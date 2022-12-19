More NFL Fans Are Traveling to Away Games and You Can Too

Over the last four years, there has been a continuous growth in fans traveling to see their favorite NFL teams play at fields and stadiums across the country. According to Fan Forecast predictions, Buffalo was set to occupy about 45% of the attendance for the Bills-Rams game in Los Angeles, while Los Angeles would only keep about 55% during this season's opening game.

Through vacation exchange, you can join the wave of fans traveling-to-road games while also cutting travel costs.

2022 NFL Fans Traveling to Road Games More

Through Vivid Seats' proprietary data-centric analysis approach, Fan Forecast makes predictions about the efficiency of fanbase turnouts. According to the data, Raider Nation occupied 25% of the stadium despite being at the Chargers' home location for the season opener game in SoFi stadium.

The growth over the last four years is evident through Vivid Seats' data. There was an average of one fan for every four fans rooting for the visiting team at an NFL Week 1 game in 2021.

According to the Fan Forecast for Week 1 NFL games in 2017, 87% favored the home team compared to 75% in 2021.

Through vacation exchange, timeshare owners beat travel inflation – paying for a lifetime of vacations up-front, so they can travel to a new stadium yearly.

What Is a Timeshare?

The term timeshare refers to a property with divided ownership or usage rights. Wyndham, Hilton, Marriott, Disney, and other hospitality brands offer vacation clubs to their owners to cater to their leisure vacation needs.

It is common for timeshare properties to be divided into 52 weeks, allowing every property owner to stay a whole week at a time. The property is shared among the owners over a period of time.

If you're worried about inflation, timeshares can beat it. Flight prices, hotel prices, gas prices, and many other things have gone up every year, if not multiple times a year. With a timeshare, you lock in today's rates and essentially beat inflation.

Unlike hotel rooms, timeshares provide more space and have fully-equipped kitchens, as well as private bedrooms. According to Consumer Reports, “after 30 years the cost of ownership would be less than half of renting a similar hotel room.” So, travelers who own timeshares pay less and have additional amenities.

Several benefits are available, such as a washer/dryer, a concierge, on-site staff members, swimming pools, spas, fitness centers, events, and activities. ARDA estimates that timeshare units are approximately 1030 square feet in size; larger than an apartment.

As vacation ownerships have evolved, there are many types of timeshares. Instead of the traditional same-week same resort ownership model, some brands are moving to points-based ownership. As a result, owners can choose how they want to spend their vacation time.

Travel With Vacation Exchange

If you want to travel to a different NFL stadium every year, you will be pleased to learn about vacation exchange. Members can exchange timeshare points for trips to varying resorts through vacation exchange networks. Regarding external vacation exchange networks, RCI and Interval International are the most recognizable.

These networks even allow you to travel outside of your brand if you are a member of one. Examples of internal exchange networks are Club Wyndham, Disney Vacation Club, and Marriott Vacation Club. So, it is possible to travel to other resorts within the brand's network.

Suppose the New England Patriots are your favorite NFL team; you could purchase a timeshare at Marriott's Custom House. Then, when the NFL schedule is announced, you could trade your timeshare to stay at Marriott's Villas At Doral in sunny Miami to see the Patriots versus the Dolphins.

The following year, trade to visit Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City, to see the Patriots up against the New York Jets. This is an example of internal exchange, but the process is very similar to external trade. Obviously, the selection is broader across multiple brands when taking advantage of external exchange.

You can use vacation exchange to trade your timeshare for resorts anywhere, regardless of where you own your timeshare. Your points or week will become a form of currency when you're ready to travel. The number of points you can exchange depends on what you own. A person's unit size, points owned, or week can affect how many points they can trade.

The Timeshare Resale Market

The good news is, you don't even have to bargain just with the direct sellers like RCI and Disney. On the resale market, you can purchase a timeshare for a much lower price than you would pay directly.

You will find that your resale timeshare is not second-rate, even if it comes from the secondary market. Thanks to yearly maintenance fees, the resorts are well-kept. So, you are purchasing the same timeshare for less.

