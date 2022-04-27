The Most Obsessed NFL States in America (And #1 Will Surprise You)

This weekend, the highly-anticipated NFL 2022 draft will occur in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perhaps its largest viewership will come from the most NFL-obsessed state in America. It might surprise you that the top state is not Texas, not Massachusetts, or Wisconsin, but North Dakota, don’tcha know.

In an analysis by odds comparison experts sidelines.io, North Dakota beat out Green Bay’s Wisconsin and football-obsessed Ohio State for the top spot. But according to The Bleacher Report, Fargo is actually “football central,” home to the greatest college football dynasty of this century, North Dakota State, with football fans like no other.

The Most Obsessed NFL States, Ranked

The ranking of the Most Obsessed NFL States in America is based on an analysis of data from Google Trends, scoring each state out of 100 based on its search levels for NFL, NFL Draft, and NFL Combine together.  Considering North Dakota is the 48th least populous state or territory in America, its highest number of NFL-related searches is even more impressive.

  1. North Dakota
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Ohio
  4. Minnesota
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. South Dakota
  7. Iowa
  8. Montana
  9. Michigan
  10. Nebraska
  11. Indiana
  12. Kansas
  13. Maryland
  14. Delaware
  15. Wyoming
  16. District of Columbia
  17. Colorado
  18. New Jersey
  19. Missouri
  20. Virginia
  21. Arizona
  22. Nevada
  23. Connecticut
  24. Hawaii
  25. North Carolina
  26. South Carolina
  27. Georgia
  28. Massachusetts
  29. Louisiana
  30. Rhode Island
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Mississippi
  33. Florida
  34. New Mexico
  35. Illinois
  36. Texas
  37. Tennessee
  38. Maine
  39. Idaho
  40. Washington
  41. Utah
  42. Alabama
  43. West Virginia
  44. Arkansas
  45. Oklahoma
  46. New York
  47. Kentucky
  48. Vermont
  49. California
  50. Oregon
  51. Alaska

The 2022 NFL Draft: Thursday, April 28th through Saturday, April 30th

Over seven rounds, NFL teams will make 262 draft selections to add to their 2022-2023 team rosters.  The NFL Draft will kick off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28th, Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and conclude on Saturday, April 30th with Rounds 4 through 7.

Twenty-one NFL hopefuls are confirmed to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance, while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four), and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).

The NFL Draft, held in Cleveland last year, will be hosted in the state of Nevada for the first time. Throughout the Draft week, the collective NFL family will participate in events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.

Where to Follow the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio. In addition, live NFL Network coverage is available across devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

