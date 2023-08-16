Stanley Cup Champion Cale Makar Is The Face Of An Improved NHL 24 From EA Sports

As the Las Vegas Golden Knights continue to celebrate their Stanley Cup Championship, all eyes are set on the upcoming 2023-2024 hockey season. The new year kicks off in two months, and to prepare hockey fans, EA Sports is showcasing the new features for the upcoming release of EA Sports NHL 24. Featuring cover athlete Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalance, NHL 24 promises to deliver “hard-checking and game-changing features” fans will love.

Highlighting What's New In NHL 24

Powered by the Electronic Arts Frostbite game engine, NHL 24 aims to match the feel and intensity the sport is known for. The all-new Exhaust Engine includes the Sustained Pressure and Goalie fatigue systems. This lets players feel the vital in-game moments as they play NHL 24. Hockey is an incredibly intense sport; the longer athletes are on the ice, the more tired they become. The Sustained Pressure system taps into this. The longer teams apply offensive pressure, the more they will be rewarded. Obtaining the Sustained Pressure perk will lower their opponent's attributes, mimicking their exhaustion on the ice.

Additionally, the Goalie Fatigue System does the same, based on the more you shoot the puck on the net. There's a saying in hockey: get the puck to the net, and you'll be rewarded. If the goalie is under a constant barrage of shots, they, too, will start to show signs of fatigue, allowing players to finally get the puck in the back of the net.

“This is a game made by hockey fans, for hockey fans, and bringing the full intensity of hockey to our gameplay was a major focus for us this year in NHL 24,” said Mike Inglehart, Creative Director at EA Vancouver. “With the new Exhaust Engine system and gameplay features that really capture the physical nature of hockey, NHL 24 delivers realistic body checks and a deeper defensive toolbox full of more choice and tactics that bring a whole new level of immersion to the franchise.”

Additional Improvements For NHL 24

Beyond the marquee features, additional improvements are coming to NHL 24.

First, the Hockey Ultimate Team, or HUT, sees a moments mode that allows fans to recreate iconic moments in NHL history. According to the developers, players can “recreate hockey's top headlines in HUT Moments – and earn rewards for doing so.” These moments include some of the game's greatest moments or highlight-worthy plays that happened the night before. An updated object tracking future will allow individual stats for HUT players to be followed to earn progress toward completing objectives.

Additionally, support for an updated EA Sports Hockey League (EASHL) will feature a 16-game “do-or-die” path to the Championship. A Battle Pass will also be introduced but only allow cosmetic updates for custom characters.

In line with the more realistic and authentic approach to the game, NHL 24 also promises to modernize its presentation. From new camera angles, lighting effects, and 75 goal celebration animations, EA Sports claims this will be the most energetic experience ever.

Cale Makar Is The Perfect Athlete For NHL 24

At 24 years of age, Cale Makar is one of the youngest athletes to appear on the cover of a video game. Despite that age, Makar has already established himself as a premiere NHL Defensemen. Selected fourth overall by Colorado in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Makar made his NHL debut on April 14th, 2019, in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He scored his first NHL goal on his first-ever shot a day later.

Makar made his regular season debut for the 2019-20 season the following year. Just over two years after his debut, Makar signed a six-year, $54 million extension with Colorado before the 2021-22 season. He would also win his first Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche that year, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs.

“I am honored to be on the cover of EA SPORTS NHL,” says Makar. “NHL 24 represents everything I love about hockey – it is fast-paced, physical, and a lot of fun. I can't wait for fans to get their hands on the game to feel the intensity of NHL 24 for themselves.”

Publisher EA Sports points to Makar's vision, dynamic puck abilities, and total control of the ice as a perfect representation of the improvements seen in NHL 24.

Release Date For NHL 24

Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, NHL 24 will be available on October 6th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Fans can pre-order the game for three days of early access to the game, starting October 3rd, as well as additional in-game bonuses.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.