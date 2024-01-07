All 30 NFL Stadiums, Ranked Best To Worst For This Season

When it comes to the quality of an NFL stadium, one man's trash heap is another's nostalgia factory. That said, we'll consider history and practicality in ranking the current crop of NFL stadiums from best to worst. Apologies in advance if your team's home base falls in the bottom five.

1. Lambeau Field: Green Bay Packers

Not even Bears fans hate on Lambeau Field. Opened in 1957, Lambeau Field has aged almost unfathomably well. With continual updates (the latest coming in 2013), Lambeau has managed to remake itself to match the changing standards of NFL stadiums. Even more importantly, the stadium retains its sense of history, an ode to Super Bowl-winning teams led by Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers. The proximity of residential neighborhoods and the stadium makes for a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

A community development west of the stadium called Titletown hosts concerts, has food vendors, and contributes to the unrivaled gameday experience at Lambeau. However, you have to go into Lambeau Field to appreciate the majesty of this hallowed football ground.

2. SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles Rams and Chargers

A newborn by NFL stadium standards, SoFi Stadium cost a whopping $5.5 billion to build, seats 70,240 people, has 260 executive suites and is earthquake-proof. An outdoor water fixture, two-way video board that's been dubbed the “Eight Wonder of the World,” open-air concourses that allow for maximum visibility of the playing field, and hyper-modern design draw rave reviews from everyone who visits SoFi.

3. U.S. Bank Stadium: Minnesota Vikings

Unveiled in 2016, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis offers open sightlines, an open-air feel (thanks to wall-to-wall glass paneling behind the endzones), and refined touches (the Gjallarhorn pairs intimidatingly with the pre-game Skol chant) that make many modern domes into bona-fide destinations. U.S. Bank Stadium was the site of the 2018 Super Bowl, as only an arena this impressive could justify hosting the big game in the dead of the Minnesota winter.

4. Lumen Field: Seattle Seahawks

Though it's not a young stadium by NFL standards (it opened in 2002), the Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field is a testament to forward-thinking architecture. Located smack-dab in downtown Seattle, the open-air facility doubles as an award-winning concert venue partly because of its unique acoustic design.

Former Seahawks owner Paul Allen commissioned a design in which a roof covers about 70% of the crowd, which results in the crowd noise projecting back towards the field. This feature makes Lumen Field one of the loudest game-day environments in the league.

5. AT&T Stadium: Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones' AT&T Stadium ushered in the new mega-stadium crop, with its massive Mitsubishi 4k video board ensuring that no seat in the house was terrible. In addition to its enormous glass windows, the stadium includes many notable features, including high-end art positioned throughout, massive retractable glass doors that make entry and exit easy, and field-level suites that allow fans to be as close to the action as possible.

6. Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas Raiders

When the Oakland Raiders relocated to Las Vegas to begin the 2020 season, they would move to a stadium befitting Vegas' flair for the spectacular. Constructed using 28,000 tons of steel, Allegiant Stadium includes a 92-foot torch dedicated to former owner Al Davis, 75,000 square feet of high-definition video boards, a seating design that places fans on top of the action, and a black-heavy aesthetic that Darth Vader would be proud of.

7. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City Chiefs

It is rare that a stadium as old as Arrowhead could rank so highly among more modern arenas, but this speaks to the timelessness of the stadium's design and a series of well-conceived upgrades. Originally opened in August 1972, Arrowhead Stadium's iconic red bleachers and ovular video board are immediately recognizable to NFL fans.

Renovations completed in 2010 ensured Arrowhead would feel sufficiently modern, with an updated club section, updated dining options, luxury seating, and a Founders Plaza on the stadium's North end.

8. Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta Falcons

Situated in the heart of downtown Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the league's youngest venues since its opening in 2017. A retractable glass roof is the first of its kind, meaning fans can enjoy an open-air experience in temperate weather and protection from the elements on nasty days.

A 360-degree halo video board, shockingly affordable food and drink options (five-dollar beer!), uninterrupted sightlines, and fiber-optic cable throughout the venue make Mercedes-Benz stadium one built for the 21st Century.

9. Levi's Stadium: San Francisco 49ers

Opened in July 2014, Levi's Stadium proves modern stadiums need not be overly gaudy. Replacing the legendary Candlestick Park, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara has won numerous design awards and is designed to meet the demands of California's many environmentalists. Outfitted with solar panels and sensors to monitor the stadium's energy use, we can expect more stadiums to adopt Levi's Stadium's green-centric features in the future.

