NFT Worth $76,545 Was Won From BetFury NFT Lootbox

A BetFury user won NFT with a 0.77% drop chance. This is art #5663 from the legendary Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The price of this NFT on a marketplace is about $76,545! Let's check out the phenomenon of BetFury NFT Lootboxes with thoughts from the lucky guy who happily interviewed after his epic win.

What are BetFury NFT Lootboxes?

NFT Lootboxes are a quite new feature on BetFury that allows you to win blue-chip arts for a few dollars. They are good for those who believe in NFT and want to make money on it. In addition to NFTs, Lootboxes have various additional rewards:

BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, TRX, or BFG (BetFury native token);

Free Spins for Slots, Original, Table, and Live games;

Free Bets for Sports Betting.

Many Lootboxes guarantee winning, but the most exclusive ones have a no-reward sector. Anyway, even this sector appears with minimal probability. After winning, everyone can choose to get the NFT or exchange this reward for USDT or BFG. This feature just appeared and has already gained huge success. Therefore, BetFury is one of those platforms that can influence the development of the crypto art industry in the future.

What Collections Are Presented in NFT Lootboxes?

BetFury Lootboxes consist of a wide variety of collections. The top ones are Wrapped Cryptopunks, BoredApeYachtClub, Azuki Originals, MutantApeYachtClub, and many more. For example, the first major NFT won was Bean #4792, worth $695; the second was Otherdeed for Otherside #86696, worth $1,400. However, the record is still Bored Ape Yacht Club #5663. Are you interested in learning more about the person who achieved such success? Let's move on to a fun and informative interview.

Interview with the Winner

1. How did you start your way on BetFury?

I came to BetFury with twenty grand and won the NFT. After that, I rallied in Hi-Lo to some massive millions of BFG multipliers, with maximum bets propelling me to eleven million BFG tokens.

2. What do you recommend to people who do not believe in luck?

Luck is something you need to believe in to have a positive attitude. Today you are unlucky, but tomorrow you will be lucky. So, if you move on, don’t give up, and set great goals, you can achieve a lot. My luck was only the result of believing in the best.

3. Are you passionate about NFT? How long ago?

I became interested in NFTs when some of them were sold for millions of dollars. I always considered them a revolution in art, but I didn’t think they would gain such momentum. After the Bord Ape hype, I started trying to obtain some of them.

4. What things have brought you the most fun and money on BetFury?

In addition to NFTs, of course, the Hi-Lo game. But I also liked Staking, which allows you to receive passive income and multiply crypto. The appearance of Crypto Staking on BetFury has made earning money on the platform more beneficial.

5. Are there any other NFTs you want to win in Lootboxes?

I already have an NFT with Bored Ape. My next passion will be Mutant Apes or Cryptopunks. Maybe someday I’ll collect one NFT from each exclusive collection.

6. Do you like to spin slots or play Оriginal games? Would you recommend something to play?

I prefer Original games. They have high RTPs and excellent graphics. I played Hi-Lo the most, but I am sure other games are no worse.

7. Would you recommend BetFury to your friends?

BetFury is constantly improving and introducing new features that bring real income. That's why I'd recommend it to all my friends and other guys involved in cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

Do you want to repeat such a success story? Try your luck on BetFury and become the next blue-chip NFT owner!