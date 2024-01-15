20 Movies Perfect for Your Next Epic Film Marathon

I'm often in the mood to watch movies, but I struggle to decide exactly what I want to watch. It's easy to get caught between watching something new or queuing up an old favorite. The internet isn't any help, either, as most movie lists recycle the same titles repeatedly, emphasizing classic and tired films. If you're ready to break out of the mold, here are some unique titles to spice up your movie marathon night.

1. Arlington Road (1999)

The thriller tackles everything a crime film should: suspense, suspicion, distrust, and paranoia about those around you. The protagonist doesn't know if he's going mad or if he should stay on his toes about his neighbors.

2. The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

The movie takes place in Haiti and stars Bill Pullman, an anthropologist determined to uncover the mystery surrounding the voodoo practices in Haiti. He works with other researchers and self-proclaimed witch doctors to chip into the mysterious happenings. This lesser-known Wes Craven film deserves more views.

3. Enemy Mine (1985)

In Enemy Mine, aliens and humans must coexist under strange conditions. There are thrills, scares, and complex ideas about humanity and survival.

4. Rock and Rule (1983)

Rock and Rule applies to viewers craving weird animated features. A rock star captures a budding pop star and tries to force her to summon a demon. Thankfully, her bandmates rush to her rescue.

5. A Boy and His Dog (1975)

Movies with dogs seem to go one of two ways: the dog meets a terrible demise, or the boy and the dog live together happily. The latter is less frequent, but this film offers a weirdly touching story about a post-apocalyptic wasteland and a boy with his telepathic dog. The movie departs in strange directions yet provides a beautiful ending to a great B movie.

6. Bowfinger (1999)

Featuring a star-studded cast with the likes of Steve Martin, Heather Graham, and Eddie Murphy, this underrated gem keeps you laughing throughout the 97-minute runtime. Steve Martin's character, Robert, determines the best way to make a movie: Enlist a celebrity and don't tell him the camera is rolling.

7. El Cid (1961)

Christian Spain battles The Moors in El Cid. It's on the same level as classics like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments, yet it is somehow slept on.

8. Entropy (1999)

Entropy isn't a great movie, but it is a fun ride. It's a bit sad in tone, as it focuses on a man whose life went astray while trying to direct his first film.

9. The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing presents a young couple (Rex and Saskia) who stop at a gas station before driving to their destination. During the respite, Saskia disappears, causing Rex to hunt down every possible path to solve the mystery.

10. Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)

Amazon Women on the Moon parodies comedy and bad movies, creating a masterful, hilarious work that no one seems to remember.

11. Space Camp (1986)

What happens when aspiring astronauts accidentally go to space? Space Camp! It got buried after the Challenger explosion, but it's a fun flick!

12. City of Joy (1992)

City of Joy revolves around an American doctor who travels to Calcutta, India, for a fresh start. After he gets beaten up and robbed, a family discovers him and brings him to their side of town. The doctor learns how to fit in and thrive in his new community.

13. The Living Wake (2007)

Once an artist learns of his illness and the length of his remaining time on Earth, he attempts to find the meaning of life. Watch for Jesse Eisenberg's performance alone.

14. Mass (2021)

The majority of Mass centers around two families impacted by the same tragedy conversing. Both of their children lost their lives in a school shooting, though one son was the perpetrator and the other a victim. The families still find shreds of humanity in each other.

15. The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

Robert Redford plays a flying daredevil with imposter syndrome, as he never served in WWI. What more can you want?

16. No Escape (2015)

While an American family spends time in their new home overseas, they realize they are in the middle of a coup. As foreigners are being executed on the spot, the family is forced to find a way to escape this terrifying scene outside their house.

17. Heartbreakers (2001)

Starring Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt, these two play a mother-and-daughter con artist team where they seduce wealthy men out of their money.

18. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

When three single women in a boring small town make a wish to find a man who has everything they want, a strange but intriguing man shows up in town. Suddenly, the women find themselves in situations they could never imagine. This movie stars Jack Nicholson, Susan Sarandon, Cher, and Michelle Pfeiffer, and it's perfect for the fall season!

19. Beautiful Girls (1975)

This movie about friendship is heartwarming and sweet; it focuses on a group of friends back in town for a reunion. Suddenly, these friends find themselves falling for different girls in town. The movie focuses on growing up, finding yourself, and finding love.

20. Matchstick Men (1975)

A con artist and his protege are just about to pull off a great con, but when one of the men is confronted with his 14-year-old daughter, whom he never knew, the men stand at the crossroads of their careers and new families.