It's a stadium in which Greta Thunberg would be comfortable watching a football game in (we can only assume), but it also has high-end eateries, plenty of suites, and unobstructed sightlines that make the die-hard fan smile.

10. Acrisure Stadium: Pittsburgh Steelers

Long known as Heinz Field (naming rights are expensive, even for ketchup magnates), Acrisure Stadium is a 68,400-seat stadium located a stone's throw from the Ohio River. Pittsburgh receives due praise for designing its professional sports stadiums to maximize the charm of the downtown area, and this makes the gameday experience at Acrisure feel like a treat (a Primanti Brothers sandwich, if you will).

11. Empower Field at Mile High: Denver Broncos

Opened in 2001 at a cost of around $400 million, Empower Field at Mile High has the freshest air of any NFL stadium. The venue was designed with the fan experience in mind, as its seamless ovular design minimizes sightline obstructions from even the worst seats in the house. You may also have a stunning view of Denver's natural backdrop if seated high enough.

A 2022 fire on the stadium's third level will not knock Empower Field won't knock it down the rankings, as workers restored the damaged section in short order.

12. Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis Colts

Uni-Systems' retractable roof within Lucas Oil Stadium ensures the venue will remain near the top of these rankings for the foreseeable future. The ability to open the roof on a crisp Indianapolis afternoon makes it a modern-day gem, while the 980,000-brick facade lends the facility a timeless feel.

Opened in 2008, the stadium has the open concourses, technological flare, and updated vending options that modern stadiums must offer.

13. M&T Bank Stadium: Baltimore Ravens

Like Pittsburgh, Baltimore is a city that puts great thought and care into their professional stadiums. Opened in 1998, M&T Bank Stadium is walkable from Baltimore's downtown, has a circular design that provides optimal vantage points, and has ample concession options that mitigate lines and include some of Maryland's famous seafood offerings.

14. State Farm Stadium: Arizona Cardinals

Middle-aged NFL fans may think of State Farm Stadium as “new,” remembering when it set the gold standard for modern stadiums upon opening in 2006. Featuring the first retractable field, the venue also has a retractable roof and a modern-looking design.

Now, State Farm Stadium is merely a very solid place to view a game, no longer the cutting-edge marvel it was many years ago. There's nothing wrong with that.

15. Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia Eagles

NFL trivia masters know Lincoln Financial Field as the only NFL arena with a jail built in. Though the jail closed shortly after the stadium was unveiled in August 2003, Eagles fans have become no less rowdy. Depending on which team you're rooting for, you may either love or loathe your experience at the Linc. Unless you're ready to feel like the scum of the earth, don't plan to wear a visiting team's jersey when you visit Lincoln Financial Field.

16. Ford Field: Detroit Lions

Opened in 2002, the Detroit Lions' Ford Field is not the modern marvel it was two decades ago. That said, besides being in Detroit, the stadium has everything an NFL fan could want. Designed to incorporate the defunct Hudson's warehouse in downtown Detroit, the venue also includes retail and dining spaces for a complete gameday experience.

It's a great stadium. It's just, you know, in Detroit.

17. Caesars Superdome: New Orleans Saints

It's difficult for this Saints fan to rank the Caesars Superdome (or just the Superdome for real fans) this low. One of the most raucous gameday environments when the Saints are rolling, the Dome is still a venue that opened in 1975. The outside of the stadium leaves much to be desired, and navigating the stadium's upper decks is not for those with a fear of heights. Though Saints games truly feel like New Orleans, we must separate the vibes from the venue itself.

Still, you'll be hard-pressed to find a stadium with better jambalaya than the Superdome. Also, a spate of renovations has created a classy, modern vibe that includes an in-stadium sportsbook, more concession options, and wider concourses.

18. NRG Stadium: Houston Texas

Opened in 2002, the Houston Texans' NRG Stadium straddles the line between modern NFL stadiums and legacy venues. The 125,000-square-foot venue is as massive as the Houston metroplex and is one of the few stadiums to regularly host rodeos when the NFL team isn't commanding the field.

NRG Stadium was the first NFL venue with a retractable roof, and that roof will come in handy when Houston participates in the 2026 Men's World Cup.

