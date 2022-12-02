15 Niche Streamers for All Your Binging Needs

No one likes turning the TV on and not finding something interesting to watch. So when Netflix and YouTube run out of anything worthwhile, don’t fret because we’ve got you covered. For all those times when TV sucks, here are 15 niche streamers for all your TV-watching glory.

1. Funimation

This anime-only streamer has all you could ever need if you have a fascination or addiction to the Japanese animation style. From shows like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia to Black Butler, The Case Study of Vanitas, and Jujutsu Kaisen, there’s something for everyone when it comes to Funimation’s list of available shows. Funimation keeps their premium package easy with a basic $9.99 a month.

2. Crunchyroll

Like Funimation, Crunchyroll specializes in Japanese anime. But, unlike Funimation, they also air dorama – or Japanese drama – and allow users to read Japanese manga online. If you like to read before or after you watch, Crunchyroll is the streamer for you. Depending on whether you’re a fan, mega fan, or the ultimate fan, your premium plan – after a 14-day trial – will run you anywhere from $7.99 to $14.99 per month.

3. Peacock

This streamer allows you to watch TV and movies and also lets users stream live news and sports coverage. If you have a sports fan or news junkie in your crew, Peacock is the streamer for them! A premium package will run – for a limited time – at $1.99 per month. Peacock Plus is a heftier $9.99 a month.

4. Vudu

This free service allows you to watch certain movies free with ads. You can also stream television shows with commercials in the free category. Along with their free service, this streamer will let you purchase movies and seasons of your favorite shows and keep a digital account of everything you’ve purchased. Movies can run anywhere from .99 cents to $20 – especially if they just came out in theaters. This service was extremely popular during the pandemic when going to the theater wasn’t an option.

5. Tubi

This 100% free ad-supported streaming service allows you to watch movies and TV shows at your leisure. You can search by what’s popular, your favorite genre, a favored collection, or even by the best network. Whether you want to see what’s new, what’s up and coming, or what you’ve missed, Tubi has a lot to offer. They even have a massive Tubikids library for all your children’s binging needs. If you’re trying to cut costs without sacrificing service, Tubi is a great option.

6. Shudder

True to its name, if horror is your thing, Shudder’s your new best friend. This streamer, which is owned by AMC, has all your horror, thriller, and supernatural movies and TV shows on demand. You can purchase an annual membership which is billed at $56.99 per year – or $4.75/month – or $5.99 on a month-by-month basis.

7. Brown Sugar

For all your Black-featured films, documentaries, TV series, and more, tune into Brown Sugar. At $3.99/month – after a seven-day trial – you’ll get every possible black-focused streaming option from cult classics, award-winning films, hit TV shows, and so much more.

8. Shout! Factory

No matter what sort of movie, TV show, kids’ show, or music you prefer, Shout! Factory has a long list of options for pre-released feature films and TV shows, kids’ options, and music you could ask for. With options to stream or order, you can have it all at the tips of your fingers.

9. Indieflix

For all you independent movie and series lovers, there’s a place on the internet made just for you. iNDIEFLIX provides thousands of titles for all your indie-loving needs. From elevating black voices to cult classics from long ago, iNDIEFLIX has everything you’re looking for in an indie film or series.

10. Retrocrush

Dedicated to classic anime from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, Retrocrush.tv – an arm of Digital Media Rights – has anything and everything an anime lover could possibly watch from the bygone era of retro anime. Shows like Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf, The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, and Street Fighter: The Animated Series; there is something for everyone.

11. Kino Cult

With a fantastically curated list of theatrically released films, Kino Cult is worth checking out if you’re into obscure offerings that you might not find on a mainstream service. With titles like Narcotic, The Unwanted, and Sheep Without a Sheperd, there’s plenty to binge if you’re in the mood. This streaming service is free unless you’d like to remove ads. That’ll run you $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

12. Pureflix

For anyone wanting clean, faith-based movies and shows, look no further than Pureflix. You can stream classics and more modern offerings and even some original options from this service. One great advantage of this streamer is that it’s safe for the whole family. Plans start at $5.84/month for this family-friendly digital service.

13. Acorn

If you love all things British comedy, mysteries, or drama, Acorn.tv has what you need. Titles like Mr. and Mrs. Murder, The Real Prince Phillip, and The Other One, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your need for a proper show or movie within Acorn’s collection of offerings. You can run a free trial for seven days. Then you’ll pay $6.99/month or $69.99 for a year.

14. Crackle

Part of Sony, Crackle offers a plethora of movies and TV shows for all your viewing pleasure. From true crime and horror to comedy and suspense, there’s something for every member of the family. Titles like You Can’t Kill Stephen King, Puncture and A Royal Family Holiday will provide you with hours and hours of laughter, tears and midnight screams.

15. IFC

IFC is unique in that it’s a streaming service that schedules shows based on timezone and availability. Shows like Parks and Recreation and Two and a Half Men are popular favorites and you can catch them on Android or IOS, Roku and Apple TV or Fire TV. Check out their full list of shows and movies for anything you’d like to watch at a specific time.

Honorable Mentions

Kanopy

This library-supported streaming service totes thoughtful entertainment, offering classic cinema, top documentaries and indie films. This service is available in participating public libraries and colleges and universities. You can look over their available titles here.

KweliTV

Streaming the best in black content, kweliTV has a vast library of films, shows, and documentaries. Unique to kweliTV, you can also support Black entrepreneurs by gaining access to black brands and 60% of your subscription is dispersed to the more than 450 filmmakers who create the content streamed on kweliTV.

With 61% of young adults in the United States preferring online streaming services over cable or digital antenna access, there’s no shortage of viewers for any online streamer you can think of. These top 15 and honorable mentions are only the tip of the iceberg in streaming content, but they’ll certainly give you a good range of viewing options. So give one a try and see what there is to see.

