming the surf retreat experience.

If a surf retreat conjures up images of ratty surf bros sleeping on the beach, Rise Up couldn't be further from what you're picturing. There's no grunge here; travelers are in for luxurious, eco-friendly accommodations, personalized attention, one-on-one support from talented surf coaches, and more.

It's an experience even non-surfers love. A recent California-based visitor shared, “This was one of the most incredible trips I've ever taken, and I don't even surf! With how effortless it was for us as guests, I know there must have been so much work that went into making this as comfortable, fun, relaxing, centering, and memorable as it was.”

The Next Travel Trend

The surfing component of Rise Up retreats is just the start. The company has been ahead of the curve in its focus on wellness programming, and has been an integral part of its mission for years. It's part of what has made the experience so popular, even for those new to surfing.

Wellness-focused travel is now one of the big travel trends of 2023. An American Express global travel trends report in 2023 identified that 57% of U.S. travelers planned to take extended vacations to focus on wellness this year alone, whether that be yoga retreats, new wellness activities, or anything in between.

If you're not already traveling like a surfer, now might be the time to start.

Whether travelers are willing to incorporate surfing into their itinerary or just counting on surfers for their in-the-know recommendations for cool new spots, it's a trend that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

This article was produced by Explorers Away and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.