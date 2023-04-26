11 Nice Things To Do for Your Wife This Week

Maybe it’s just me, but what’s a playa supposed to do when his wife is busy shopping at the outlet mall?

Besides playing on social media and thinking of all the things I would rather be doing other than wandering aimlessly from store to store, what is there to do?

Sure, I could watch my ESPN app and text my friends, but the right answer might surprise you:

You should embrace the moment.

Especially if shopping is something she enjoys (Make sure you have a predetermined budget).

In other words, it doesn’t kill you to do something nice for your wife. Anniversaries, birthdays, and Valentine's day are all great reasons to celebrate the love of your love. But why should you wait for a particular day to show her that you care?

So, here is a list of 11 nice things to do for your wife just because.

1. Go Shopping With Her.

I already touched on it, but if your wife wants to do something that makes her happy, don’t gripe or complain, be like Nike and just do it!

Whether it is shopping for food or a new pair of shoes for the next wedding you’re going to, smile and be happy the entire time. It will make her happy, and that is the goal, isn't it?

Your wife will also appreciate the effort if you tell her you actually want to go shopping!

2. Tell Her You Love Her Often

Is it better to say I love you 30x on the first day of the month or 1x per day every day of the month?

While saying “I love you” isn’t necessarily quantifiable, it won't hurt to say it often. Not only will you earn brownie points, but it also is psychologically rewarding for both involved.

Try this the next time you find yourself in an argument:

Say the magic words: “I am sorry; I love you.”

You might be amazed at how quickly your argument ends!

Quick Note: Will settling the argument matter in 5 years? Ask yourself that question, and if the answer is no, stop arguing.

3. Don’t Get Upset if Things You Do Go Unnoticed

Chances are you have done some nice things for your spouse in the past.

However, there is also the high likelihood you have done something that has gone unnoticed and you felt a little upset or even disrespected.

“How is it possible she didn’t notice that I did the dishes and folded the laundry!?”

While this can be somewhat unsettling and possibly prevent you from going above and beyond in the future, once again, change your perspective.

For example, maybe your wife didn’t notice you did some chores around the house, but the point isn't to do them because you expect something in return. Do the chores because you’re being nice!

4. Open The Car Door

Who said chivalry is dead?

Opening the car door is just one way of showing your wife you care. A quick, friendly gesture like opening the car door can easily make your partner's day.

It takes all of about 10 seconds to open the door for your wife, but just by opening it, you're quickly accumulating brownie points.

Not to mention the positive psychological impact simple acts of kindness can have both on you and your spouse.

Or, as Dr. Ritvo of Psychology Today puts it:

Helping others is often a highly social activity, which creates a beautiful cycle of smiling. When you smile the whole world smiles with you because you are triggering their mirror neurons. Both the giver and the receiver can directly impact each other's brain in a positive way.”

Who knew opening the door for your spouse could have such a large impact? Remember, it is the small things that always add up!

5. Stay Fit

This one is 100% on you, but staying fit is good for your health and a great way to honor your wife.

Like the positive chemical release opening the door can create, working out will release endorphins that will make you happier and more fun to be around. Looking fit and staying in shape is also a great way to communicate to your wife that you care.

A common complaint brought up by spouses is their partner's complacency. Staying fit helps avoid that complacency in a relationship.

6. Read Books in Front of Her

Don’t confuse being nice with just doing nice things for your wife.

Just like taking care of your health shows your wife your intent, any form of self-improvement makes your significant other happy. One way to improve yourself while also impressing your partner is to read in front of her.

Reading novels and sports magazines is technically reading, but self-growth reading is what we are going for here. Check out this list of books to read that are especially great for relationships:

7. Work on Your Bad Habits

No matter how you look at it, we all have bad habits. Our habits may or may not bother our wives.

However, if you have a habit or two that your wife doesn’t like, do your best to try and work on them. It's just another way to show her that her happiness and comfort really matter to you.

But remember, don’t get upset if the hard work goes unnoticed. Stay steady, and work on improving your bad habits because it's the right thing to do. Just make sure to do it with a positive attitude. After all, it's not always about the praises, is it?

What are some habits you can improve on to be nice to your wife?

Do things before she asks Help with the dishes Stop swearing Don’t get defensive Avoid stonewalling in an argument

8. Be Spontaneous.

“Put your stuff down. We're going to see that new chick flick at the movies.”

How happy would your wife be to get home from work to find that you've taken the time to prepare a surprise for her?

Being nice to your wife means thinking about her. And what better way to express this than going out of your way to surprise her? Surprise her with sudden gifts and flowers. Take her to the fancy new Italian place she has wanted to check out.

Better yet, don your chef's hat and whip up a romantic dinner for both of you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The options are endless, honestly.

9. Make Boring Things Fun

Life isn't always about fun stuff. In fact, ordinary things, like household chores and tedious work projects, take up a major portion of it.

This makes it really important to embrace the moment and learn to make boring things fun. Call it flirting, but when you have to do something that maybe isn’t so enjoyable, see how you can make it fun.

Introducing laughter in your relationship is a must anyway. Think of funny memories and talk about them or just be silly as you do chores together. Sweep her up in a clumsy waltz as you vacuum the living room together. Do your best (or worst!) celebrity impressions while folding laundry. Either way, your wife will love it.

10. Put Your Phone Away

With the digital age in full effect, learning to put your phone away is a must in a relationship.

Want to be nice to your wife? Make sure she knows she is more valuable to you than your phone. Sure, when my wife was shopping, I could have played on my phone, or I could have paid attention to her.

Look at your screen time app real quick. Chances are you’re spending lots of time on your phone already.

So, the next time you and your wife get home, put your phone away and forget about it for a while as you enjoy your time together. All those memes, texts, and social media notifications will still be there when you pick the phone up again.

11. Make Her Feel Special Daily

You don’t have to swing for the fences every day and knock it out of the park to be nice to your wife.

Doing kind and subtle things daily will add up. Make your wife feel special daily by giving her genuine compliments, listening to her, and helping her with challenging tasks.

And when your wife is loved, which is what she wants, she will respect you, which is what most men desire.

My Take When It Comes To Doing Nice Things for Your Wife

I remember how bored I was when my wife tried on summer dress after summer dress the other day. But that is 100% the wrong way of thinking.

The way I felt at the outlet mall is probably the same way she feels when I discuss college football statistics with my old buddies. In other words, how many times has she done something nice for me, such as not complaining about my sports obsession, that has gone unnoticed on my end?

That is when it hit me that I should make sure I smile every time she tried something on, tell her she looks great, and remember to look up from my phone when she talks to me.

Actually, next time I'll leave my phone in the car.

What are some nice things you can do for your wife/husband? Tell us your ideas in the comments below!