19. Gillette Stadium: New England Patriots

If you are a fan of faux lighthouses and NFL action, Gillette Stadium is the venue for you. Opened in 2002, the stadium has been the site of many a consequential playoff game, and it remains a functional venue more than 20 years after its inauguration. An abundance of suites, glass-enclosed viewpoints, and ample outdoor patio space make Gillette a worthwhile place to catch a game.

Owner Robert Kraft has invested in multiple renovations, including a new entry plaza, updated video board, added lounges, and a host of other upgrades.

20. Raymond James Stadium: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pirate ship at the northern end of the stadium lends a unique character to Raymond James, but the venue has aged since its first game in 1998. Modern renovations, including improved culinary options and the Mercedes-Benz Hall of Fame Club, help, but the grey concrete aesthetic feels outdated.

The stadium's surrounding area also leaves a ton to be desired, as Raymond James is located several miles from downtown Tampa.

21. FirstEnergy Stadium: Cleveland Browns

Opened in 1999, Cleveland Browns Stadium is a turn-of-the-century venue that feels like a turn-of-the-century venue. Built in the style of other open-air, concrete-heavy venues of the time, the stadium lacks defining character or charm. It's a good thing the Dawg Pound is present to cover for the architectural passion this stadium lacks.

Have you been to Cleveland's Lake Erie shore in the winter? Woof.

22. Highmark Stadium: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills faithful deserve a higher ranking than this, but we must recognize that Highmark Stadium is over 50 years old. The stadium feels about as intimate as an NFL experience can feel, yet Bills ownership is currently constructing New Highmark Field in the shadow of the old stadium.

If we are to trust renderings of the new stadium, it will immediately jump to the upper echelon of this list.

23. Soldier Field: Chicago Bears

When local publications are publishing articles titled “What's so bad about Soldier Field?” you know it is time to build a new venue. Soldier Field has plenty of history but has notoriously bad field conditions, a low seating capacity, poor geographical positioning for entry and exit, and an outdated design. The outside design is iconic, but the practical experience at Soldier Field is subpar.

24. Hard Rock Stadium: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has made great investments to update Hard Rock Stadium, but there's only so much lipstick you can put on an ugly dolphin. Adding a partial roof, adding “Living Room” boxes replete with recliners, and the addition of endzone suites are among the notable upgrades. However, the stadium is not especially convenient, lacks the modern amenities or character of newer stadiums, and is built on an Indian burial ground.

The whole Indian burial ground thing is reason enough to start drawing up new blueprints.

25. TIAA Bank Field: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will soon play in a new, high-tech home with great views of the St. Johns River. Until then, the Jags remain stuck in TIAA Bank Field. Though it has a modest swimming pool, an investigation found the stadium's concession stands riddled with health code violations, including dead rodents and rodent droppings. “Dead rodent” is an apt descriptor of this outdated stadium, which has become a relic among other ultra-modern NFL venues.

26. MetLife Stadium: New York Jets and Giants

If you asked fans to describe MetLife Stadium, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the term “lifeless.” Opened in 2010, the stadium has a sterile feel that belies the vibrance New York City is known for. Poor food options don't help a stadium that both Jets and Giants fans agree is boring.

27. Bank of America Stadium: Carolina Panthers

Critics of the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America stadium cite the outdated look compared to venues built in the 2010s and 2020s. The playing surface has also not held up in cold weather conditions, and the Panthers will likely move to a new venue sooner rather than later.

28. Nissan Stadium: Tennessee Titans

Nashville's Nissan Stadium would need a reported $1.8 billion in renovations to keep the venue safe and relatively modern through 2039. Built in 1999, the stadium is one of the league's older arenas, and it stands out in a city teeming with modern construction projects. A new stadium is on the way, and it has the hyper-modern trappings we've come to expect from NFL venues.

29. Paycor Stadium: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have long been among the stingiest franchises in the league, and the state of Paycor Stadium reflects that stinginess. Female fans have reported having to use the bathroom floor to nurse their children, while players complain that broken showers and toilets are the norm. The venue lacks the most basic accommodations and modern amenities that newer stadiums offer.

30. FedEx Field: Washington Commanders

If the Washington Commanders are going to do a full reset after the Dan Snyder era, it's going to have to involve a new stadium. Formerly known as Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, FedEx Field opened in September 1997 in Landover, Maryland. FedEx Field, a relic compared to its space-age counterparts, has far too many seats with obstructed views.

Worse yet, fans don't know if a pipe will burst, releasing a discharge of unidentified liquid on their heads—it's happened before, after all.